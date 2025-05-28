  1. Home
  FIR against 15 in Bantwal lynching case — 2 key accused named

News Network
May 28, 2025

Bantwal, May 28: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 15 individuals, including two identified locals—Deepak and Sumit Acharya—in connection with the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) and the attempted murder of Kalandar Shafi, which occurred on Monday in Irakodi, Kariyala village, Bantwal taluk.

The FIR, filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, comes a day after the shocking mob attack that claimed the life of Abdul Rahman, a pickup driver and masjid secretary, and left his companion severely injured.

According to the police complaint, the victims had gone to deliver a load of sand to a residence in Irakodi when they were suddenly ambushed by a group of 15 men. Two of the attackers—Deepak and Sumit—were recognized by the victims as acquaintances from the same locality.

The complaint states that Rahman was pulled from the driver’s seat and hacked with swords, knives, and iron rods. When Shafi tried to intervene, he too was stabbed multiple times and left critically injured.

While being rushed to the hospital, Shafi reportedly named Deepak and Sumit as part of the mob, a key piece of information that led to the FIR being registered. The details were communicated to police by Mohammad Nisar, who assisted in admitting Shafi to the hospital and filed the official complaint.

Police sources say that all 15 accused are being investigated for murder, attempt to murder, and offences possibly motivated by communal hatred. The case has taken a serious turn with the inclusion of named suspects in the FIR and is expected to move toward arrests in the coming days.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be handled with urgency and fairness.

News Network
May 24,2025

israelgaza.jpg

Gaza City, May 24: The Israeli military renews deadly strikes on Gaza residential areas, killing at least 76 since yesterday, with casualties continuing to rise amid the genocidal war.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after Israeli military attacks since midnight local time.

An Israeli strike hit a residential building in Khan Yunis, killing at least four and injuring dozens, according to local media reports. 

Meanwhile, a separate attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza left two dead and several injured.

Doctor lost nine kids in single attack

Alaa Al-Najjar, a physician at Nasser Hospital, lost nine of her children in the Israeli forces' brutal attack on Khan Younis.

The assault destroyed the Al-Najjar family home and triggered widespread fires across the neighborhood.

Civil defense crews recovered all nine bodies from the rubble, with eight remains severely dismembered by the force of the attack.

Al-Najjar received the news while treating children at Nasser Hospital’s pediatric ward. Her killed children ranged from 2 to 16 years old, and her husband was among the wounded.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 76 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Friday alone.

The strikes that lasted into Friday morning came a day after Israeli tanks and drones attacked a hospital in northern Gaza, igniting fires and causing extensive damage, Palestinian hospital officials said on Thursday.

UN: 599,000 Gazans re-displaced

Israel is drawing increasing global condemnation over its genocide, with growing demands to lift aid restrictions as Gaza's humanitarian situation reaches catastrophic levels.

The United Nations reports the blockaded territory has endured a total Israeli siege for almost three months, while aid agencies warn that famine now threatens nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that 81% of Gaza is now trapped in Israeli-militarized zones, displacement orders, or overlapping high-risk areas, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to flee.

The UN estimates that in Gaza, over 599,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire, including 161,000 in just one week (15–21 May).

Israeli authorities maintained a complete blockade on Gaza for 11 consecutive weeks from March 2 to May 18, preventing all humanitarian aid from entering the territory.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. According to the health ministry of Gaza, it has killed at least 53,800 Palestinians there so far, mostly women and children.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

On March 18, the regime resumed the strikes on Gaza, breaking the nearly two-month-long ceasefire. Israel had enforced a total blockade on Gaza before resuming the offensive, preventing any food, medical supplies, or goods from entering the besieged territory.

Israel has been condemned for using starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians.  

News Network
May 28,2025

farangipetprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.

Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.

As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.

Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.

Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.

Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.

As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

Mangaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for all three coastal districts for the next four days. The IMD has sounded a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, predicting heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region till May 27.

Heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, continued to lash Karwar and coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district on Friday. Tree falls have damaged scores of houses and crippled power supply in several places of Karwar, Ankola, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks.

Karwar town and parts of the district have plunged into darkness with the inclement weather crippling the power infrastructure. The Mastikatte-Madangeri stretch of state highway has been closed for traffic after a massive tree came crashing on the road near Hilluru village of Ankola taluk.

Vyalawada in Karwar taluk recorded 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours while Amadalli and Kadawada have registered 140 mm and 110 mm of rain.

Mangaluru city experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. The rains however receded in the afternoon. Parts of the district also witnessed intermittent spells of rain. Udupi district saw a brief spell of moderate to heavy rain.

With the low-pressure area over Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast likely to intensify into depression, the weatherman has advised the fishermen not to venture into the rough sea for next three to four days.

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including the district headquarters, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Mullayanagiri, Kalasa, Kudremukh and Sringeri, experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. After a break in the afternoon, skies opened up again in the evening. The incessant rain in the region is posing a hurdle to agricultural activities.

The hilly district of Kodagu continued to experience heavy downpour on Friday. Bhagamandala and Talacauvery received heavy rain throughout the day. The copious rain has infused life into rivers and rivulets. The water level at Triveni Sangama has increased. Power supply in the district is hit hard due to gusty winds and tree falls.

Up north, a yellow alert has been sounded in Dharwad district for next four days with IMD predicting heavy rain. The district administration has cautioned the villages on the banks of Tupparihalla and Benni halla streams, notorious for flash floods.

