Facebook link, WhatsApp tips, fake company: Udupi man loses ₹10 lakh in investment scam

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14, 2025

Udupi, Aug 14: A 42-year-old man from Kirimanjeshwara in the coastal district has alleged that he lost over ₹10 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured via a Facebook link into a WhatsApp group promising lucrative stock market tips.

The complainant, Altaf Hussain, said that on July 5, he clicked on a Facebook link that led him to join a group named Next Billion Technology. A woman, identified as Parinithi Jain, introduced herself as a company representative from Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and began sending daily stock market updates. Another member, Anup Tiwari, also posted regular stock tips.

On July 10, Parinithi sent Hussain a website link, helped him register, and gave him login credentials. Believing in the company’s credibility, Hussain purchased shares and IPOs online, transferring ₹10.1 lakh via PhonePe to various bank accounts she provided.

By August 5, the website showed his investment had grown to ₹75.4 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw, his account was blocked. Parinithi claimed a 20% commission was required first, but even after Hussain offered to have it deducted from the payout, she refused.

Suspicious, Hussain visited the given Bengaluru address, only to find no such company existed. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

darshan.jpg

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

News Network
August 2,2025

HDRevanna.jpg

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case and awaiting sentencing on Saturday, suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna sought for lesser punishment, claiming he did nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his 'fast' growth in politics.

A Special Court here is slated to pronounce the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him on Friday.

Prajwal broke down in court on Saturday as he appealed to the judge for lesser punishment.

He told the court that he is a BE Mechanical graduate, and has always passed on merit.

"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court.

Pointing out that the woman (victim) had not complained to anyone including her husband or kin about the alleged rape, he said that she comes and gives complaint when certain videos were circulated.

Stating that will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."

"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, said.

The special court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat on Friday had convicted the 34-year-old Prajwal in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

The prosecution advocates sought life imprisonment for Prajwal Revanna during the hearing, ahead of the sentencing.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Ramya.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The cyber crime police have arrested the prime accused in the case of sending vulgar and threatening messages to actor and former MP Ramya’s Instagram account, allegedly from multiple fan accounts of actor Darshan.

The accused, identified as Pramod Gowda of KR Puram, was named in Ramya’s complaint to City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28. The FIR also names 43 other account admins. According to police, Pramod used his friend’s mobile phone to send abusive, obscene, and threatening messages to the actress.

So far, six people have been arrested. Two minors involved in sending derogatory messages have been let off with warnings. Two more accused — Obanna and Gangadhar — have also been identified.

Ramya faced a barrage of cyberbullying after posting on Instagram and X about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan is accused No. 2. She had urged that Renukaswamy’s family be given justice, stating, “No one is above the law.”

Following these posts, she received a flood of abusive, vulgar, and threatening messages, including murder and rape threats. Police say the harassment was a direct reaction to her comments after Darshan’s arrest.

