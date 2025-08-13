‘Drive them away’: MLAs urge Speaker Khader to save Vidhana Soudha from dogs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual debate as several lawmakers urged Speaker UT Khader to rid the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home of stray dogs, citing safety concerns and a recent Supreme Court directive to make New Delhi’s streets canine-free.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader C.B. Suresh Babu said, “The Supreme Court order should apply to all municipal corporations in the state. Dogs should be relocated to keep our children safe.”

BJP’s S. Suresh Kumar supported the demand, noting that in just six months, Bengaluru recorded 18,000 dog-bite cases and 18 rabies infections. “The order should be enforced across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and other cities,” he said.

Khader quipped that the rule should also cover the Vidhana Soudha itself, where stray dogs freely roam. “Yes, there are so many stray dogs,” agreed BJP’s C.N. Ashwath Narayan, adding, “Two lakh dog-bite cases have been reported. Let’s send them to dog lovers’ homes.” He also remarked that the chief minister had recently expressed sympathy for dogs in a tweet.

Babu accused municipal corporations of “feeding them biryani” instead of catching them. BJP’s Umanath Kotian complained that at the Legislators’ Home, “dogs pee on the footrugs. We can’t even step out.”

Khader said he was unable to take a decision as “some MLAs are for dogs, some are against.” But Ashwath Narayan pressed him to act: “Please save Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home from dogs.” BJP’s H.K. Suresh also urged Khader to “make sure dogs don’t enter Legislators’ Home. Drive them away.”