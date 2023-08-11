Experts warn against self-medication as coastal Karnataka sees rise in conjunctivitis cases

Mangaluru, Aug 11: With hundreds of conjunctivitis cases being reported across coastal districts of Karnataka during the rainy season, the health department has warned people and students to be cautious. The experts have also warned people against self-medication.

Cases of conjunctivitis, inflammation of the conjunctiva, are being reported across Dakshina Kannada for the past few weeks after the rain receded.

Health officials said conjunctivitis can be extremely contagious if precautions have not been taken, and also warned against the use of eye drops without the consultation of ophthalmologists and home remedies that are not scientifically proven.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore Kumar M said that the government hospitals and public health centres (PHC) in the district have reported 404 cases of conjunctivitis in the past 18 days, as of Wednesday.

“We have been monitoring the cases of conjunctivitis reported in government hospitals and PHCs in the past few weeks. A large number of cases are also being reported in private hospitals and clinics in the district. We are advising people not to go for self-medication in severe cases. We have sufficient stock of medicines required for the treatment of conjunctivitis in all the government centres,” the DHO said.

District surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said: “The disease spreads very fast through contacts. There is no need for antibiotic treatment for viral conjunctivitis. Proper rest of the eyes and wearing sunglasses will help in curing the disease fast. Warm compress also will relieve the discomfort associated with the disease. Antibiotic drops are required if the inflammation is not reduced within three to four days.” He also advised people to remain inside the house till the disease is cured.