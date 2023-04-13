  1. Home
  Engineering girl jumps out of moving bus, dies as driver refuses to stop near college

News Network
April 14, 2023

Upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew, a 20-year-old engineering student jumped off the vehicle at Huligudda in Vijayanagara district and succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in neighbouring Davanagere on Wednesdsay evening.

Shweta Shanthappanavar was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

According to the FIR, Shweta boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to go to her college. When the bus was nearing the college around 12.45pm, she reportedly requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus near her institution, but they didn't oblige her.

They allegedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries at a private facility in Davanagere around 5pm on Wednesday. The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they have sent a report to their counterparts.

News Network
April 4,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Karnataka tops the list of states and Union Territories in providing access to justice and three other southern states figure among the best five, according to the India Justice Report 2022.

The IJR, which was released here on Tuesday, said except for Delhi and Chandigarh, no state or union territory spends more than one per cent of its total annual expenditure on judiciary where the vacancy of judges in high courts stands at 30 per cent.

The IJR, an initiative of the Tata Trusts launched in 2019, said as of December 2022, the country had 19 judges for every 10 lakh people and a backlog of 4.8 crore cases. The Law Commission had suggested, as early as in 1987, that there should be 50 judges for every 10 lakh people in a decade’s time.

The statistics were shared in IJR which ranked states and UTs on various parameters like vacancies in judiciary, budgetary allocations, infrastructure, human resources, legal aid, condition of prisons, functioning of police and state human rights commissions.

The Tata Trusts website describes IJR as a "unique initiative" that "ranks individual Indian states in relation to their capacity to deliver access to justice".

While Karnataka topped the chart among 18 large and mid-size states having a population of over 1 crore each, it was followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The list of seven small states, having a population of less than one crore each, was headed by Sikkim, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

“The justice system as a whole remains affected by low budgets. Except for two union territories, Delhi and Chandigarh, no state spends more than 1 per cent of its total annual expenditure on the judiciary.

“Vacancy is an issue across the police, prison staff, legal aid, and judiciary. For 1.4 billion (140 crore) people, India has about 20,076 judges with about 22 per cent sanctioned posts vacant. Vacancy among high court judges is at 30 per cent.

“In the police, women are only about 11.75 per cent, despite their numbers doubling in the last decade. About 29 per cent of the officer positions are vacant. The police to population ratio is 152.8 per lakh. The international standard is 222,” the report said.

It said prisons are over-occupied at over 130 per cent and more than two-thirds of the prisoners (77.1 per cent) are awaiting the completion of investigation or trial.

The IJR said most of the states have not fully utilised funds given to them by the Centre and their own increase in spending on the police, prisons, and judiciary has not kept pace with overall increase in state expenditure.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur said, “The third IJR shows that states are making a substantive improvement over the last two ones in terms of adding new dimensions on diversity, training, and infrastructure. Some states have dramatically improved their performance but there is a lot that needs to be done on the whole.”

“So far as the police is concerned there does appear to be a shortage of women officers in police. Legal aid is doing better but still a lot of people need to be provided quality free legal aid, we need to increase the confidence that people have in our services,” he said.

Maja Daruwala, Chief Editor of IJR 2022, said as a member of the comity of nations and, more importantly, as a commitment to itself, India has promised that by 2030 it will have ensured access to justice for all and built effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

“But the official statistics brought together in the IJR this year show that we still have a long way to go. I would again urge that the provision of affordable, efficient and accessible justice services to each one of us be treated as necessary as food, education, or health.

"For this to happen more resources need to be ploughed into it, much more capacity built and much more attention paid to curing long standing deficiencies,” she said.

The report said Karnataka remains the only state to have consistently met its quota for SC, ST and OBC positions, both among police officers and the constabulary.

“In the judiciary, at the subordinate/ district court level, no state met all the three quotas. Only Gujarat and Chhattisgarh met their respective SC quotas. Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttarakhand met their respective ST quotas. Kerala, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana met OBC quotas,” it said.

Regarding the share of women in key positions across the justice system, which includes police, prisons, judiciary and legal aid, the report states that one out of 10 is a woman.

“While the overall share of women in the police force is about 11.75 per cent, in the officer ranks it is still lower at 8 per cent. Only 13 per cent of high court judges and 35 per cent of subordinate court judges are women. Among prison staff, they are 13 per cent. A majority of states has increased the share of women panel lawyers. Nationally, the share has increased from 18 per cent to 25 per cent,” it said.

It said one in four police stations does not have a single CCTV and nearly three in 10 police stations do not have women help desks.

The report said about 30 per cent (391) of prisons record occupancy rates of above 150 per cent and 54 per cent (709) run above 100 per cent capacity.

“With the exception of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, and Madhya Pradesh, the undertrial population of all states and Union Territories exceeds 60 per cent," it said.

On the aspect of workload in judiciary, the report said in 28 states/ Union Territories, one in every four high court cases is pending for more than five years. In district courts of 11 states/UTs, one in every four cases is pending for more than five years,” the report said.

The IJR said the population per subordinate court judge and high court judge is 71,224 persons and 17,65,760 persons respectively.

With regard to budgets, it found the national per capita spend on legal aid, including the expenditure of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the state/ UT governments themselves, is a meagre Rs 4.57 per annum.

Excluding NALSA, this figure drops to Rs 3.87 and, if only NALSA’s budget (2021-22) is considered, the per capita spend is Rs 1.06 only, it said.

It said the national per capita spend on prisons is Rs 43. Nationally, the annual average spend per prisoner has gone down to Rs 38,028 from Rs 43,062. Andhra Pradesh records the highest annual spend on a prisoner at Rs 2,11,157.

“The national per capita spend on judiciary stands at Rs. 146,” it said, adding the national per capita spend on police is at Rs 1151.

“IJR 2022 has reiterated both immediate and foundational corrections. It has flagged urgent filling of vacancies and increased representation. To effect an irreversible change, it has exhorted that Justice delivery be designated as an essential service,” it concluded.

The third IJR also assessed the capacity of the 25 State Human Rights Commissions (SHRC) and found that there are 33,312 pending cases before these panels in March 2021 and the national average vacancy across 25 SHRCs is at 44 per cent.

The statistics show nine states have been working with 50 per cent or more vacancies among members in SHRCs and only six states have women in their executive staff.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced the second list of 42 candidates for the state's Assembly election set to take place on May 10. 

The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier. 

In the first list, Congress announced that state party president DK Shivakumar will be contesting from the Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. 

Amid expectations that former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress's high command.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference here.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

News Network
April 5,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 5: A police complaint was lodged after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep received letters threatening to release his private video, police sources said on Wednesday.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also mulling handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

According to police, the letters were received by the actor's manager Jack Manju. They were replete with foul language against Sudeep and a threat to share his private video on social media.

Sources close to Sudeep called it a conspiracy to dent the image and damage the dignity of the actor.

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce his support to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to make this announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. The BJP is also eager to utilise his services as a star campaigner.

Sudeep has a massive fan following in Karnataka. 

