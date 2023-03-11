  1. Home
  Expats dismayed as AIE reduces Kuwait – Mangluru weekly flights to one

News Network
March 12, 2023

Mangaluru, May 12: The Air India Express (AIE) has reduced the frequency of flights between Kuwait and Mangaluru in its summer schedule much to the disappointment of the tens of thousands of expatriates from the coastal belt of Karnataka working in the oil rich gulf nation.

The AIE used to operate thrice a week between Kuwait and Mangaluru. In January, 2023, the frequency was reduced two days a week. However, the summer schedule shows that it will operate only one flight a week, which will be every Sunday.

According to estimates, there are no less than fifty thousand non-resident Indians from two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi working in Kuwait.  Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that on an average every year close to 20,000 passengers fly between Mangaluru and Kuwait sector.

Thanks to the reduction in frequency of direct flight service, a large number of expatriates from Mangaluru region now have reach home after flying to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kannur or Goa airport. This has also resulted in additional travel time and extra expense for many.

News Network
March 11,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Dakshina Kannada zilla police have issued externment orders against 11 persons from the district in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections and “to maintain law and order.”

They have been externed from March 6 to September 6. The order is based on a report submitted by superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and has been implemented after deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar MR conducted an inquiry.

Those who have been externed from the district are Nazir Kunigal from Bantwal, Ibrahim Khaleel from Arkula, Jayaraj Rai alias Jayaraj Shetty, Ibrahim alias Ibbi, Hakeem Koornadka alias Abdul Hakeem, Abubacker Siddiq from Puttur, Roshan, Prasad from Kadaba, Ubaid BS from Uppinangady, Thaslim from Belthangady and Kiran Kumar from Shishila, stated a release.

News Network
March 11,2023

A McDonald’s outlet in the premises of Hyderabad’s Hotel SPG Grand was witness to a shocking incident where a giant rat jumped and bit an eight-year-old boy who was eating there with his parents.

The incident was captured on the establishment’s CCTV and the footage went viral on social media soon. People were quick to draw a reference to another recent incident in Hyderabad where a young boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs.

A report revealed that the rat had escaped from the washroom and stepped into the dining area. When the rat jumped onto the child and bit him, his father, Savio Henriques was quick to pick up the rodent and toss it aside. Both patrons and restaurant staff were left shocked at the incident.

The boy, Dwayne Henriques, was immediately taken to a nearby Bowenpally military hospital by his father, who is himself an army major. The boy received treatment at the hospital that included tetanus and anti-rabies shots. 

On the following day, Savio Henriques decided to take legal action against the restaurant. He went to the metropolitan magistrate court and subsequently lodged an FIR. According to the report, "Franchises like McDonalds are supposed to ensure a safe environment for children. The incident was witnessed by staff and the manager”.

He has also posted a video of the incident captured on CCTV along with pictures of the rat’s bite marks on his son.

McDonald’s India has replied to the tweet, saying, “Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our notice. Please DM us your contact number so that we can assist you further.”

Savio Henriques has also alleged that restaurant management was negligent and said that they did not do much even after the incident took place.

