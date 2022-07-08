Eid al-Adha: U T Khader urges people to adhere to guidelines

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in a hospital, after being shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. He was 67.

Doctors tried in vain to revive Abe, who was wounded on the right side of his neck and left clavicle. An official said earlier that Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital.

Police raid suspect's house

The Japanese police on Friday raided the home of the suspect arrested in the case of shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, national broadcaster NHK reported.

NHK footage showed several police officers filing into a building identified by the broadcaster as the suspect's home. The police officials were spotted wearing helmets and body armour and carrying protective shield.

Abe attacker arrested

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested. NHK public broadcaster quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

The suspect served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years in the 2000s, the report said, and that he appears to have made the gun himself.

Caught on camera

NHK aired dramatic footage of Abe giving a speech outside of a train station in the western city of Nara. He is standing, dressed in a navy blue suit, raising his fist, when a gunshot is heard. Footage then shows Abe collapsed on the street, with security guards running toward him. He holds his chest, his shirt smeared with blood.

In the next moment, security guards leap on top of a man in gray shirt who lies face down on the pavement. A double-barreled device that appeared to be a handmade gun is seen on the ground.

International condemnation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress over the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked” by the “sudden incident.”