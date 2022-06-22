  1. Home
  2. Earthquake of 3.4-magnitude shakes parts of Hassan district in Karnataka

Earthquake of 3.4-magnitude shakes parts of Hassan district in Karnataka

News Network
June 23, 2022

Hassan, June 23: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions in south Indian state of Karnataka in the wee hours of Thursday, a disaster management official said.

The earthquake was also felt in many villages near Somwarpet in Kodagu district. People ran out of their houses following the tremor.

According to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner, Manoj Rajan, the epicentre was Maluganahalli village under Nagaranahalli village panchayat in Holenarasipura Taluk of Hassan district.

He said as per the seismic intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor may be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40-50 kms from the epicentre.

“This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. As the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-II, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes is very less and the possibility of damage is low.

"As the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map, the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate and not destructive,” the commissioner explained.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 11,2022

ibrahimnavur.jpg

Mangaluru, June 11: A non-resident Indian youth from Dakshina Kannada district, died of suspected cardiac arrest last night in Bahrain while he was reportedly speaking to his wife over phone. 

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Navur (34), a resident of Navur in Belthangady taluk. He is survived by his new born child and wife besides other family members. 

It is said that Ibrahim complained of chest pain while speaking to his wife over phone last night. He was rushed to a local hospital in Bahrain after he reportedly collapsed. He was declared brought dead.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2022

kuwait.jpg

Kuwait City, June 13: The government of Kuwait has taken steps to deport Muslim expatriate workers including Indians for taking part in the “illegal” demonstration at the Fahaheel area after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed by now-suspended BJP leaders in India.  

According to reports, the expats will be deported as they “violated the laws and regulations” of the country which lay down rules that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats “are not to be organized in Kuwait”. 

Reportedly, the Kuwaiti authorities are in the process of “arresting” the expats and “referring them to deportation centres” in order to be deported to their countries, reported The Arab Times. Further, the deported expats will be banned from entering Kuwait again.

In response to a media query over the statement issued by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on offensive tweets in India, the spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Kuwait reportedly said: “Ambassador Sibi George had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India.”

Earlier, Kuwait had strongly condemned the comments on Prophet Muhammad made by former BJP spokespersons. Amid a massive outrage, a Kuwaiti supermarket had also pulled Indian products from its shelves.

The BJP suspended its spokesperson - Nupur Sharma - and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed that have triggered massive protests and condemnation. Sharma had made controversial remarks while speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute in Varanasi.

The comments have led to a severe backlash from several countries including Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Libya, Maldives, Indonesia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan. Meanwhile, massive protests have also broken out across the country over the remarks - including in Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 17,2022

Bengaluru, June 17: Amid nationwide protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the government of Karnataka has been trying to douse the anger of the army job aspirants by promising to hire ‘Agnipath’ soldiers into the police force.

Speaking to media persons Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today hit out at the youngsters who are protesting against the government’s controversial military recruitment policy. 

“We have planned that such 4-year military trainees can be recruited for the police,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced a similar move amid protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. 

Conceding that unemployment is “a burning issue forcing youngsters to take up jobs for just Rs 5,000”, Jnanendra said the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will benefit lakhs of aspirants. “After military service, they can be selected for services in the police and security establishments. On what basis are people protesting? I don't understand,” he said. 

“In countries like Israel, military training for the youth is compulsory. Here, the government wants to give military training for four years with a salary of Rs 30,000-40,000. After that, they’ll be given a lump sum of Rs 12-13 lakh. And, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the military,” the minister explained. 

The Centre and state governments are “looking into” the “forces behind” the ongoing protests, Jnanendra said. “Suddenly, people hit the streets and start torching things. They wear a mask. This is a conspiracy,” he said. “Torching trains and homes against such a good scheme...what can I say?” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.