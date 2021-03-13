  1. Home
  2. Dubai returnees to be retained at Bengaluru, Mangaluru airports till covid results?

News Network
March 13, 2021

After it emerged that three international travellers, carrying the South African (SA) variant of the coronavirus travelled from airport to their hometowns in Karnataka, allowing wider social contact all the way, authorities are considering stricter protocols. 

While one patient travelled in a KSRTC bus from Bengaluru to Shivamogga on February 21, leaving a trail of primary contacts who are yet to be traced, on Friday, officials said a brother-sister duo who returned from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 17 and went to Ballari by train from Bengaluru, were both found to have the SA variant of the coronavirus. 

They were admitted to a trauma centre in Ballari and then put in home quarantine. The district officials said their parents have tested negative and are the only primary contacts known so far.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati said  the siblings had tested negative at the airport were positive in Ballari. 

Dr H L Janardhan, District Health Officer, Ballari, said, “They are engineering students who were home quarantined. They had tested negative in Bengaluru. After coming here, one of the siblings developed some symptoms and a repeat test showed a positive result for both of them. They came by train.”

“We will be tracing their contacts. They will be in home isolation for the next 14 days. If no new positives come up in their area, we can discharge them,” he added.

Now, there are three SA variant cases in the state, all Dubai returnees.

Sources said that passengers from Dubai are likely to be retained at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports till their covid results are out. 

News Network
March 12,2021

cflstudents.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 12: With the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main, February 2021) out, it is celebration time at Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) - Mangalore’s top training institute as their student Rakshitha is the topper in Mangalore with 99.86 percentile in the prestigious JEE Main, February 2021 examination. 

This is the first time a girl student has topped JEE Main exam not only at CFAL, but in Mangalore which doubles the celebrations for the team. It is a general belief that girls cannot top competitive, national level exams, however, with Rakshitha topping the said exam, the notion is sure to change. 
 
Including Rakshitha, 8 CFAL students have scored above 99 percentile. The students are: Rakshitha (99.86), Hayyan (99.80), Druhan (99.76), Pannaga (99.75), Calvin (99.56), Vijesh (99.44), Vignaraj (99.16), Sishir (99.11). Druhan has scored a perfect 100 percentile in Math. 23 students have scored above 97 percentile. The celebrated students are: Rishab Rao (98.9501569), Pranetha (98.7331502), Kishan (98.7310898), S V Sowndarya (98.6439792), Anush (98.3659096), Varun (98.0020635), Ashitha (97.8977322), Dhiren (97.7137512), Rayner (97.4991751), Mohitha (97.3955471), Adithya (97.3237705), Swastik (97.277908), Divyamshu M P (97.1652281), Prathik (97.1501102) and Shreeharsha (97.092771). 

With the stupendous results, CFAL has time and again proved that they are the best training institution in town for Competitive exams. They have been consistently giving good results for over a decade not only in JEE Main but in other National level exams like JEE Advanced, NEET, UGEE, BITSAT, MIT, KVPY, Olympiads etc. and state level exams like KCET, PESSAT. 

A total number of 6.52 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) in the examination. Candidates this year were allowed to apply for one session or for more than one session (February/March/April/May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.  JEE-Main is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, IIITs, 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), as well as some private Institutions. In addition, the students who have secured the cut-off score in JEE Main only are eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced which facilitates the admission to the IITs in India.  A total number of 2,50,000 candidates (including all categories) will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 03 2021, after Phase 4 JEE Main 2021. 

During the ongoing pandemic outbreak, CFAL has proudly ushered into online training for JEE & NEET aspirants. Their online offerings helped students attend live online sessions, streaming of recorded video lectures for efficient concept delivery, mentorship and consistent evaluation with online tests based on specific test patterns helped students prepare for the said exams. 

With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year, 2021-22. Being the pioneers in preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NEET, and other competitive exams CFAL has been continuously working towards inculcating passion for Math and Science learning among students and to encourage research and innovation in the subjects.

