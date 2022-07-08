  1. Home
  2. Eid al-Adha: U T Khader urges people to adhere to guidelines

Eid al-Adha: U T Khader urges people to adhere to guidelines

News Network
July 8, 2022

khader UT.jpg

Mangaluru, July 8: U T Khader, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, has called upon the people to adhere to the guidelines in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act. 

The comments of Mr Khader, who represents Mangaluru city constituency in the assembly, come ahead of Eid al-Adha aka Bakrid celebrations. 

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru, the MLA said: “No one should violate the guidelines and create confusion in the minds of the people”.

“Even Islamic scholars have issued clear-cut directions in this regard in the wake of Bakrid to be observed on July 10,” he added.

He said that the government should issue guidelines for the Bakrid celebrations within the ambit of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2022

abe.jpg

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in a hospital, after being shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. He was 67.

Doctors tried in vain to revive Abe, who was wounded on the right side of his neck and left clavicle. An official said earlier that Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital.

Police raid suspect's house

The Japanese police on Friday raided the home of the suspect arrested in the case of shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, national broadcaster NHK reported.

NHK footage showed several police officers filing into a building identified by the broadcaster as the suspect's home. The police officials were spotted wearing helmets and body armour and carrying protective shield.

Abe attacker arrested

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested. NHK public broadcaster quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

The suspect served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years in the 2000s, the report said, and that he appears to have made the gun himself.

Caught on camera

NHK aired dramatic footage of Abe giving a speech outside of a train station in the western city of Nara. He is standing, dressed in a navy blue suit, raising his fist, when a gunshot is heard. Footage then shows Abe collapsed on the street, with security guards running toward him. He holds his chest, his shirt smeared with blood.

In the next moment, security guards leap on top of a man in gray shirt who lies face down on the pavement. A double-barreled device that appeared to be a handmade gun is seen on the ground.

International condemnation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress over the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked” by the “sudden incident.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2022

 

flight.jpg

New Delhi, July 4: Most of IndiGo flights were delayed across India last weekend, due to the non-availability of crew members. This caused inconvenience for many passengers slated to board these flights. 

According to reliable sources, at least 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of cabin crew members took ‘sick leave’. However, sources in the industry believe that they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and has sought a clarification behind the nationwide massive flight delays, reported news agency ANI. At least fifty-five per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and demanded a clarification behind the massive flight delays nationwide. When asked about this matter, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Sunday, "We are looking into this."

However, no official clarification has been issued by the airline services on the matter. 

The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday, July 2, and majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it, the sources in the industry added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, 45.2% of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1 per cent, 80.4 per cent, 86.3 per cent, 88 per cent and 92.3 per cent, respectively, on Saturday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 28,2022

akashambani.jpg

The digital arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, on Tuesday, June 28, announced that Ambani would resign as the director of the company effective from 27 June.

In a regulatory filing, Reliance Jio said the company's board at a meeting on 27 June, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company."

Among other appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar will take over as the Managing Director of the company from 27 June.

Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors.

In 2021, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see in his children the same spark and potential of his father Dhirubhai Ambani – Reliance’s founder – for contributing to the country's growth.

Few things to know about Akash Ambani

- Akash Ambani, who has graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics, has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group and is now leading the creation of the ‘convergence dividend’ for over 500 million consumers.

- Akash has been closely involved with the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio’s 4G proposition. He was closely involved with a team of engineers in inventing and launching an India-specs focussed Jiophone in 2017 which became quite a revolutionary device to take many people out of 2G to 4G.

- He personally led the key acquisitions made by Jio in the digital space in the last few years and has also been keenly involved with development of new technologies and capabilities including AI-ML and blockchain.

 Akash was integrally involved in the trailblazing global investments by tech majors and investors in 2020, which in many ways catapulted Jio onto the global investor map.

The Board of Directors have at their meeting held on 27 June, 2022:

(a) approved the appointment of Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary, as Additional Directors of the Company, designated as Independent Directors for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from 27 June, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders

(b) approved the appointment of Pankaj Mohan Pawar as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years commencing from 27 June, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders

(c) noted the resignation of Mukesh D Ambani as Director of the Company effective from close of working hours on 27 June, 2022

(d) approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, Non-executive Director as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority," the company added.

Established in 2019, Jio Platforms, wholly-owned by RIL, is an Indian technology company.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed at 2,529.00 apieace on BSE, 1.49% higher than yesterday's close. At the NSE, it climbed by 1.50% to settle at ₹2530.00 apiece.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.