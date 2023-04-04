DYFI activists remove gates of Harekala-Adyar bridge, open it to traffic

  1. Home
News Network
April 4, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 4: Activists of CPI(M) youth wing DYFI on Tuesday removed the gates of the newly built bridge connecting Harekala and Adyar in Dakshina Kannada district, opening it for movement of light vehicles.

The bridge-cum-vented dam across the Nethravati river had not been opened for traffic though the work on it was completed four months ago.

The minor irrigation department has not yet issued an order to open the bridge on account of a stay order from the court.

The officials failed to keep their earlier promise of opening the bridge to vehicular movement on April 1.

Though the officials reached there on Monday, they stopped short of opening the bridge as the election code of conduct is in force.

The DYFI activists later submitted a memorandum to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner urging him to allow traffic on the bridge.

As no action was taken till Tuesday, the activists, along with local people, removed the gates blocking access to the bridge on either side to allow vehicular movement. 

News Network
March 29,2023

The polling to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, March 29. 

The votes will be counted on May 13, said the CEC, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners, Anup Pandey and Arun Goel, during announcement of the schedule of the polls.

Here is the full schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 13
Last Date of Nominations: April 20
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 21
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 24
Date of Polls: May 10
Date of Counting: May 13

The Election Commission will set up polling stations for over 5.21 crore voters across the state's 224 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and 15 reserved for the ones belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 

There are 9.17 lakh first time voters in the state. The CEC said that 41,432 voters, who would turn 18 between January 2 to April 1, would also be eligible to cast votes in the coming elections. 

The registered voters in Karnataka also include 16,976 centenarian voters. The EC will make special outreach to the senior citizens, including the centenarians, to encourage them to cast votes.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023. 

News Network
March 25,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 25: The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

News Network
March 25,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Former Ministers U T Khader, B Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake will contest from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Kaup Assembly constituencies in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district as the Congress announced its first list of 124 constituencies on Saturday, March 25. 

Of the eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi districts, Congress has finalised candidates for five and three respectively in the first list. 

Rakshith Shivaram will contest from Belthangady seat while Mithun Rai will contest from Moodbidri and G Krishnappa from Sullia (SC) constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. 

M Dinesh Hegde and former MLA K Gopal Poojari will contest from Kundapura and Byndoor constituencies in Udupi district, respectively. 

Former Minister R V Deshpande is fielded from Haliyal, Satish Sail from Karwar and Mankala Subba Vaidya is fielded from Bhatkal constituencies in Uttara Kannada district.

In coastal region, U T Khader is offered ticket from Mangaluru City (earstwhile Ullal constituency), Mithun Rai from Moodbidri, Rakshit Shivaram from Beltangady, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Krishnappa G from Sullia, Gopal Poojary from Byndoor, Vinay Kumar Sorake from Kaup and Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Kundapur legislative constituency.

