‘Enough Siddaramaiah; Let DK Shivakumar become CM now’: Cong MLA sparks row

June 27, 2024

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress plunged into bedlam after one lawmaker publicly called for Siddaramaiah to be replaced by DK Shivakumar as Karnataka chief minister, a topic that awaited unravelling after the Lok Sabha polls.

This was countered by a senior minister who made a case for a new Karnataka Congress president, a post currently held by Shivakumar.

The hurly-burly began with Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga asking for Shivakumar, the deputy CM, to get a promotion.

“Siddaramaiah was CM for five years. And, he’s been the CM for the last 1.5 years. All MLAs have cooperated. Let D K Shivakumar become the CM now,” Shivaganga said.

This statement added to the Congress’ woes as the party is already facing demands for the appointment of more deputy chief ministers.

“Congress won nine Lok Sabha seats, up from just one five years ago. This was because of Shivakumar’s organisation skills. If the party wants to benefit from that going forward, Shivakumar should become CM,” Shivaganga argued.

Shivaganga even pointed out that as per convention, Shivakumar should have become the CM after Congress won the Assembly polls last year. “Conventionally, the Karnataka Congress president becomes the CM,” he said.

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who has been pushing for the appointment of additional deputy CMs from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities, said the Congress high command should decide on making Shivakumar the CM.

However, Rajanna raised the ‘one man, one post’ policy to hint that Shivakumar, being deputy CM, should give up the KPCC president’s post. “I’d like to remind (the party) that Shivakumar was to continue as KPCC president till the Parliament elections,” he said.

Talk in Congress circles is that some leaders are trying to convince the party to make Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, a Lingayat, the next Karnataka Congress president.

The likes of Rajanna and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi are batting for more deputy CMs, which Shivakumar is not in favour of. In fact, the demand for more deputies, first raised last year, is seen as a plan to counterbalance Shivakumar.

Reacting to the demand for more deputies, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress high command’s decision will be final on this.

June 23,2024

Hassan: Hassan police have arrested MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, in connection with the sexual abuse on a youth case, in Hassan, on Sunday morning.

Suraj was taken into police custody on Saturday evening and was questioned by the police at Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station in Hassan.

Sakleshpur Dy SP Pramod Kumar, who is the Investigation officer, has arrested Suraj. There are possibilities of producing him before the magistrate on Sunday afternoon.

The Police brought Suraj Revanna to the CEN police station on Saturday night at around 7:30 pm. They have recorded his statements in connection with the complaint lodged against him by an Arkalgud youth and also on the counter complaint lodged by his close associate Shivakumar, office-bearer of 'Suraj Brigade'.

Hassan SP Mohammed Sujitha visited the police station on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police are waiting for the medical reports of the complainant, who was taken for medical examination to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

It may be mentioned that a man from Arkalgud taluk, who had accused MLC Dr Suraj Revanna of sexual abuse, had lodged a formal complaint at Holenarsipur police station, on Saturday.

The man alleged that Suraj sexually assaulted him, following which he told him that he would help him in growing politically in the district.

He said in the complaint that he had texted Suraj about the incident later, and Suraj had replied, "Don’t worry, everything will be fine."

The complainant said that Suraj had invited him to his farmhouse and he forcefully kissed him and bit his lips and cheeks. Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

The complainant was brought to Bengaluru on Saturday night after he refused to undergo certain medical tests in Hassan. On Sunday, his potency test was scheduled to be conducted at Bowring Hospital in the presence of a senior doctor.

Notably, Suraj Revanna and his acquaintance Shivakumar had also filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed by two people over a "false sexual assault allegation".

Shivakumar had alleged that a man had initially befriended him and requested his help in securing a job, citing financial distress. Shivakumar agreed to introduce him to Suraj during the Lok Sabha elections.

The police had filed an FIR against Suraj under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of IPC. 

Dr Suraj is the son of MLA H D Revanna and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna.

June 22,2024

Mangaluru: Eight to nine dacoits committed dacoity on a PWD contractor's house in Ulaibettu on city's outskirts and fled with cash, gold jewellery on Friday evening.

The PWD contractor Padnabham Kotiyan in his complaint to Mangaluru rural police informed that he and his family were residing in the farm in Ullayabettu when the gang of dacoits barged into their house at around 7.45 pm.

Eight to nine dacoits wearing masks on their face threatened the family at knife point and tied up the members of family with bedsheets.

The dacoits searched the entire house for cash and gold before fleeing from the place with the PWD contractor's vehicle. The police who rushed to the spot found the vehicle abandoned at some distance from the house.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said PWD contractor Padmanabham had suffered a knife injury in the hand.

A case was registered at Mangaluru rural police station. Teams had been formed to ascertain the identity of dacoits and arrest them at the earliest, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police said.

June 27,2024

