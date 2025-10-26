Extra Hour, Extra Effort: Dakshina Kannada Schools Extend Classes to Bridge Holiday Gap

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.