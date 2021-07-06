  1. Home
Farmer killed as car belonging to Karnataka deputy CM's son hits two-wheeler

News Network
July 6, 2021

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

News Network
July 3,2021

Haridwar, July 3: A prominent BJP leader MLA from Haridwar has been booked for allegedly raping a party worker “several times” and then “threatening her”. The FIR was registered after a court order because, the woman said, police “didn’t file” the case.

The accused, Suresh Rathore, 59, represents the Jwalapur constituency in the assembly. 

“I wanted help for public works in my area, for which I had gone to see the MLA. I was waiting inside. He cast indecent glances at me. He raped me 2-3 times. When I tried to stop him, he threatened me … I want justice,” the woman said in a video.

Over a month ago, Rathore had complained that the woman, her husband and three other men had been blackmailing him with an “obscene” video. “She was arrested on May 25,” Rathore told. 

After getting bail a week later, the woman tried to file a complaint against Rathore. The police, she said, did not. She approached the local court, seeking an order to file a case. The order came through.

“An FIR has been registered against MLA Suresh Rathore after a court order under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC,” Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S said.

Rathore dismissed it all as political warfare. “It is a conspiracy hatched by an opposition leader with help from a woman,” he said. “I respected the court order and was ready to face inquiry in the case.”

News Network
July 4,2021

Bengaluru, July 4: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday threw a "challenge" to the state government to vaccinate 80 per cent of the adult population with both doses by September-end, as he stated that doing so can save people from the third wave of Covid-19.

"Experts are predicting that the third wave will hit us by October. However, if we fully vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by September-end, there may be no third wave. Even if there is, it will be very mild. That's why Im asking the Karnataka government if they are up for this challenge?" Shivakumar said.

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, he said, the Karnataka government has so far given only around 7 per cent of the eligible population both doses.

"The government should stop talking about how many doses it has given. What matters is double dose. With only a single dose, there is very little protection. With both doses there is very high protection. Studies from Mumbai, London, New York are all saying both doses will save us," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that according to experts children could be the worst affected in the third wave and calling it a matter of great concern, the KPCC chief said, "We don't want the third wave. We can shoo away the third wave. All we have to do is to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population before the third wave begins."

"...on behalf of the people of Karnataka, I plead to the government to vaccinate 80 per cent in 3 months with both doses. I hope they accept my challenge," he added.

Shivakumar will also present a memorandum to the Governor in this regard.

Stating that if the government fails to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults before September-end, it will be responsible for the third wave, he said, the target is not an impossible one, it is totally possible.

"Now that we have stopped donating vaccines to other countries, we should be able to vaccinate our people really fast. The central government is also supposed to be providing 75 per cent vaccines free to the state. If BJP leaders don't obsess over doing their own small scams with private vaccination, we can easily achieve it," he added.

The Congress leader further noted that the government may need to revise guidelines to administer the second dose of Covishield within 8 weeks as the international consensus seems to be that it is the best dosage gap to fight the Delta variant.

"We are doing our bit in persuading people to get vaccinated and we will do more. The problem is not one of demand but supply, " he said, accusing the BJP of spreading the vaccine hesitancy so that it doesnt have to answer questions about the lack of vaccines. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1,2021

Madkikeri, July 1: Two children that were playing in a swing fashioned out of a saree, died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked them. 

The tragic incident took place at Unjigana Halli, Ganagur near Somwarpet in Kodagu district on Wednesday June 30. The victims are Munishka (14) and her brother Poornesh (12), children of Raju and Jayanthi couple. 

According to the Siraguppa police, no family member was present at the house when the incident occurred. The saree twisted quickly as the siblings were swinging and choked their neck, and they were unable to stop, scream or get down, it is believed. 

The incident came to light when Ramanna, grandfather of the children, who had gone out for work, returned home. He immediately untied the saree and brought the children down, but it was already too late.
 
Police circle inspector Mahesh, sub-inspector Sridhar and other staff visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

INDIA
This tragedy a barbaric image of India, giving evidence to the world that life is worthless.

Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

