Expats dismayed as AIE reduces Kuwait – Mangluru weekly flights to one

Mangaluru, May 12: The Air India Express (AIE) has reduced the frequency of flights between Kuwait and Mangaluru in its summer schedule much to the disappointment of the tens of thousands of expatriates from the coastal belt of Karnataka working in the oil rich gulf nation.
The AIE used to operate thrice a week between Kuwait and Mangaluru. In January, 2023, the frequency was reduced two days a week. However, the summer schedule shows that it will operate only one flight a week, which will be every Sunday.
According to estimates, there are no less than fifty thousand non-resident Indians from two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi working in Kuwait. Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that on an average every year close to 20,000 passengers fly between Mangaluru and Kuwait sector.
Thanks to the reduction in frequency of direct flight service, a large number of expatriates from Mangaluru region now have reach home after flying to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kannur or Goa airport. This has also resulted in additional travel time and extra expense for many.
