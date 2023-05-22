  1. Home
  2. FIR against BBMP officials after young techie dies in car submerged in flooded underpass

FIR against BBMP officials after young techie dies in car submerged in flooded underpass

News Network
May 22, 2023

FIRcar.jpg

Bengaluru, May 22: A day after a woman techie drowned in Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass due to flooding, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the case.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim Bhanu Rekha’s brother Sandeep blaming the officials for the tragedy, the police have filed an FIR under IPC section 304(a) (Causing death by negligence).

On Sunday, 22-year-old Bhanu Rekha, an Infosys employee and her family’s car got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass near Vidhana Soudha. After the family raised the alarm, fire and emergency services rescued the family and were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared Bhanu Rekha dead.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to the hospital and consoled the family. The CM announced Rs five lakh compensation to the next of kin of the victim.

Bhanu Rekha’s post-mortem will be done at Victoria Hospital on Monday after which the mortal remains will be handed over to the family.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath inspected the spot on Sunday night.

A case has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Station and the probe is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 16,2023

nalinkumarkateel.jpg

Bengaluru, May 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged 'Talibanisation' has started in the state after the victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls and those indulging in "anti-national activities" are "rising up" to destroy peace.

The Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada met family members of Krishnappa, a BJP worker who was allegedly hacked to death by a relative, while his wife and son were grievously injured following a clash. 

The Hoskote police arrested Aditya, 21, nephew of the deceased, charging him with the murder, while his father Ganesh managed to escape. Efforts are on to track him down, the police said. 

"Talibanisation has begun. Those indulging in anti-national activities are rising up and destroying peace and harmony. This is happening because Congress harboured and promoted these types of people. So, we cannot expect anything better from the Congress," Kateel told reporters after the meeting.

Condemning the incident, he alleged that attempts have been made to make Karnataka a 'mini-Bihar'.

"The politics of hatred is going on in the state. This sends across a message about what will happen to the state if this government continues. This is a sign that 'jungle raj' will be established here," Kateel said.

"We (BJP) will condemn it and will face it. There is no need for our workers to panic. We will face it and fight it and we will give a befitting reply. We will not sit idly," he said.

"The power struggle is going on. Everyone (top Congress leaders) is in Delhi to decide who should be the next Chief Minister. Congress workers are continuing their hooliganism in the state," Kateel said.

He asserted that incidents of violence took place in Yadgir, Shivamogga, Bhatkal and some other parts of the state (after election results were declared).

"It will be good if the Congress understands this. I have told the police officers. You should not keep quiet when such incidents happen. You have to arrest all those who are behind such incidents," Kateel said.

The Congress ousted the BJP from power by bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP secured 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda won 19. 

The murder

According to the police, Mr. Krishnappa and Mr. Ganesh are brothers and allegedly nurtured grudges over a property dispute. On Saturday, the accused were celebrating the victory of the Congress candidate and burst crackers in front of Mr. Krishnappa, who supported the ruling party and objected to the ruckus in front of his house, said the police.

Heated arguments ensued, which took an ugly turn, when Aditya, in a fit of rage, attacked Mr. Krishnappa with an axe, the police added. Ms. Gangamma and Babu rushed to his aid, but were also attacked and severely injured. The others rushed the trio to a nearby hospital where Mr. Krishnappa was declared as brought dead, said the police. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2023

reddy.jpg

Bengaluru, May 14: Congress candidate from Jayanagar, Sowmya Reddy, has pleaded for the support of people saying she will continue to fight against injustice after she was defeated by 16 votes by BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy in recounting.

"Grateful for all my people of #Jayanagara who voted for me and @INCKarnataka cadre & leaders who had my back throughout. Thanks to the thousands of you who have showed solidarity. I plead your continued support to fight this injustice of foul play in the Jayanagar elections," tweeted Sowmya Reddy.

BJP's CK Ramamurthy had demanded the vote recounting after he lost to Sowmy. Later in recounting, Sowmya dramatically lost to Ramamurthy from the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka.

There was high drama after Ramamurthy was declared winner by mere 16 votes. Congress has scored big by winning 136 seats followed by BJP 65 and JDS 19 in the 224-member Karnataka assembly on Saturday.

The polls to Karnataka's 224 Assembly seats were held elections on May 10 and and the results were announced on Saturday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2023

CongHC.jpg

As the race for the next Karnataka chief minister heats up, all eyes are on the Congress' top leadership here on their pick for the top post in the southern state.

After the Congress party staged a stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly polls, intense lobbying for the chief minister's post in Karnataka started between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

The three central observers deputed by the Congress on Monday returned to the national capital after speaking individually to the newly elected MLAs.

The observers will hand over the report on the views expressed by all the newly elected MLAs to party president Mallikarjun Kharge soon.

Kharge is likely to take a decision on who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka soon. He is also likely to hold consultations with top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the party is also gearing up for preparations for making the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister a big show of strength, where several opposition leaders will be invited.

With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the top post, they are lobbying hard for it with supporters of each one raising the pitch in support of their leader.

A poster war by supporters of both leaders also erupted soon after the party won the election.

Kharge had appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.

The three leaders along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala left Bengaluru for Delhi and will meet Kharge soon.

The observers spoke individually to all the newly elected MLAs and sought their opinion on who should be the chief minister of the state.

They spoke to all the MLAs after dinner at a private hotel on Sunday night and completed the process late at night.

Earlier, during the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Sunday evening the MLAs passed a one-line resolution authorising the party president to appoint the CLP leader in the state who would be the next chief minister. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.