  1. Home
  2. ED uncovers ₹39-crore fund diversion in Mangaluru loan scam; assets worth ₹9.5 crore frozen

ED uncovers ₹39-crore fund diversion in Mangaluru loan scam; assets worth ₹9.5 crore frozen

coastaldigest.com news network
August 8, 2025

roshansaldanha.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 8: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mangaluru sub-zonal office, has unearthed fresh evidence of large-scale fund diversion in the ongoing money-laundering probe against alleged conman Roshan Saldanha and associates. The latest findings reveal the mobilisation of approximately ₹39 crore from local businessmen under false pretences, with a significant portion siphoned off for personal gain.

On Tuesday, ED teams carried out search operations at five locations in Mangaluru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Mangaluru City Police against Saldanha, his wife Dafney Neetu D’Souza, and others. The accused are alleged to have posed as loan facilitators, collecting money under the guise of stamp duty for arranging low-interest loans — which were never delivered.

During the searches, ED officers seized incriminating diaries and documents linking the accused to the fraudulent mobilisation of funds. According to officials, the money was routed through dummy firms and ultimately spent on personal expenses, private business ventures, and other non-loan-related purposes.

Key findings from the latest operation include:

•    ₹3.8 crore in multiple bank accounts frozen.

•    Discovery that ₹5.8 crore of the proceeds of crime was used to purchase five fishing boats in Dafney’s name — now seized/frozen.

•    Total seizure/freeze value from the operation stands at approximately ₹9.5 crore.

The ED confirmed that the prime accused, Roshan Saldanha, is currently in judicial custody, and that further investigation is underway to trace additional assets and possible beneficiaries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 5,2025

Kundapura.jpg

Udupi, Aug 5: What was meant to be a joyful visit to see her father during a school holiday ended in heartbreak for a family in Shedimane village, Kundapura taluk. An 8-year-old girl, Sannidhi, lost her life after being bitten by a venomous snake inside a plantation on August 3.

Sannidhi, daughter of Sridhar Madivala and Jyothi, was the youngest and only girl among their four children. She was a Class 3 student at Mandi Moorukai Government Higher Primary School.

According to police, Sannidhi had gone to meet her father, who was at work in the family’s plantation near Beppare Guddeyangadi. Before she could reach him, a venomous snake struck her. The frightened child ran home screaming in pain.

Family members rushed her first to Hebri Government Hospital and later shifted her to Manipal Hospital for advanced care. Despite doctors’ efforts, she could not be saved.

Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 6,2025

Gaza.jpg

The United Nations has issued a chilling warning in response to reports that the Israeli regime was pushing for a “complete military occupation” of the entire Gaza Strip, a move widely warned as one that would certainly plunge the region into even deeper catastrophe.

"If these reports are confirmed," said Miroslav Jenca, the UN assistant secretary-general, in an address to a UN Security Council briefing on Gaza on Tuesday, "they would risk catastrophic consequences,”

"International law is clear in the regard; Gaza is and must remain an integral part of the future Palestinian state," he added.

The remarks came amid the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the coastal sliver that has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a result of incessant bombardments and simultaneous mass starvation.

Through the war, Tel Aviv has been pursuing such goals as defeating the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, and bringing about Gazans’ mass exodus to neighboring countries.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an earlier meeting with the regime’s other officials that he sought to return the territory to Israeli occupation.

The Israeli military left Gaza in 2005 following a landslide electoral victory by Hamas that brought the movement to power in the territory.

Even before the genocide, the regime had already subjected entire Gaza to several mass casualty wars and a crippling blockade.

China to Israel: Stop such dangerous actions

Also addressing the Tuesday meeting, China’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Geng Shuang condemned the apparent Israeli plans, urging the regime to stop “such dangerous actions” and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge countries with influence to act,” he said, a clear nod to the United States, Tel Aviv’s biggest supporter that has been providing the genocide with unprecedented military and diplomatic support, and the regime’s European allies.

Jenca also said Tel Aviv’s likely plan to enforce full occupation of Gaza ”could further endanger the lives” of its remaining captives there -- dozens of whom have been killed during unconcerned Israeli strikes.

Ilay David, brother of one of the captives, also showed pictures of the latter in an emaciated state, brought about by the regime’s refusing to let food and water into Gaza.

“Every moment of delay is a step closer to final tragic outcome,” he warned, referring to Tel Aviv’s stiff refusal to clinch a deal.

“My father cannot sleep, and my mother has not stopped crying…,” he added.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, however, chose to lash out, blaming countries that had dared recognize Palestine’s statehood.

He claimed that such recognition had “assassinated” a captive exchange deal, categorically denying Netanyahu’s and his officials’ stonewalling that has been confirmed even by the regime’s own officials.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that some 20 former Israeli authorities had rejected complete takeover of Gaza as unfeasible, saying the regime was rather on the precipice of defeat.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 6,2025

uttarakhand.jpg

More than 100 people are missing and at least five are confirmed dead after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations are under way in Uttarkashi district after a massive wave of water surged down the mountains into Dharali village on Tuesday, submerging roads and buildings in its path.

About 190 people have been rescued so far in the affected region, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

A cloudburst is an extreme, sudden downpour of rain over a small area in a short period of time, often leading to flash floods.

Damaged roads and heavy rain have hampered rescue teams trying to reach Dharali. Dhami flew in by helicopter on Wednesday and met some of the affected families.

Weeks of heavy rain have pounded Uttarakhand, with Uttarkashi - home to Dharali village - among the worst hit by flooding.

The floods struck on Tuesday around 13:30 India time (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell dramatically and send tonnes of muddy water crashing down the hills.

Dharali is a summer tourist spot 2km from Harsil, home to a major Indian army base and an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp. At least 10 soldiers stationed at the army base are also missing, officials said.

Rescue efforts are slow due to heavy sludge and debris, but officials have deployed helicopters to aid operations.

The sludge has also blocked part of the Bhagirathi river - which becomes India's holiest river Ganges once it travels downstream - forming an artificial lake that has submerged large areas, including a government helipad.

Officials worry that if this water is not drained out quickly, it can pose a serious threat to towns and villages downstream.

India's weather department has forecast heavy rain ahead and advised avoiding landslide-prone areas. Schools have closed in parts of the state.

In the past few days, officials had issued multiple rain alerts, discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

Dharali sees fewer visitors in monsoon season. The low footfall and warnings likely kept tourists safe during the deluge. Residents warn that a full crowd could have turned the incident into a far worse disaster.

Uttarakhand, located in the western Himalayas, is highly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

In 2021, more than 200 people died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

One of the worst disasters to hit Uttarakhand was in 2013, when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides that destroyed several villages and towns. Much of the damage took place in Kedarnath town, which is popular with Hindu pilgrims. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies were never recovered.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.