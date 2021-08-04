ED raids properties of MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, former minister Roshan Baig at 15 locations

Bengaluru, Aug 5: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Delhi today morning conducted raids at the premises of former Congress ministers Roshan Baig and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) multi crore Ponzi scheme.

According to informed sources, the raids are being conducted at 15 locations of the two politicians in the city.

In July, the State government had provisionally attached the immovable and movable properties of the former Congress MLA and Minister R Roshan Baig under the Karnataka Protection of interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004 in the IMA scam.

The properties were attached by the Competent Authority in the IMA case, including the six immovable properties mentioned in the affidavit that Baig had submitted before the Election Commission in 2018 along with nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

ED officials raided Zameer’s newly built bungalow near Cantonment railway station in Shivajinagar limits, a flat at the UB City in Cubbon Park limits and business establishments of National Travels offices in Kalasipalya and Chamarajpet.

Sources revealed that in all the locations the officials informed the local police about the raids and security was deployed in all the locations.

The officials are verifying property-related documents, business transactions at National Travels and other commercial activities. The four-time MLA from Chamarajpet and a staunch supporter of former CM Siddaramaiah owns the National Travels transport business.

After KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Zameer is the second-most prominent Congress leader in Karnataka to undergo a raid.

In July, 2019, the ED had summoned Khan who was then Food and Civil Supplies and Minority Welfare Minister, for questioning in connection with selling his property at Richmond Town to IMA owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. ED had registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the IMA case.