  2. FIR registered against BJP MP, Congress MLA over ruckus during Janata Darshan

September 30, 2023

Bengaluru, Sep 30: Karnataka Police have registered FIRs against BJP MP Muniswamy and Congress MLA from Bangarpet Narayanaswamy in connection with a public spat they had at the Janata Darshan programme held on September 25.

Balaji, BJP Yuva Morcha District President, had filed a complaint against Narayanaswamy, while the Congress MLA had lodged a complaint against Muniswamy.

The police said on Saturday that they are preparing to interrogate them.

On September 27, Muniswamy, representing the Kolar Lok Sabha seat, had submitted a complaint to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in connection with the incident.

The complaint was made against the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and SP M. Narayana.

Muniswamy alleged that he was attacked and insulted at the Janata Darshan, held in Kolar on September 25.

He complained that Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and Narayana behaved unconstitutionally against him.

A delegation of 30 members, including BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Keshava Prasad, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the complaint.

“The above-said persons have dealt with a representative of people unconstitutionally and action must be taken against them. The constitution gives the same authority to the opposition party along with the ruling party. I demanded a probe regarding the establishment of a layout. Kolar MLA Narayanaswamy and Minister Byrathi Suresh got me pushed out. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them,” he said.

“I am also moving a privilege motion againstthe Kolar SP for pushing me out. I will also complain to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla."

The Janata Darshan meeting was organised by the Congress government to directly meet the people and address their grievances.

As soon as Muniswamy stated how the meeting could be held when a land grabber was sitting on the platform and what solutions people could get, Narayanaswamy swooped on him.

Both used vulgar words against each other.

Muniswamy later claimed that Narayanaswamy was allowed to go scot free but he was pushed out of the venue by the SP.

He claimed that he was meted out with treatment as he was a Dalit MP.

September 20,2023

United Nations, Sept 20: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly session.

"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate Tuesday.

"As Turkiye, we will continue to support the steps to be taken in this direction,” he said.

His comment comes weeks after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi during which both the leaders discussed strengthening trade and infrastructure relations.

Erdogan said it was a matter of pride that India was playing a role at the United Nations Security Council. He said he favoured making five permanent and 15 'temporary' members as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Those 20 (5+15) should be permanent members of the UNSC in rotation. But as you know, the world is bigger than five. When we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia," he said.

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the issue of Kashmir in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Last year, Erdogan raked up the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

“India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir,” Erdogan had said.

In 2020, Erdogan in his pre-recorded video statement to the General Debate had made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir. India had at that time termed it as “completely unacceptable”, saying Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply.

September 18,2023

Bengaluru, Sep 18: Prime accused in the Karnataka BJP MLA ticket scandal Chaitra Kundapura, an arrested Hindutva activist, has claimed the involvement of the top party leadership in the crime, sources said on Monday.

In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kundapura has demanded that transactions of industrialist Govinda Babu Poojari, a complainant in her case, be investigated under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act. She also expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation, they added.

The sources further explained that Chaitra had made these revelations in a letter to the ED before her arrest.

She had shot the letter after Poojari, who paid over Rs 5 crore, started demanding his money back when he was denied the ticket.

An associate of Poojari had paid Rs 5 crore in cash.

Govind Babu himself also spoke to her about it. He got the money transferred for the ticket to contest the MLA election. He had given Rs 1 crore to one Manjunath, Rs 1.5 crore to Abhinava Halashri, Rs 3 crore to Vishwanath Ji.

She claimed that Poojari was advised by her to file a police complaint.

Chaitra claimed that she worked in a private company in Bengaluru and had confirmed information on illegal money transactions by industrialist Govind Babu Poojari.

This person had settled in Mumbai briefly and carried out the business. He runs a catering industry in Bengaluru.

“He was an aspirant for BJP MLA ticket and since I was a journalist, I wanted to carry out a sting operation on money transactions. Hence I called up Govinda Babu Poojari and his associate Prasad Poojari to collect information,” Chaitra stated in her complaint.

“I was in touch with those close to the businessman and gathered information with an intention to expose him,” she added.

She also alleged in her complaint that fortunately he did not get a BJP ticket to contest MLA election. Generally, the political parties don’t give positions to leaders once the elections are declared. But, surprisingly, BJP made Govind Babu Poojari as the Backward Classes Morcha Secretary.

After the posting, he had carried out a campaign for the BJP candidate Gururaj Ganthiholi in Baindur seat. During the campaigning, Govind Babu Poojari started to identify with state and national leaders. “I strongly suspected the involvement of influential leaders in the scam,” her complaint read.

Sources explain that Chaitra maintains in the complaint that she didn’t have evidence to prove these charges and she recorded the call from Govind Babu Poojari that he had lost Rs 6 crore for BJP ticket and advised him to lodge a police complaint.

Karnataka police have arrested Chaitra Kundapura and her associates on charges of cheating Rs 5 crore and threatening industrialist Govind Babu Poojari promising him MLA ticket from BJP.

The prominent religious leader Abhinava Halasri is absconding in the case.

September 23,2023

Gadag, Sept 23: Shirahatti taluk's Ranatur Gram Panchayat Development Officer Sanjay Chavdala who has been suspended for dereliction of duty filed a cheating complaint with the Mundaragi Police Station on September 18 against Abhinava Halaveerappa Swamiji.

In his complaint, Sanjay who hails from Hebbal in Shirahatti taluk stated that he was engaged in social service in the name of Arundhati Foundation. He befriended Halashri Swamiji who projected himself as an influential person in the BJP circle.

"I requested the pontiff to get a BJP ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Assembly Constituency. I had paid Rs one crore in three installments to the seer", he stated.

As there are no documents to substantiate his allegations, the police booked a non-cognizable offence case. Sanjay has been directed to furnish the proper documents.

Superintendent of Police B S Nemagouda said Sanjay has given a written complaint alleging that Hirehadagali's Halashri Swamiji had taken Rs one crore promising him of getting a ticket to contest from Shirahatti Reserved Constituency.

He has been issued a notice to furnish the documents to substantiate his allegations. An FIR will be registered if the documents are furnished and a probe will be conducted, he explained.

