Farmer killed as car belonging to Karnataka deputy CM's son hits two-wheeler

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town.

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka.

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.”

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.