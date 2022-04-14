Eshwarappa formally quits. Now, clamour over transferring 29 PDOs before resigning

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A private bus caught fire after ramming into a two-wheeler at Hampankatta traffic signal in Mangaluru on Friday.

The bus, which was moving from Ambedkar Circle to State Bank bus stand, reportedly hit a motorcycle and dragged it along for few metres.

The friction of the motorcycle and the damage to the petrol tank reportedly caused the fire.

Nylone (26), who was riding the bike suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital. He is an employee in a chartered accountant’s office in Valencia.

There were 28 to 30 passengers on board the bus which was plying from Gurpura - Kaikamba to State Bank bus stand via Ambedkar Circle.

No passengers were injured since all of them had got down from the bus soon after they noticed fire on its front portion.

The fire and emergency personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

People gathered at the spot also tried to douse the fire by spraying that was being transported in a tanker on the other side of the road.

Traffic movement on the busy Hampankatta – State Bank and KS Rao Road stretches remained paralysed for some time.

Vehicles from Ambedkar Circle and Falnir towards State Bank were diverted via Mangaluru Central railway station road.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said police have been verifying CCTV footage to know exactly what had happened.