  2. Dr Aarthi Krishna is back as deputy chairperson of NRI Forum Karnataka

News Network
October 19, 2023

Bengaluru, Oct 18: Dr Aarthi Krishna, who had served as the deputy chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka government during the previous tenure of chief minister Siddaramaiah, has been re-appointed to the post with cabinet rank.

Daughter of former minister Begane Ramaiah and Seetha B Ramaiah couple from Chikkamagaluru district, Dr Arathi Krishna has been associated with the Congress and NRIs for a prolonged period.

Previously she had worked as a Community Development Officer in the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, and as an Adviser in the India Development Foundation, Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs. She also has set up an NGO ‘Krishna Foundation’ to partake in socio-economic needs and provide improved educational facilities in remote villages of Karnataka.

She holds a master degree in ‘political science’ from Mysore University, another master degree in ‘international commerce and public’ from George Mason University, Washington, and an honorary doctorate from Kuvempu University. 

News Network
October 8,2023

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the number of Israelis taken captive in the ongoing operation against the regime is far more than "dozens" that was claimed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, provided the information in a recorded message aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"Today, you talked about dozens of prisoners and we reassure you, Netanyahu, that your prisoners are many times more than this number, and you must keep track of your soldiers well," he said.

"These prisoners are present in all areas [of Gaza], and everything that happens to our people in the Gaza Strip is happening to them," the spokesman added.

The movement's fighters have captured a great number of Israeli forces and settlers since early Saturday, when they launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years.

It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 300 Israelis have died as a result of the operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

Resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the Israeli regime's unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

'Threatening Gaza, a losing game'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Ubaida also reacted to remarks by Netanyahu in which he alleged that Israel "is about to use all its force" to destroy military capabilities of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

Emphasizing that Netanyahu's speech indicated a deep crisis for the Israeli entity, the spokesman said, "Threatening Gaza is a losing game."

Addressing Netanyahu, he added, "You threaten us with any army, Netanyahu, with your soldiers who fled like locusts in front of the Qassam fighters in their hundreds, leaving everything behind." 

News Network
October 8,2023

Israeli forces have killed six Palestinian youths, including a 13-year-old child, during attacks across the occupied West Bank as Gaza-based resistance groups launched a major operation against the regime.

According to a report by Palestinian Wafa news agency quoting the Health Ministry, 18-year-old Mahmoud Bassem Akhmis succumbed to his wounds after he was shot by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the city of al-Khalil, also known as Hebron, on Saturday evening.

He was seriously injured during a violent raid by Israeli forces at the entrance to Beit Ummar and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

According to the director of al-Ahli Hospital in al-Khalil, another young man, identified as Youssef Nader Suleiman Idris (19 years old), also died as a result of the critical injury he sustained after he was shot by Israeli forces’ live bullets in the chest during a raid in the center of the city of al-Khalil.

Before him, a 13-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Ahmed Abdel Nasser Rabi, succumbed to his critical injuries after being shot by Israeli forces’ live bullets in the abdomen during an attack in Qalqilyah.

Another young man, identified as Amr Youssef Ibrahim Abed, from the town of Beitunia west of Ramallah, died as a result of a critical injury to the head during confrontations with the regime's forces at the northern entrance to al-Bireh.

The report added that 22-year-old Karam Nasser al-Aidi also died as a result of his critical head injury sustained during an Israeli raid at the northern entrance to the city of Jericho, also known as Ariha.

And finally, the sixth Palestinian youth was identified as Muhammad Awad Jarboua (24 years old), who died from critical wounds sustained during an Israeli raid near the village of al-Laban al-Gharbi, west of the city of Ramallah.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces so far this year across the occupied territories, most of them in the West Bank.

The United Nations has described 2023 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Saturday's fatalities came amid Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years, which began earlier in the day.

It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 300 Israelis have died as a result of the operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

Resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the Israeli regime's unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians. 

News Network
October 6,2023

Gangavati, Oct 6: The Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vandagodi on Thursday suspended two police officials and a head constable in connection with the tussle between people from Hindu and Muslim communities during a procession for immersion of Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Gangavati.

Gangavati city police station inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, sub-inspector Kamanna and head constable Mariyappa were suspended over "dereliction of duty".

Few people had broken a pumpkin and performed puja by igniting fire in front of a mosque at Gandhi Circle during the procession on October 3.

Police had put out the fire and ensured that the procession moved forward.

In another incident last week, members of Hindu Mahamandali performed ‘mangalarathi’ in front of the entrance of the mosque during a similar procession for immersion of Ganesha idol. They claimed that the mosque was once the Gangadhareshwara temple.

The members of the Muslim community took objection to Tuesday’s incident that also led to a tense situation, and demanded that those responsible be arrested.

