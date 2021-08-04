  1. Home
  2. ED raids properties of MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, former minister Roshan Baig at 15 locations

News Network
August 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Delhi today morning conducted raids at the premises of former Congress ministers Roshan Baig and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) multi crore Ponzi scheme.

According to informed sources, the raids are being conducted at 15 locations of the two politicians in the city.

In July, the State government had provisionally attached the immovable and movable properties of the former Congress MLA and Minister R Roshan Baig under the Karnataka Protection of interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004 in the IMA scam.

The properties were attached by the Competent Authority in the IMA case, including the six immovable properties mentioned in the affidavit that Baig had submitted before the Election Commission in 2018 along with nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

ED officials raided Zameer’s newly built bungalow near Cantonment railway station in Shivajinagar limits, a flat at the UB City in Cubbon Park limits and business establishments of National Travels offices in Kalasipalya and Chamarajpet.

Sources revealed that in all the locations the officials informed the local police about the raids and security was deployed in all the locations.

The officials are verifying property-related documents, business transactions at National Travels and other commercial activities. The four-time MLA from Chamarajpet and a staunch supporter of former CM Siddaramaiah owns the National Travels transport business. 

After KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Zameer is the second-most prominent Congress leader in Karnataka to undergo a raid. 

In July, 2019, the ED had summoned Khan who was then Food and Civil Supplies and Minority Welfare Minister, for questioning in connection with selling his property at Richmond Town to IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. ED had registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the IMA case. 

News Network
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, July 26: The second wave of covid-19 may have officially decreased, but Karnataka has witnessed an increase in the percentage of child covid-19 cases. 

As per official data, pre-teens (children aged 0-9) represented an average of 3.5% of daily cases in the state in May. It rose to 4% in June and has now jumped to 4.4% in July. Among teenagers (aged 0-17), the proportion has remained a constant 8% to 9% statewide.

Paediatricians on the ground have also observed the increase. “In the last couple of weeks, we have started to see more children coming to the hospital with Covid-19,” said Dr Srikanta J T, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Aster CMI Hospital, and a member of the Third Wave Committee.

He added that all evidence so far seemed to suggest that parents were passing on the infection to children. “There are a lot of factors to account for this: notably ‘revenge tourism,’ a delay in the arrival of testing results, and increased general mobility of the adult population,” he said, clarifying, however, that it was too early to tell if this represents the early beginnings of the third wave.

But why hasn’t there been a commensurate increase of infections among teens? Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, Head of Paediatrics at Manipal Hospitals (Old Airport Road), pointed out this is because traditionally pre-teens are more prone to infections than teens. “The immune response in children aged 10 and above is generally more robust,” he explained.

The issue has come at a time when the state’s genomic surveillance machinery is preparing to scale up sequencing of samples from children with Covid-19, even as medical professionals express concern that a new mutation of the novel coronavirus could be responsible for the increase in percentages.

“By all indications so far, it is still the baseline Delta variant which is causing infections in children,” said Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the state’s Genomic Surveillance Committee.

He added that this variant is still a concern because studies have not been conducted determining how it affects certain age groups, notably children. “We, therefore, need to closely monitor people aged below 18,” he added.

The committee has been issued directions by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) to focus on paediatrics.

Meanwhile, Dr Srikanta pointed to the results of the fourth national sero-survey to suggest that not all was doom and gloom. The sero-survey has established that more than half or 59.4% of children in India had been infected with the virus and recovered (57.2% of pre-teens and 61.6% of teens).

“The third wave predictions are likely more prosaic than they need to be,” he added.

News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Calling BJP the most corrupt party, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah today said the new government that will come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit will also be “corrupt”. 

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting of the Congress’ legislators, the former CM said: “B S Yediyurappa gave a bad government in Karnataka. It was not a pro-development government; it was a government filled with corruption.” 

“By removing Yediyurappa, I don’t think an honest CM will come. The BJP itself is a corrupt party. Their ministers are corrupt. So whoever comes, it will be a corrupt government,” he said. 

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago. “I've been saying for 6-7 months that Yediyurappa will be changed. I had credible information. Nobody believed me, but it has come true now,” he said, adding that this was the BJP’s internal affair. 

The Congress staged a protest against the alleged Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress leaders took out a march from Vidhana Soudha till Raj Bhavan, but they were detained by the police on the way. 

News Network
July 23,2021

Dubai, July 23: Eight categories of travellers are allowed to fly to the UAE from countries where passenger entry is suspended.

The latest addition to the exempted categories is Expo 2020 Dubai participants.

Passenger entry from 16 destinations – including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia to the UAE remains suspended until further notice.

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), exempted travellers have to abide by stringent Covid safety measures, including a 10-day quarantine period.

The eight exempted categories are:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Covid safety protocols to be followed by exempted travellers.

Stringent Covid-19 safety protocols have been defined for exempted passengers from the restricted countries:

>> Negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the date of departure. The test must have been taken at an accredited laboratory and the result must have a QR code.

>> They must get a PCR test done on arrival, followed by two others on day four and eight.

>> They have to quarantine for 10 days.

>> They must wear a monitoring and tracking device. 
 

Comments

