  Experts warn against self-medication as coastal Karnataka sees rise in conjunctivitis cases

Experts warn against self-medication as coastal Karnataka sees rise in conjunctivitis cases

News Network
August 11, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: With hundreds of conjunctivitis cases being reported across coastal districts of Karnataka during the rainy season, the health department has warned people and students to be cautious. The experts have also warned people against self-medication.

Cases of conjunctivitis, inflammation of the conjunctiva, are being reported across Dakshina Kannada for the past few weeks after the rain receded. 

Health officials said conjunctivitis can be extremely contagious if precautions have not been taken, and also warned against the use of eye drops without the consultation of ophthalmologists and home remedies that are not scientifically proven.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore Kumar M said that the government hospitals and public health centres (PHC) in the district have reported 404 cases of conjunctivitis in the past 18 days, as of Wednesday.

“We have been monitoring the cases of conjunctivitis reported in government hospitals and PHCs in the past few weeks. A large number of cases are also being reported in private hospitals and clinics in the district. We are advising people not to go for self-medication in severe cases. We have sufficient stock of medicines required for the treatment of conjunctivitis in all the government centres,” the DHO said.

District surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said: “The disease spreads very fast through contacts. There is no need for antibiotic treatment for viral conjunctivitis. Proper rest of the eyes and wearing sunglasses will help in curing the disease fast. Warm compress also will relieve the discomfort associated with the disease. Antibiotic drops are required if the inflammation is not reduced within three to four days.” He also advised people to remain inside the house till the disease is cured.

News Network
August 11,2023

New Delhi, Aug 11: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday hit out at the government over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by Parliament this week, and alleged that the legislation was "regressive" and intended to impose an "emergency on a permanent basis".

The bill introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to Rs 250 crore penalty for any data breach. It was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

Moily said the legislation proposes to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act to exempt all personal data about individuals which would also mean that government officials and ministers can choose not to make disclosures in answers to RTI applications.

The BJP government at the Centre has taken away the transparency brought by the law of RTI and defeated its very purpose, the former law minister alleged.

"This retrograde amendment has been pushed through despite advice against it received from legal and technical experts," Moily said.

The government has already included many provisions earlier to insulate itself from most of the data protection under the pretext of protecting national security, managing foreign relations, maintaining public order, and even prevention of crimes, he said.

It is ironic that the government wants the citizens of this country and their data to be completely transparent, while the government exempts itself completely from this requirement, the Congress leader said.

"This makes the government less transparent and accountable. The bill is regressive in its present form. The bill takes away the liberty of the people and it is intended to permanently impose emergency," Moily alleged. 

News Network
August 11,2023

Thrissur, Aug 11: A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. 

The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

“He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8,” a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife’s activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. 

News Network
August 11,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman multiple times and also for threatening to leak her intimate pictures online, police said.

An all-women police station arrested the 22-year-old man hailing from Raichur on Thursday for committing the crime after posing himself as a police official, authorities said.

The victim, who is an engineering student, lodged a police complaint on August 8. In the complaint, the teenager stated that she got acquainted with the man, who posed himself as a police inspector, through Instagram. He promised her of securing a job for her family members and collected personal identification documents.

He took her to a local temple and to the popular Tannirbhavi beach here in May and took some intimate pictures of them together. Later, he threatened to post the pictures on social media and coerced her to go with him to a lodge in Bengaluru, where he raped her.

He also took her to a lodge at Kinnigoli near here where the woman was sexually assaulted. He later threatened to post her nude pictures on social media and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures, she said in the complaint.

Police said Yamanur was a street theatre artiste and used his police costumes to cheat the teenager. He has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including sexual assault and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

