‘Don’t want to embarrass those who helped me’: Eshwarappa finally decides to resign

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will handover his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. “Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for your co-operation," the minister said.

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added.

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault. Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

A case was registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. Eshwarappa was named as the first accused in the case.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused.

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet.

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contended that his brother had undertaken works worth ₹4 crore in the village.

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.