  1. Home
  2. ‘Don’t want to embarrass those who helped me’: Eshwarappa finally decides to resign

‘Don’t want to embarrass those who helped me’: Eshwarappa finally decides to resign

News Network
April 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will handover his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. “Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for your co-operation," the minister said. 

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added. 

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault. Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

A case was registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. Eshwarappa was named as the first accused in the case.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused. 

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet. 

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contended that his brother had undertaken works worth ₹4 crore in the village. 

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 12,2022

santoshpatil.jpg

Udupi, Apr 12: A contractor and BJP worker, who had recently accused Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, today found dead in Udupi. 
 
Santosh Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works.

He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi

The incident came to light when police tracked call records from Patil's phone to the Lodge after he went missing on Monday.

Hailing from from Hindalaga village in Belagavi district, Santosh Patil, was a contractor who became an overnight sensation after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission. Before he went missing on Monday, Santosh posted messages on social media about ending his life.

A death note, reportedly written by him, was circulating on social media. In the note, Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He wrote that he had decided to set aside his dreams and end his life. Santosh, also a BJP worker, ends the death note by appealing to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Bommai and Prime Minister Modi to help his wife and children.

The Udupi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet.  Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death.. he must be arrested. Entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man."

Calling it a murder, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that an FIR against Eshwarappa must be filed. "Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302," he said.

Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP worker wasn't spared after he levelled charges against KS Eshwarappa.

"I'm told he named the minister in suicide note.Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay,or else, we'll have to gherao the CM's house & demand his resignation too," Surjewala said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2022

kolar.jpg

Kolar, Apr 9: The Kolar district administration of Karnataka on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders for three days following alleged stone pelting incident during Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal town.

Tension prevailed in the town following the stone pelting incident and the decision has been taken to avoid untoward incidents.

When the Shobha Yatra was being taken out on Friday night, a few saffron activists claimed that stones were pelted on them. Meanwhile, unknown miscreants attacked the cars, shops and vehicle riders and torched a motorcycle. Adding to this, there was a power cut, which created tension and triggered concerns.

However, the police department reined in the situation and disbursed the mob indulging in violence. The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell the mob. The authorities have gathered information and taken six accused into custody and are investigating them in connection with the violence.

Central IGP Chandrashekar has rushed to the town and is monitoring the situation. Two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.

The trouble mongers had reportedly pelted stones on a 16-feet tall Sri Ram idol which was carried out in a procession. Police sources say that three bikes have been torched in the incident. The media was not allowed to cover the incident of violence. Police are further investigating the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.