Dubai returnees to be retained at Bengaluru, Mangaluru airports till covid results?

Mangaluru, Mar 12: With the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main, February 2021) out, it is celebration time at Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) - Mangalore’s top training institute as their student Rakshitha is the topper in Mangalore with 99.86 percentile in the prestigious JEE Main, February 2021 examination.
This is the first time a girl student has topped JEE Main exam not only at CFAL, but in Mangalore which doubles the celebrations for the team. It is a general belief that girls cannot top competitive, national level exams, however, with Rakshitha topping the said exam, the notion is sure to change.
Including Rakshitha, 8 CFAL students have scored above 99 percentile. The students are: Rakshitha (99.86), Hayyan (99.80), Druhan (99.76), Pannaga (99.75), Calvin (99.56), Vijesh (99.44), Vignaraj (99.16), Sishir (99.11). Druhan has scored a perfect 100 percentile in Math. 23 students have scored above 97 percentile. The celebrated students are: Rishab Rao (98.9501569), Pranetha (98.7331502), Kishan (98.7310898), S V Sowndarya (98.6439792), Anush (98.3659096), Varun (98.0020635), Ashitha (97.8977322), Dhiren (97.7137512), Rayner (97.4991751), Mohitha (97.3955471), Adithya (97.3237705), Swastik (97.277908), Divyamshu M P (97.1652281), Prathik (97.1501102) and Shreeharsha (97.092771).
With the stupendous results, CFAL has time and again proved that they are the best training institution in town for Competitive exams. They have been consistently giving good results for over a decade not only in JEE Main but in other National level exams like JEE Advanced, NEET, UGEE, BITSAT, MIT, KVPY, Olympiads etc. and state level exams like KCET, PESSAT.
A total number of 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) in the examination. Candidates this year were allowed to apply for one session or for more than one session (February/March/April/May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly. JEE-Main is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, IIITs, 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), as well as some private Institutions. In addition, the students who have secured the cut-off score in JEE Main only are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced which facilitates the admission to the IITs in India. A total number of 2,50,000 candidates (including all categories) will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 03 2021, after Phase 4 JEE Main 2021.
During the ongoing pandemic outbreak, CFAL has proudly ushered into online training for JEE & NEET aspirants. Their online offerings helped students attend live online sessions, streaming of recorded video lectures for efficient concept delivery, mentorship and consistent evaluation with online tests based on specific test patterns helped students prepare for the said exams.
With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year, 2021-22. Being the pioneers in preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, and other competitive exams CFAL has been continuously working towards inculcating passion for Math and Science learning among students and to encourage research and innovation in the subjects.
