  2. ‘Drive them away’: MLAs urge Speaker Khader to save Vidhana Soudha from dogs

coastaldigest.com news network
August 13, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual debate as several lawmakers urged Speaker UT Khader to rid the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home of stray dogs, citing safety concerns and a recent Supreme Court directive to make New Delhi’s streets canine-free.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader C.B. Suresh Babu said, “The Supreme Court order should apply to all municipal corporations in the state. Dogs should be relocated to keep our children safe.”

BJP’s S. Suresh Kumar supported the demand, noting that in just six months, Bengaluru recorded 18,000 dog-bite cases and 18 rabies infections. “The order should be enforced across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and other cities,” he said.

Khader quipped that the rule should also cover the Vidhana Soudha itself, where stray dogs freely roam. “Yes, there are so many stray dogs,” agreed BJP’s C.N. Ashwath Narayan, adding, “Two lakh dog-bite cases have been reported. Let’s send them to dog lovers’ homes.” He also remarked that the chief minister had recently expressed sympathy for dogs in a tweet.

Babu accused municipal corporations of “feeding them biryani” instead of catching them. BJP’s Umanath Kotian complained that at the Legislators’ Home, “dogs pee on the footrugs. We can’t even step out.”

Khader said he was unable to take a decision as “some MLAs are for dogs, some are against.” But Ashwath Narayan pressed him to act: “Please save Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home from dogs.” BJP’s H.K. Suresh also urged Khader to “make sure dogs don’t enter Legislators’ Home. Drive them away.”

August 6,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In a tragic incident, 27‑year‑old veterinarian Dr Keerthana Joshi, daughter of chartered accountant Ganesh Joshi and a native of Bappalagudde, Puttur, was found dead at her residence in Mangaluru on Monday night.

While the exact reason behind her death remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide. It is reported that she hanged herself late on Monday night.

Her body was later taken to her family home in Puttur, where the last rites were performed.

Dr Joshi had recently completed her MD in Veterinary Science and was practising privately in Puttur, Kollur, and Mangaluru. She is survived by her parents, Ganesh and Veena Joshi, and her sister, Dr Meghana Joshi.

August 1,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 1: In a major blow to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, a special court for elected representatives on Friday convicted him in a sexual abuse and rape case registered at KR Nagar police station.

Special judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat delivered the verdict, with sentencing expected to be pronounced on Saturday.

Revanna, who was expelled from the JD(S) following multiple allegations of sexual assault, reportedly broke down and wept in court as the judgment was read out, according to ANI.

Case Details

The case involves the sexual abuse of a 48-year-old woman employed as domestic help at the Revanna family’s Gannikada guest house in Hassan. Investigators said Prajwal not only assaulted the woman but also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The SIT chargesheet invoked IPC sections 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of dominance) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), along with section 66E of the IT Act and related offences.

Prosecution alleged that the woman was raped twice in 2021 — once at Revanna’s Hassan residence and later at his Bengaluru residence. The chargesheet listed 113 witnesses, and the trial concluded on July 18.

Multiple Cases Pending

Prajwal Revanna is also the prime accused in four separate cases filed after explicit videos allegedly depicting him assaulting multiple women surfaced online in 2023. The first complaint was lodged in April 2023, triggering a wider SIT investigation.

August 1,2025

Bengaluru: Police have arrested two men for the shocking kidnapping and murder of 13 year old Nishcith A, whose charred body was discovered in a deserted forest area near Kaggalipura on Thursday night.

The accused — Gurumurthy (27) and Gopalakrishna (25) — allegedly abducted the boy and demanded ₹5 lakh ransom via WhatsApp. When the demand went unmet, they slit his throat, poured petrol over his body, and set him on fire.

Timeline of the Crime

•    Wednesday night: Nishcith, a Class 8 student from Arakere, failed to return home after tuition classes. His bicycle was later found abandoned near a local park.

•    Missing complaint: His father filed a report at the Hulimavu police station after searching unsuccessfully among friends and relatives.

•    Ransom demand: On Thursday, the family received a WhatsApp message demanding ₹5 lakh for Nishcith’s safe release.

Body Found in Forest

Later that night, police were alerted to a semi-burnt body of a boy in the Bilwaradahalli forest area, bordering Bannerghatta police limits. The family identified Nishcith from half-burnt clothes and a silver waist thread.

Swift Arrest and Encounter

Acting on mobile tower and CDR data, police traced the suspects to the same forest area. During the arrest operation, the accused allegedly attacked police officers with knives and daggers.

•    PSI Aravindkumar fired warning shots in the air; when the accused refused to surrender, he shot Gurumurthy in both legs.

•    PI Kumaraswamy B G was also attacked and fired in self defense, injuring Gopalakrishna’s right leg.

Both men were hospitalized at Victoria Hospital after initial treatment at Jayanagar General Hospital. The injured officers were also treated for minor wounds.

Investigation Findings

Preliminary investigations revealed:

•    The accused, both drivers, were acquainted with the victim’s father.

•    They plotted the kidnapping after learning of the family’s financial status.

•    When ransom negotiations failed, they murdered Nishcith and attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body.

Police have registered a case under Hulimavu police limits and further investigation is underway.

