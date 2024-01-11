  1. Home
  2. Don't spoil future by 'misplaced' communal/caste priorities: Mohandas Pai takes a dig at Karnataka govt

News Network
January 11, 2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru: The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has taken a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka asking it not to spoil the state's future by 'misplaced' communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, who is known for his inclination towards Sangh Parivar and BJP said, "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."

Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka’s future by misplaced communal/caste priorities."

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma, who is openly a supporter of Sangh Privar’s ideology, took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India’s 20 per cent job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were - 'Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada.'

Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.

News Network
December 28,2023

Untitled-1.jpg

New Delhi: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

The eight expats were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar in October this year (2023) for allegedly spying for Israel. The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022. 

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

News Network
December 29,2023

chaitra.jpg

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

News Network
January 9,2024

worman.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 9: A female chief executive officer of a Bengaluru-based AI startup was arrested last night for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa. 

Police said the accused, Suchana Seth, 39, was caught from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son’s body stuffed in a bag.

According to the police, though the exact motive for the murder is yet to be established, during preliminary interrogation the accused woman mentioned ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband as one of the reasons. They said the woman had checked-in to a luxury apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on Saturday with her son and checked out on Monday, January 8, morning.

The incident was reported after one of the employees of the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains, said an officer. The hotel management contacted Goa police, and a team from Calangute police station rushed to the spot.

“While reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had left the hotel without her son and was carrying a bag. During investigation, the hotel staff said the woman had asked the receptionist to arrange a cab to take her to Bengaluru. The hotel staff had advised her to take a flight instead, since a cab would be expensive, but the accused insisted on taking a cab,” said the investigator.

The Goa Police contacted the cab driver and spoke to the accused over the phone, enquiring about her son.

“On the call, she claimed her son was with a friend in Fatorda in Goa. Finding her answers evasive and suspicious, the police asked the driver to take the cab to the nearest police station in Karnataka. At the police station in Chitradurga, Karnataka police found the body of the boy stuffed in her bag and detained her,” said a police officer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ethics expert with 12 years of experience working in data science and the startup industry. The profile adds that she was on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List, and was a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

