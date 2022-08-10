Dubai passenger arrested at Mangaluru Airport for smuggling gold in his footwear

Bengaluru, Aug 4: BJP supremo and Union Minister Amit Shah who visiting Karnataka to participate in an event Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru, is expected to take stock of the situation of the party in the wake of protests held against BJP leaders following the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

While he is scheduled to depart from the city after the event on Thursday, speculations are that he could huddle with leaders of the state unit prior to his departure.

The recent developments in the state BJP unit, such as the mass resignations of party workers from various Morchas and the responses of some state leaders about it are likely to feature in the discussions.

The party top brass, according to sources, was concerned about the protests held against state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers such as V Sunil Kumar when they visited the residence of Praveen following his murder.

The Union minister is likely to chalk out strategies to minimise the damage caused to the party due to these developments so that it does not have a bearing when elections are held next year.