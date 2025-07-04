  1. Home
  2. English medium boost: 115 govt schools in Dakshina Kannada, 45 in Udupi get bilingual approval

News Network
July 5, 2025

school.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: In a significant step towards expanding bilingual education in Karnataka, the state government has approved the introduction of English medium sections in 115 government schools in Dakshina Kannada and 45 schools in Udupi. The approvals are part of a broader plan to launch English instruction in 4,134 government primary schools across the state starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

This move aims to enhance English language skills among students in rural and semi-urban areas without displacing Kannada as the foundational medium of instruction.

Dakshina Kannada: Bilingual Schools Rise to 238

With the addition of 115 new schools, Dakshina Kannada now has a total of 238 government schools offering bilingual instruction. Previously, the district had received approvals in phases:

2019–20: 48 schools
2020–21: 34 schools
2024–25: 38 schools
2025–26 (new): 115 schools

Taluk-wise breakup of new approvals:
Bantwal – 20
Belthangady – 16
Mangaluru North – 15
Mangaluru South – 16
Moodbidri – 15
Puttur – 18
Sullia – 15

Separate sections for Kannada and English medium will be operated based on student demand, and trained teachers will be deployed accordingly. The district currently has 892 government schools in total.

Schools were selected based on enrolment numbers, with the highest-enrolled schools in each taluk prioritized.

Udupi: 45 Schools to Introduce English Sections

In Udupi district, 45 schools from the Kundapur, Byndoor, and Karkala zones have been cleared to begin English medium instruction alongside Kannada. According to Block Education Officer Shobha Shetty, these schools will start implementing English sections within this academic year itself, with support from SDMCs and local communities.

Kundapur Zone includes schools in Gangolli, Haladi, Moodlakatte, and Kodi.

Byndoor Zone includes schools in Tarapathi, Hemmadi, Kodery, and Medical Uppunda.

Karkala Zone includes schools in Ajekaru Marne, Jarkala, Kairabetta, and others.

“The government order has been received. English instruction will begin this year using available infrastructure. Additional facilities will be added in phases,” said BEO Shobha Shetty.

News Network
June 21,2025

israelfire.jpg

Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, June 21. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that his country’s nuclear programme is peaceful and his country remains open to diplomacy, but Israel’s attacks must stop first.

In a new phase of Operation True Promise III in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Iranian armed forces fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at the occupied territories.

The eighteenth wave of the historic retaliatory operation started at around 3:10 am local time in Iran, with some videos circulating online showing the night sky over the occupied territories lit up by the Iranian long-range missiles.

Air raid sirens were activated as soon as the missiles arrived, forcing settlers to head back to underground bunkers, where they have been spending most of their time these days.

Israeli media reported massive explosions in the heart of Tel Aviv, indicating that the missiles yet again managed to evade three-tier air defense systems to hit their intended targets.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Israel (2330 GMT on Friday), the Israeli military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Interceptions were visible in the sky over Tel Aviv, with explosions echoing across the metropolitan area as Israel’s air defense systems responded.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the military had killed a veteran commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm, in a strike in an apartment in Iran’s Qom.

The veteran commander, Saeed Izadi, led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, Katz said in a statement.

22 arrested for links to Israeli spy services 

Police in Iran’s Qom province said Saturday that 22 people “linked to Israeli spy services” had been arrested since June 13, Fars news agency reported.

“22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime’s spy services, disturbing public opinion, and supporting the criminal regime,” the agency stated, citing the head of police intelligence in Iran’s Qom province.

Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site was targeted by Israel, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Saturday, adding that there was no leakage of hazardous materials.

At the same time, Israel launched a new wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

Sirens also sounded in southern Israel, said Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service. An Israeli military official said Iran had fired five ballistic missiles and that there were no immediate indications of any missile impacts.

There were no initial reports of casualties.

The emergency service released images showing a fire on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in central Israel. Local media reported that the fire was caused by debris from an intercepted missile.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying its longtime enemy was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.

Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor denies this.

News Network
June 27,2025

moditrump.jpg

New Delhi, June 27: Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a potentially “very big” trade deal with India, weeks after closed-door negotiations between the two countries concluded in Washington.

Speaking at the Big Beautiful Event at the White House, Trump said, “We just signed with China yesterday. We have some great deals. One may be coming up with India — a very big one.” He added that the US would not pursue trade deals with every country, suggesting a selective, strategic approach.

The four-day negotiations focused on expanding market access, reducing tariffs, and addressing non-tariff barriers across industrial and agricultural sectors. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Ministry’s Rajesh Agrawal, while the US side was headed by officials from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Sources say the proposed deal aims to boost bilateral trade from $190 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that talks are ongoing to strike a “fair, equitable, and balanced” agreement. “PM Modi and President Trump met in February 2025 and agreed on the importance of a mutually beneficial trade pact,” he said.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick also indicated that the deal could be finalized soon, noting that both countries are finding common ground.

US-China Deal Also Signed

Trump also mentioned a new trade agreement with China, signed a day earlier, focused on accelerating rare earth shipments to the US. According to a White House official, the pact includes a framework tied to the Geneva agreement, following a period of heightened tensions and stalled trade between the two countries.

News Network
June 23,2025

Mangaluru, June 23: A woman in the city has reportedly lost ₹2.3 lakh after falling victim to an online scam that began with a Telegram group promising easy commissions for liking social media reels.

According to her complaint filed at Kavoor police station, the incident began on June 14 while she was browsing Telegram. She was added to a group named Cold Winter, where a post instructed members to like Instagram reels, take screenshots, and send them to a Telegram user identified as Ishita.Roy.

After following the instructions, she was told she would receive a commission. To her surprise, ₹150 was credited to her bank account, which seemingly confirmed the legitimacy of the offer. Encouraged, she shared her bank details and was soon directed to another user, Laveta Crooks C, with whom she shared a specific code as asked.

Things escalated when she was promised a 10% return on investment. Trusting the scheme, she initially transferred ₹4,500 via UPI to an account provided. She was then added to another Telegram group titled Quality Task Linkage 109 (2-4 tasks), where she was urged to complete more “tasks” and invest higher amounts for greater returns.

Between June 14 and 16, using her own and a friend’s bank accounts, she transferred a total of ₹2.3 lakh across several UPI IDs, as directed by the fraudsters. The scam came to light after the promised returns never materialized, and the suspects became unresponsive.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the fraud. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown individuals online.

