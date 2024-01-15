  1. Home
  2. FIR against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde over 'mosque will be destroyed' comment

Karwar, Jan 15: The Kumta police in Uttara Kannada district have registered a case on its own against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his provocative speech.

The police booked him based on a viral video where he is seen calling for the demolition of mosques ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

“Like Babri Masjid was demolished, Chinnada Palli mosque will be demolished in Bhatkal. The media can write it as a threat, but we don’t care. But, we will do it. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but it is the decision of the Hindu community,” the MP had said. 

Hegde had also said that “the Hindu community won’t rest until more mosques are reclaimed”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi slammed the MP for his remarks.

The Uttara Kannada MP, who is known for his virulent speeches, had been silent for the past four years but has suddenly become active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumata Police have filed a case invoking sections related to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district against Hegde. Karwar SP Vishnuvarshan said that investigations are on.

Bengaluru: The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has taken a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka asking it not to spoil the state's future by 'misplaced' communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, who is known for his inclination towards Sangh Parivar and BJP said, "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."

Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka’s future by misplaced communal/caste priorities."

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma, who is openly a supporter of Sangh Privar’s ideology, took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India’s 20 per cent job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were - 'Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada.'

Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.

The United States and Britain attack Ansarullah targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni popular resistance movement's strikes on vessels linked to the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

Several American media outlets reported the attacks, saying the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen on Thursday, January 11, in a massive strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said.

Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming "American aggression with British participation."

US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.

During recent months, Ansarullah and Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the Israeli regime or those heading to Israeli ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

Since its onset on October 7, the Israeli war has killed close to 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Also on Thursday, Ansarullah's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a "big" response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.

"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.

Houthi, however, made clear all other ships except for those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories were safe from Yemeni strikes as long as their countries were not part of or did not plan to join the US-led anti-Yemen coalition.

Amid the India-Maldives row, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the resumption of a tourist boat service between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, instructing the Dakshina Kannada district administration to take necessary steps toward this endeavour.

At present, access to Lakshadweep is primarily facilitated via ferry and flight services operating from Kochi, Kerala. Despite its closer proximity to Mangaluru, Lakshadweep remains accessible only through Kochi, posing an inconvenience for tourists worldwide. Notably, Mangaluru has historically served as a transit hub for essential commodities like building materials, fruits, and vegetables destined for Lakshadweep via its old port.

In the past, a tourist boat service from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep had successfully catered to travellers, offering expeditions to Kalpeni Island at a mere cost of Rs. 250 to Rs. 300. This service even included specially curated tour packages for tourists.

However, the service has been discontinued for several years, prompting MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to highlight the growing demand expressed by tourists through online platforms. Addressing the Collector, the MP emphasized the necessity to revive the tourist boat traffic between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep, considering the increased interest and requests from travellers.

Sources within the MP's office disclosed that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has actively sought information from the district administration regarding the requisite measures to reinstate the tourist boat service. Expressing the need to facilitate easier access for tourists, especially after PM Modi's recent visit, the MP has underscored the importance of reviving this mode of travel.

The resurgence of the Mangaluru-Lakshadweep boat service would not only simplify travel logistics but also potentially boost tourism and promote easier connectivity between these destinations. The initiative aligns with the burgeoning demand from travellers seeking direct access to the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep from Mangaluru.

