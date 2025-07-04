English medium boost: 115 govt schools in Dakshina Kannada, 45 in Udupi get bilingual approval

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: In a significant step towards expanding bilingual education in Karnataka, the state government has approved the introduction of English medium sections in 115 government schools in Dakshina Kannada and 45 schools in Udupi. The approvals are part of a broader plan to launch English instruction in 4,134 government primary schools across the state starting from the 2025–26 academic year.
This move aims to enhance English language skills among students in rural and semi-urban areas without displacing Kannada as the foundational medium of instruction.
Dakshina Kannada: Bilingual Schools Rise to 238
With the addition of 115 new schools, Dakshina Kannada now has a total of 238 government schools offering bilingual instruction. Previously, the district had received approvals in phases:
2019–20: 48 schools
2020–21: 34 schools
2024–25: 38 schools
2025–26 (new): 115 schools
Taluk-wise breakup of new approvals:
Bantwal – 20
Belthangady – 16
Mangaluru North – 15
Mangaluru South – 16
Moodbidri – 15
Puttur – 18
Sullia – 15
Separate sections for Kannada and English medium will be operated based on student demand, and trained teachers will be deployed accordingly. The district currently has 892 government schools in total.
Schools were selected based on enrolment numbers, with the highest-enrolled schools in each taluk prioritized.
Udupi: 45 Schools to Introduce English Sections
In Udupi district, 45 schools from the Kundapur, Byndoor, and Karkala zones have been cleared to begin English medium instruction alongside Kannada. According to Block Education Officer Shobha Shetty, these schools will start implementing English sections within this academic year itself, with support from SDMCs and local communities.
Kundapur Zone includes schools in Gangolli, Haladi, Moodlakatte, and Kodi.
Byndoor Zone includes schools in Tarapathi, Hemmadi, Kodery, and Medical Uppunda.
Karkala Zone includes schools in Ajekaru Marne, Jarkala, Kairabetta, and others.
“The government order has been received. English instruction will begin this year using available infrastructure. Additional facilities will be added in phases,” said BEO Shobha Shetty.
