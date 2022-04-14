  1. Home
  2. Eshwarappa formally quits. Now, clamour over transferring 29 PDOs before resigning

Eshwarappa formally quits. Now, clamour over transferring 29 PDOs before resigning

News Network
April 15, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tendered his resignation on Friday amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Eshwarappa submitted his resignation at CM Bommai's residence.

In the meantime, it is learnt that 29 PDOs have been transferred by him before he submitted his resignation.

Santhosh Patil, who had levelled corruption allegation against Eshwarappa, had committed suicide on April 12 in Udupi. He had sent a WhatsApp message alleging that the Minister K.S. Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. It is said that 20 PDOs were transferred on the same date, i.e. on April 12.

Rumours are making rounds that the Minister Eshwarappa knew that he would have to resign and hence he had signed the transfer papers of 29 PDOs.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 8,2022

bus.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A private bus caught fire after ramming into a two-wheeler at Hampankatta traffic signal in Mangaluru on Friday.

The bus, which was moving from Ambedkar Circle to State Bank bus stand, reportedly hit a motorcycle and dragged it along for few metres.

The friction of the motorcycle and the damage to the petrol tank reportedly caused the fire.

Nylone (26), who was riding the bike suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital. He is an employee in a chartered accountant’s office in Valencia.

There were 28 to 30 passengers on board the bus which was plying from Gurpura - Kaikamba to State Bank bus stand via Ambedkar Circle.

No passengers were injured since all of them had got down from the bus soon after they noticed fire on its front portion.

The fire and emergency personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

People gathered at the spot also tried to douse the fire by spraying that was being transported in a tanker on the other side of the road.

Traffic movement on the busy Hampankatta – State Bank and KS Rao Road stretches remained paralysed for some time.

Vehicles from Ambedkar Circle and Falnir towards State Bank were diverted via Mangaluru Central railway station road.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said police have been verifying CCTV footage to know exactly what had happened.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 15,2022

musktalal.jpg

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday took a jab at Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a major Twitter investor who rejected Musk's hostile offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

Questioning Saudi Arabia's own media laws, Musk tweeted: "Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom's views on journalistic freedom of speech?"

Musk reacted after the Saudi Prince rejected the Tesla CEO's cash offer of $54.20 per Twitter share.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of (Twitter) given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer," the prince tweeted.

Alwaleed, who runs the Kingdom Holding Company and is a nephew of Saudi Arabia's King Salman, said he was one of the oldest and largest shareholders in Twitter, reports Middle East Eye.

In 2015, he and his company owned a 5.2 per cent stake in the social media platform.

Musk on Friday started a new poll, with a tagline that "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board.

"Will endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatised Twitter as allowed by law," he tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.