  Dubai passenger arrested at Mangaluru Airport for smuggling gold in his footwear

News Network
August 11, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: An international passenger was arrested Mangaluru International Airport after customs officials found him smuggling gold inside sandals on Wednesday, August 10. 

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai, had reportedly hidden gold with mixture of gum inside the sandals he was wearing. He is a native of Kasargod.

The confiscated gold is weighing 332 gram of 24 carat purity and is worth Rs 17.43 lac in the market.

The passenger was taken into custody by the customs officials then handed over to the police. 

News Network
August 4,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 4: BJP supremo and Union Minister Amit Shah who visiting Karnataka to participate in an event Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru, is expected to take stock of the situation of the party in the wake of protests held against BJP leaders following the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

While he is scheduled to depart from the city after the event on Thursday, speculations are that he could huddle with leaders of the state unit prior to his departure.

The recent developments in the state BJP unit, such as the mass resignations of party workers from various Morchas and the responses of some state leaders about it are likely to feature in the discussions.

The party top brass, according to sources, was concerned about the protests held against state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers such as V Sunil Kumar when they visited the residence of Praveen following his murder.

The Union minister is likely to chalk out strategies to minimise the damage caused to the party due to these developments so that it does not have a bearing when elections are held next year.

News Network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik, who has been issuing provocative statements for past couple of days, was prevented from entering Dakshina Kannada by the police and sent back from Hejamadi Check Post earlier today.

The rabble-rouser had arrived in Udupi and was heading to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family at Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V and Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of  Pramod Muthalik to Dakshina Kannada district and also Mangaluru city limits under Section 144 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure.

After detaining Muthalik at the Hejamapdy check post for violating the prohibitory order, he was sent back, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The order will be in force till August 3.

BJP leaders’ wealth

Speaking to the reporters after being stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada, Muthalik hit out at BJP. “BJP leaders have amassed huge wealth that is enough for next three to four generations of their family. But the party workers, who selflessly work for the party are living in difficulties,” he complained. 

Agencies
August 4,2022

China's People's Liberation Army has begun biggest-ever military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan following US politician Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The live fire drills began at 12:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on July 4 and in several areas were due to take place within 12 miles of the island.

Taiwan said China was trying to change the status quo in the region.

Ms Pelosi made a brief but controversial visit to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province.

The drills are Beijing's main response, although it has also blocked some trade with the island.

The exercises are due to take place in busy waterways and will include long-range live ammunition shooting, Beijing says.

Taiwan says it amounts to a sea and air blockade while the US said the drills were irresponsible and could spiral out of control.

Analyst Bonnie Lin told the BBC that the Taiwanese military would react cautiously but there was still a risk of confrontation.

"For example, if China decides to fly planes over Taiwan's airspace, there is a chance that Taiwan might try to intercept them. And we could see a mid air collision, we could see a lot of different scenarios playing out," she said.

Taiwan said it scrambled jets to warn off Chinese warplanes on Wednesday and its military fired flares to drive away unidentified aircraft over the Kinmen islands, located close to the mainland.

Several ministries have suffered cyber-attacks in recent days, the Taiwanese government said.

Taiwan has also asked ships to take different routes and is negotiating with Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes.

Japan has also expressed concern to China over the areas covered by the military drills, which it says overlaps with its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In response, Chinese government spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing did not accept the "so-called" Japan EEZ.

On Wednesday, China detained a suspected Taiwanese separatist in the coastal Zhejiang province on suspicion of endangering national security, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye told French TV that after "reunification" with Taiwan, Beijing would focus on "re-education".

China has previously used the term "re-education" to refer to its detention of mostly-Muslim minorities in its north-western Xinjiang region, where human rights groups say more than a million people have been incarcerated.

