To end discrimination, Karnataka MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan eats food chewed by Dalit seer

News Network
May 23, 2022

Bengaluru, May 23: The video of Karnataka Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan feeding a Dalit seer food and then eating the same after asking him to remove from his mouth has gone viral in Karnataka.

The Congress MLA claimed that he did this to show that there was no difference of caste and religion among the people. However, the video has evoked mixed responses on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday when Dalit seer Narayana Swamiji was attending a function to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi and Eid Milad. While delivering a speech, Zameer became emotional and before the audience could realise what was happening, he shocked everyone with his experiment.

After eating the food which was removed from the mouth of the Dalit Swami, Zameer stated that "humanity binds all human beings and is above caste and religion".

Zameer also served food to the civic workers during the function. He also took food from a Muslim Moulvi and ate it. He said that the true religion was to live like human beings.

He further stated that caste and religion will never interfere with human bonding. "All of us should live like brothers," he said.

News Network
May 9,2022

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as his loyalists went on rampage today, injuring more than 100 anti-government protesters in Colombo. A ruling party MP was killed in the clashes, many were hospitalised.

Here are the latest developments:

>> MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said. Athukorala, an MP from the Polonnaruwa district, was surrounded by anti-government groups at the north western town of Nittambuwa, the police said. The protesters said the bullets were fired from his SUV first. Following this, when the angry mobs toppled the car, he fled and took refuge in a building and committed suicide by pulling his own revolver, the people said.  Later, the lawmaker and his personal security officer were found dead, the police said.

>> Mr Rajapaksa, 76, had sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for a "new unity government".

>> "I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to appoint an all-party government to guide the country out of the current economic crisis," the Prime Minister said in the letter, reported news agency AFP.

>> The cabinet now stands dissolved. The largest opposition party has refused to join any government headed by a member of the Rajapaksa clan.

>> The biggest clashes since the economic crisis hit the island nation started this morning when supporters of the Rajapaksa family went on the rampage.

>> The loyalists had attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the President's office in downtown Colombo since April 9.

>> In a first, the riot squad was called in to reinforce the police. Earlier, soldiers were pressed into service to protect deliveries of fuel and other essentials but never to prevent clashes.

>> At least 100 injured people have been hospitalised, police sources have said.

>> The police fired tear gas shells and water cannon and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo, which was later widened to span the country of 22 millon people.

>> Sri Lanka has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence, sparking weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government demonstrations. 

News Network
May 19,2022

Mangaluru, May 19: Heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada forcing the district administration to declare holiday for all schools today (May 19) as a precautionary measure.

All government, aided, unaided primary and high schools remained shut in the district following Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V’s order.

The pre-monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in the coastal district for past few days. 

An old unused school building collapsed in Kinya Belaringe, at the outskirts of the city of Manglauru on Monday. 

A few years ago, the Gram Panchayat had appealed to the education department to demolish the building. “The roof of the building was destroyed,” said Gram Panchayat member Siraj Kinya.

Over two dozen houses have been damaged in the district in past couple of days. 

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar directed building contractors to stop all construction in the wake of the onset of the monsoon.

The MCC commissioner directed in a public notice: “The building contractors in MCC limits are hereby informed to stop all construction work due to the onset of monsoon season. There are chances of rain till May 19 and the rainy season is expected to commence from June. Construction work can resume post this period.”

He also ordered complete ban on levelling of hills and transportation of soil, Further, as hill levelling could lead to landslides and cause inconvenience to the public.

Ongoing construction work, however, could be taken up without causing any damage to nearby properties, he said. Safety walls must be built in steep and narrow plots, and appropriate methods of construction must be followed, he stated.

In case of violation, offenders will be booked under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation laws, the commissioner warned.

News Network
May 16,2022

Varanasi, May 16: Shortly after a stunning claim that a suspected "shivling" had been found in a pond within the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a court today ordered it closed off to the public.

According to the Hindutva lawyer, the "Shivling" or relic of the idol of Shiva was found on the last day of the court-mandated filming of the mosque complex following a petition seeking access to pray at a shrine behind the mosque.

This morning, water was drained from the pond and a "Shivling" was found, claimed Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who have sought year-long access to pray at the shrine.

The pond, which is used for the Islamic "Wuzu" or purification rituals, must be sealed after the find, the petitioners requested the court. The court accepted the plea and ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that the pond is not used, for now.

The court also said the District Magistrate, the police chief and a top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer would make sure no one entered the sealed area.

Reports of a "shivling" being found within the mosque complex were not confirmed by the Varanasi District Magistrate, Kaushal Raj Sharma, when he spoke to the media earlier.

"No details of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. One member was debarred from the commission for about a few minutes yesterday, later admitted to the commission," Mr Sharma had told reporters.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. The five women petitioners have asked the court to allow daily prayers before idols on its outer walls as well as other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex".

The site is currently open for prayers once a year.

The Varanasi Civil Court then ordered a video assessment of the mosque complex, including three domes, underground basements and the pond, and appointed a court commissioner for the task.

A part of this survey took place on May 6 but was halted after a dispute broke out over filming inside the mosque. The mosque committee said the court had not ordered videography inside the mosque.

The court-ordered filming was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the case in April. The High Court order was challenged in the Supreme Court.

A lawyer representing the Gyanvapi Mosque trust that approached the Supreme Court against the filming order said it is at odds with the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The Supreme Court refused to stop the filming but agreed to consider listing the plea against the survey of the mosque complex.

