Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily; covid situation in Karnataka is uncontrollable: CM

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Dubbing the covid pandemic situation in Karnataka “uncontrollable”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the issue. 

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months. He was discharged earlier today six days after being tested covid positive.

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

April 14,2021
April 14,2021

utkhader car.jpg

Davangere, Apr 14: In what could have been a major tragedy, a car in which Mangaluru Congress MLA and former minister U T Khader was traveling, involved in an accident in Davanagere district today morning. 

Even though the front portion of the car was damaged in the accident Mr Khader and other occupants escaped with minor injuries. 

Mr Khader was on his way from Bengaluru to Belgavi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Belgavi by-elections. 

At around 8:45 a.m., when the MLA’s car reached Olal Cross on the National Highway, a container truck which was moving in front of the car, stopped suddenly, resulting in collision. 

S P Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot. Reportedly, Mr Khader suffered minor injuries on his face and leg and he was taken to a family doctor in Bengaluru in another car.

April 12,2021
April 12,2021

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police have seized nearly 68 vehicles, including 64 two-wheelers, for violating the night curfew imposed by the government on Saturday.

The police had set up 42 checkpoints across the city, and motorists were stopped at prominent junctions, and allowed to go only after producing valid documents after 10 pm. The clamping of night curfew in the city witnessed traffic snarls at many places, and commotion prevailed at a few places, when people were not allowed to move after 10pm.

While many questioned the police for not allowing them to return to their homes, those working on night shifts expressed their anger, when they were stopped even after showing their identity cards.

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla criticised the police for allegedly troubling shopkeepers who were returning home after shutting down their shops. “Curfew is not applied to places where thousands gather for festivals. Those shopkeepers who were returning home after closing their shops, were stopped on the road,” Muneer lamented.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai too expressed disapproval over police blocking the vehicles, by placing barricades at Padil on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Noticing traffic congestion on the road, due to the night curfew enforced by police, Rai alighted from his car and urged the police to remove the barricades, to facilitate easy movement of vehicles.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that some inconvenience will be experienced by residents on the first day. “I have seen a few instances, where the public have also been behaving objectionably,” he said.

60 Home Guards deputed: Based on the request of the Dakshina Kannada district administration, the state government has deputed 60 Home Guards to play the role of marshals in Mangaluru city, to enforce Covid-19 regulations. The Home Guards will be helping the police to ensure people wear masks, maintain social distancing and prevent unnecessary travel in the city.

The government has also deputed 10 Home Guards each to Ullal and Puttur city municipalities, five each to town municipalities of Bantwal, Moodbidri, Someshwara and town panchayats of Kotekar, Mulki , Belthangady, Vitla, Sullia and Kadaba. 

April 19,2021
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government proposes to postpone elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats in the State.

Speaking to newsmen Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday that the issue will be discussed in the Cabinet and a decision would be conveyed to the Karnataka State Election Commission.

The elections were held to 30 ZPs and 175 TPs in 2016. The government had postponed elections to gram panchayats for 5-6 months last year following the pandemic.

The Minister said there was general consensus among the department officials on postponing polls to ZPs and TPs owing to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. More than 3.5 crore people will have to participate in these elections. Administrators would be appointed to ZPs and TPs till the elections, the Minister added.

