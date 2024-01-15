FIR against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde over 'mosque will be destroyed' comment

Karwar, Jan 15: The Kumta police in Uttara Kannada district have registered a case on its own against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his provocative speech.

The police booked him based on a viral video where he is seen calling for the demolition of mosques ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

“Like Babri Masjid was demolished, Chinnada Palli mosque will be demolished in Bhatkal. The media can write it as a threat, but we don’t care. But, we will do it. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but it is the decision of the Hindu community,” the MP had said.

Hegde had also said that “the Hindu community won’t rest until more mosques are reclaimed”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi slammed the MP for his remarks.

The Uttara Kannada MP, who is known for his virulent speeches, had been silent for the past four years but has suddenly become active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumata Police have filed a case invoking sections related to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district against Hegde. Karwar SP Vishnuvarshan said that investigations are on.