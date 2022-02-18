  1. Home
  2. Don’t tolerate; arrest hijab protesters in colleges: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

News Network
February 18, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged the Karnataka government not to hesitate to arrest people who come to schools and colleges to make girl students wear hijab in classrooms.

"Some persons are ill-intentionally not allowing the hijab row to end. Not following the court order is too much and it cannot be tolerated," he said.

The government should take strict action wherever the court order is not followed. Only students and staff should be allowed inside the premises of schools and colleges. Some "goondas" and others creating chaos in front of schools and colleges should not be tolerated, he noted.

In reply to the Congress's protest in the Session of the State Legislature over minister K S Eshwarappa's statement, Joshi opined that staging protest is the only work for the Congress now,. He prayed to the Almighty to keep them in the same situation for next five to ten years.

People have several problems and the Opposition has the opportunity in the Session to give constructive suggestions in this regard. But, they are protesting over a non-issue just for their vote bank politics, he charged.

When asked about the possibility of Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joining the BJP for contesting in forthcoming MLC elections, Joshi said, it is irrelevant and that the BJP would field its candidate. A list in this regard has already been sent to the party's central leadership, he added.

News Network
February 13,2022

Udupi, Feb 13: In an apparent bid to prevent Muslim girls from protesting against the hijab ban, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within a 200-metre radius of high schools in the district from 6 am of February 14 to 6 pm of February 19.

The sessions for classes 9 and 10 will reopen Monday after the government issued an order for holiday following a row over hijab and saffron stoles in various educational institutions.

The prohibitory order was issued in the wake of protests and agitations in various parts of Karnataka in connection with the enforcement of a dress code in schools and colleges. 

The High Court, in its interim order, has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders.

The DC's order restricts people from holding protests or staging agitations near any high school. Gathering of more than five people, shouting slogans are banned.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 18,2022

protest_0.jpg

Udupi, Feb 18: Confusion prevailed at Milagres College in Kalyanpura in Udupi when students staged a protest demanding to allow wearing headscarves inside classrooms on Friday.

Supporting girl students, Muslim boys boycotted the classes. There were 24 girl students from PU and 35 girl students from degree college who staged protests.

It is learnt that exams are going on in the college. Strict police security has been deployed at the premises.

One of the students told the media that the college has been denying entry to girls wearing hijab for the past three days. She said that while the college allowed hijab inside the campus, the Muslim girls were asked to remove hijab inside the classroom.

Confusion prevailed among students of many colleges, mainly caused by the interpretation of the High Court interim order, leading to tense moments and protests in front of many colleges. Parents also accompanied the protesting students in a few cases.

News Network
February 17,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 17: In further hardening of the stand, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular which says that wearing of hijab is not permitted in minority institutions run under the state government.

Secretary for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Department Major P Manivannan stated that, the interim order of the full bench of the High Court also applies to residential schools run under the Minority Welfare Department and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium).

All educational institutions run by the Minority Welfare Department have been ordered not to allow hijab, scarves, saffron shawls and other religious symbols in the classrooms.

The circular quoted the order, "we request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

"We make it very clear that this order is confined to such institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dress/uniform." The circular mentions that it is issued after it has come to the notice that women students are attending classes in hijab.

Students wearing hijab have already started questioning the authorities and staging protests as well as submitting memorandums to the concerned Deputy Commissioners across the state.

