Facebook link, WhatsApp tips, fake company: Udupi man loses ₹10 lakh in investment scam

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.