News Network
February 28,2021

501870.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A proposal for a tourist circuit to connect the state’s 320-km long coastal belt by seaplane has been submitted to the Centre, Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment C P Yogeeshwara said.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday that the seaplane will help woo tourists to different destinations in Karnataka, the minister said. He said that though investors are keen on the seaplane project, the state lacks basic landing facilities.

Seaplane services have already been launched in Gujarat and once a similar service is introduced here, those wishing to travel to Goa, Mumbai, and Kerala can use the facility.

He said that to promote tourism in the coastal belt, infrastructure for landing of yachts needs to be developed. He said a heli tourism service will be launched in Mysuru shortly and stressed on a similar service in Mangaluru for foreign tourists arriving by cruise ships so that they can visit Lakshadweep and other tourist destinations from Mangaluru.

“Cruise passengers stay only for eight to nine hours in Mangaluru. If their stay is extended to two to three days by providing them with facilities, then we can chalk out programmes to introduce local culture and tourist spots in and around Mangaluru he said and relaxation of CRZ rules will be sought on the lines of Kerala and Goa to promote tourism. Further, he said tax on tourist taxis was high in Karnataka compared to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.,”

“I will bring the issue to notice of the chief minister,” he said. The minister said the Tourism Policy 2020 will be implemented from April, he said .

He said backwaters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be used to promote sports which in turn will generate jobs and boost tourism. The 20-km stretch of Gurupura river backwaters will be developed on the linesof Alappuzha in Kerala. Priority will be given for promotion of eco tourism in Tannirbavi in Mangaluru. He said the government needs to promote Mangaluru as a brand and explore the potential in health tourism, religious tourism, eco tourism and local and We need to develop a circuit to promote temple tourism in the district,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 5,2021

Memento to Dr Ronald.JPG

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Every incident of joblessness can in some way be attributed to the lack of career guidance or misalignment of education and career goals, said KPSC Member Dr. Ronald Anil Fernandes.

Addressing the gatherings after inaugurating the 'MERAKI', the career day organised by the University Employment Information and Guidance Bureau (UEIGB) at Mangala auditorium of Mangalore University on Friday, he expressed concern over unemployment and said, 'In Uttar Pradesh, according to a media report, 3700 PhD holders, 28,000 PG holders and 50,000 graduates applied for 62 peon posts, which is appalling. The health of the economy is really alarming'.

He further stated that 36 crore youth, 27.5 % population of the country belong to the age group of 15 and 29. In Karnataka 1.7 crore youth fall in this age group. Post pandemic getting a job is a difficult task. While many have been doing part-time job and others forced to take up jobs unrelated to what they studied at college.

Meanwhile, he added that there are many examples like Bill Gates (Microsoft), Steve Jobs (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Face Book), Elon Muck (Tesla) and many others, who proved that graduation is not important to become a successful entrepreneurs.  Exposure to vocational education in all schools and colleges, which may be with industry training may help.

Explaining the importance of competitive exams, he said that out of 2,123 candidates who appeared for the interview in 2020, only 7 were from coastal region. Never give up approach, good coaching centres and readiness to work anywhere is very important to overcome this problem.

Presiding over the function, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that we should deserve first then should desire. “Failure is not the end and it increases our capacity.  Willingness to perform, utilizing ample opportunities and developing competence, being a smart performer is the key,” he added.

Registrar (Administration) K Raju Mogaveera (KAS) opined that the university campus should prepare students for their life. Also hoped developing a sophisticated competitive exam training centre at the university.  UEIGB Chief Dr. Preethi Keerthi D'Souza explained the activities of the bureau and urged students to utilise the opportunity under UEIGB.

Bantwal Tahsildar and Taluk Magistrate S R Rashmi and IDP Education India Private Limited Senior Executive Shijomon Yesudhas were present among others. UEIGB Deputy Chief S J Hemachandra (KES) conferred vote of thanks.

