  2. FIR registered against Ramesh Jarkiholi in alleged sex-for-job scandal

News Network
March 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru have registered FIR against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on a handwritten complaint sent by the woman, in the alleged sex-for-job scandal, through her advocate Jagadesh Kumar. 

Speaking to media persons, Jagadesh said that the police have registered the FIR. "Now I am approaching the DG and IGP with respect to providing security to the woman and her family members who are in Kalaburagi," he added.

"I cannot reveal the details of the FIR or the sections imposed because the case is about the sexual offence," he said.

According to Cubbon Park police sources few sections mentioned in the FIR are IPC sections 376c - Sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 354a - Sexual harassment, 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, 506 - Criminal intimidation, 417 - Cheating, and IT Act 67a - Publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act.

News Network
March 21,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Medium and Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that there were plans to open airports in Byndoor and Karwar UDAN Scheme of the Central Government and that the land acquisition process for the same would begin soon.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave organised by FICCI at TMA Pai Convention Hall today, he pointed out that airports have also been developed in Hubballi and Belagavi under the UDAN scheme and every day 15 to 20 flights are operated.

The Minister said that industrial development would get a boost if the land acquisition process is expedited. The state has received industrial investment proposals worth Rs 1.60 lakh crores and this was the highest ever in the State.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was present as the Chief guest said Karnataka tops in the States in entrepreneurship development. The district had ample potential for religious tourism, medical tourism and hotel-resort tourism, he added.

FICCI Karnataka Chapter President Ullas Kamath, in his address, said Karnataka contributes significantly to the country's economy and stood second in GST collection. He also lauded the contribution of coastal Karnataka to the overall development of the State.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Expressing concern over the possibilities of second wave covid-19 in Karnataka, experts from the technical committee on Monday recommended the state government to keep Covid Care Centres (CCCs) on standby and hold talks with private medical establishments for providing free treatment to patients as it was followed previously.

Reviewing the Covid-19 scenario across the state CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday held a high-level meeting with the State Covid Technical Committee experts and other bureaucrats and sought help from the public to prevent Karnataka from going back to lockdown regime. 

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Yediyurappa said, “A total of seven districts including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi have reported high positivity rate. Luckily, the mortality rate is under control. Experts have opined that this could be the sign of the second wave in Karnataka.”

Stating that the experts have recommended to scale up vaccination across the state, the chief minister said, “The committee has advised the government to keep the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in stand by particularly in Bengaluru and hold talks with the private medical establishments to treat patients as it was done earlier. Besides, they have also suggested stringent enforcement of Covid-19 rules in public places.”

CM Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all the CMs on March 17 and only after the PM’s meeting further decision on containment measures will be taken.

News Network
March 15,2021

copsuper.jpg

Mumbai, Mar 15: Facing charges of planting gelatin stick-laden Scorpio SUV near the Mumbai home of top businessman Mukesh Ambani, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force.

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday placed him under suspension.

49-year-old ‘super cop’ Vaze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch of Mumbai police.

In the wake of his name cropping up in the explosive-laden Scorpio case and the mysterious death of witness Mansukh Hiren, he was shifted from the Crime Branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre and then attached to a Special Branch.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night. On Sunday, a special court remanded him to NIA custody till 25 March.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Vaze who arrested Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in an attempt to murder case. Goswami had ran a campaign against him. 

