  Extra Hour, Extra Effort: Dakshina Kannada Schools Extend Classes to Bridge Holiday Gap

October 27, 2025
October 27, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.

October 27,2025
October 27,2025

techterror.jpg

Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student in Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, a second-year student of DAV College, had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks before his death. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had withdrawn socially, stopped eating properly, and spent most of his time in his room.

According to the family, unknown persons allegedly hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence to create morphed obscene visuals of him and his sisters. The accused, identified as ‘Sahil’ in Rahul’s chat records, demanded ₹20,000 to delete the material and threatened to circulate it online if he did not comply.

In the final chat exchange, ‘Sahil’ allegedly goaded Rahul to end his life, even suggesting ways to do so. Distressed and fearful, Rahul reportedly consumed poison around 7 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

“Someone sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and threatened to make them viral. My son couldn’t bear the harassment and took his own life,” said his father, breaking down.

The family suspects the involvement of another man, Neeraj Bharti, who had spoken to Rahul just hours before the tragedy. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that Neeraj—her brother-in-law—along with a woman, conspired to torment the family following a domestic dispute six months ago.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against two accused.

“Rahul had consumed poison and died during treatment. A case has been filed on his father’s complaint. The mobile phone is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the investigation,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar.

October 25,2025
October 25,2025

saleem.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 25: In a decisive move to redefine the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M. A. Saleem has issued comprehensive, stringent guidelines to the state’s police personnel. The circular, released today, mandates a complete overhaul in public interaction, placing dignity, respect, and courtesy at the core of all police duties.

This directive is being seen as a critical step towards enhancing police accountability and transparency, a long-standing demand of civil society and a key focus area under police reforms in India.

Zero Tolerance for Misconduct, Total Transparency

The circular emphasizes that every officer must maintain absolute transparency in official proceedings. Crucially, it directs police stations to treat all visitors equally, irrespective of their social or economic background. Public grievances must be heard patiently, and the prompt, lawful registration of complaints—without unnecessary delay—is mandatory. Officers have been explicitly told to refrain completely from using harsh or offensive language and must communicate politely and respectfully at all times.

In a strong message against corruption, the DGP has directed personnel to reject any illegal benefits, favours, or assistance from individuals or organizations. This strict emphasis on upholding moral conduct and departmental ethics is intended to rebuild public trust which has often been eroded by instances of misconduct.

Safeguarding the Vulnerable and the 'Zero FIR' Mandate

A vital component of the new guidelines is the heightened sensitivity required when dealing with victims, women, senior citizens, and children. Police are expected to show special care and keep complainants informed about the status of their cases, underscoring a victim-centric approach.
The circular particularly stresses two key procedural reforms:

1.    Zero FIR: Reaffirming judicial and central government guidelines, the police have been instructed to register a 'Zero FIR' immediately, even if the crime falls outside their station's jurisdiction, and then transfer the case to the appropriate police station. This closes a notorious loophole where complainants were often turned away by police citing jurisdictional issues.

2.    Protection for Women: The directive strictly reiterates that women should not be called to the police station for inquiry or statement recording after 6 PM, a long-standing legal protection aimed at ensuring their safety and dignity.

Technology, Accountability, and Community Outreach

Beyond behaviour, the DG&IGP’s instructions cover investigative and administrative duties. Accurate and systematic maintenance of station house diaries and case files is a must, with transparency and accountability required at every investigation stage. Officers are reminded not to cause unnecessary hardship to citizens during inquiries.

Furthermore, the circular highlights the responsible use of body cameras and available technology to ensure fairness and provide an objective record of police-public interactions. The DG & IGP also encouraged police personnel to actively engage in community programs to foster trust, promoting an image of law enforcement that is "transparent, lawful, and compassionate."

This set of comprehensive guidelines comes in the backdrop of continuous efforts across the country to modernize and humanize the police force, ensuring the police act as a service and not an instrument of fear, thereby reinforcing the principles of democratic policing.

October 17,2025
October 17,2025

stadium.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.

