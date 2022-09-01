  1. Home
  Dubai-bound man held at Mangaluru Airport with UAE currency worth Rs 5.77 lakh

News Network
September 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A UAE-bound passenger was detained by the sleuths of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport for trying to carry foreign currency out of the country illegally.

The accused, a native of Kasargod, was about to board a Dubai-bound flight.

During checking, the custom officials found AED 27,500 (Rs 5,77,500) in his possession.

An offence case is registered against the passenger.

News Network
September 1,2022

murgha.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The inaction against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga, even as cases have been registered under the POCSO and Prevention of Atrocities Acts by the police, has surprised many.

Sources confirmed that big political calculations are behind the development.

The seer is being investigated by the police following allegations of sexual assault. Sharanaru heads one of the most prominent Lingayat mutts in the state.

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has not initiated any action against the accused seer even after five days of lodging of an FIR.

Opposition Congress is also tight-lipped about the inaction against the seer. There's a deafening silence from Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, who normally launch scathing attacks on the ruling BJP government's failures.

Madara Channaiah seer, who represents the Dalit community, has extended his support to the accused seer. He has said that patience must be shown in cases like this.

The progressive, Dalit, women and minority organisations have slammed the political parties and are organising state-wide protests against inaction by the state government and silence of opposition parties.

Sources explained that the political clout and huge following of the Murugha Mutt is forcing political parties to hesitate to initiate any action fearing public wrath. With Assembly elections scheduled next year, no party is ready to take any risk.

Historically, the Murugha Mutt has involved itself in cultural, social, academic and social activities for three centuries. The mutt was established in 1703 A.D., according to historical records. The mutt has guided the rulers of Chitradurga fort.

The clout and influence of the Murugha Mutt is unquestionable, according to political analysts. Accused seer Murugha Sharanaru took lead to organise small caste groups, especially untouchables.

The accused seer, much to the chagrin of other influential Lingayat mutts and seers, helped these marginalised groups establish their own religious mutts. Under these mutts, backward and exploited castes of the state went on to become united groups.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently met the Madara Channaiah seer and addressed the religious seers belonging to backward classes from mutts mostly founded by the accused seer.

Murugha Sharanaru had also backed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah when he chose to quit the JD(S) and tried to launch the 'Ahinda' movement in Karnataka, which opened doors for him to the Congress. Later, Siddaramaiah went on to become the Chief Minister.

The accused seer recently stood with the Congress when the party launched the Mekedatu Padayatra. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his mutt and expressed his happiness and showered praises on the activities of the mutt, praising how the accused seer was empowering the exploited classes.

Mutt sources claim that the sex scandal is the result of internal strife for management of affairs of the cash-rich and influential mutt. However, sources also said that few elements could subdue the accused seer as they have got certain evidence against him.

The ruling BJP government is treading cautiously over the matter. Sources in the BJP explained that any move against the seer will cost the party dearly ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The party is waiting for court directions in this regard, so that there is no room for anyone to blame the BJP.

Karnataka police seem to be losing face by not initiating any action against the accused seer.

The police have not questioned the accused seer, who is charged under the POCSO Act. Dalit and women organisations have taken to the streets demanding his arrest. The accused seer has only been told not to leave the premises of the mutt.

Meanwhile, sources said that the victims, one belonging to the Schedule Caste and another to the Backward Class, have videos of the alleged sexual assault.

Police sources said that they have narrated their horrific tales of brutal sexual assault by the accused seer. The girls have left the hostel showing personal reasons and reached Bengaluru to speak out against the sexual assaults.

The victims had earlier narrated their ordeal to an auto driver, who guided them to an NGO 'Odanadi' based in Mysuru run by activists Stanley and Parashu. The activists had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC then lodged the FIR on behalf of the victims in Mysuru. Later, the case was transferred to Chitradurga. 

News Network
August 19,2022

convicts.jpg

Ahmedabad, Aug 19: Some of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots are “Brahmins” with good ‘sanskaar’ or values and it is possible they may have been fixed due to their past family activities, a BJP MLA, who was a part of the state government panel that recommended remission to all the 11 men found guilty, said on Thursday.

C K Raulji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Godhra, said he does not know whether the convicts, released after spending more than 15 years in jail, were involved in the crime.

On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the communal riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy.

“We took the decision on the basis of a Supreme Court order. We were asked to look at their (convicts’) behaviour and decide (on their early release),” Raulji, who was one of the members of the government-appointed committee that recommended granting of remission to the convicts, told a news portal.

“We asked the jailer and learnt that their behaviour was good in the prison…also (some of the convicts) are Brahmins. They have good ‘sanskaar’ (values),” said the ruling party legislator.

The Gujarat government’s decision has invited sharp criticism from the opposition parties who have said the move was against the Centre’s guidelines.

However, Raulji said the convicts may have been fixed.

“It is possible that they (the convicts) might have been fixed in the case due to their past family activities. When such riots take place it happens that those who are not involved are named. But I don’t know if they committed the crime, we decided (on remission) based on their behaviour,” he said.

Asked about the welcome accorded to the 11 men after their release from prison, he said they had not welcomed them.

The Gujarat government released the 11 convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the state’s 1992 remission policy.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment all the 11 accused in the case for murder of seven family members of Bilkis Bano, a riots survivor, and her gang rape. Their conviction was later upheld by Bombay High Court.

These convicts served more than 15 years in prison after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction. Thereafter, the government formed a committee which took the decision to allow release of all the convicts.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano’s family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district. Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed during the BJP backed riots. 

News Network
August 25,2022

New Delhi, Aug 25: A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, sources said.

The meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11 am was concluded within a few minutes, they said, adding that all the 62 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi were contacted ahead of the meeting at Kejriwal's residence. The sources said at least a dozen AAP MLAs had gone incommunicado ahead of the meeting.

"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," senior party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had told reporters outside the chief minister's residence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have dismissed the AAP's "poaching" claim, terming it a "public stunt" by the Kejriwal-led party.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people's attention and questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the Delhi excise policy.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the BJP.

The saffron party has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government''s liquor "scam".

