FIR registered against Ramesh Jarkiholi in alleged sex-for-job scandal

Bengaluru, Mar 26: The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru have registered FIR against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on a handwritten complaint sent by the woman, in the alleged sex-for-job scandal, through her advocate Jagadesh Kumar.

Speaking to media persons, Jagadesh said that the police have registered the FIR. "Now I am approaching the DG and IGP with respect to providing security to the woman and her family members who are in Kalaburagi," he added.

"I cannot reveal the details of the FIR or the sections imposed because the case is about the sexual offence," he said.

According to Cubbon Park police sources few sections mentioned in the FIR are IPC sections 376c - Sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 354a - Sexual harassment, 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, 506 - Criminal intimidation, 417 - Cheating, and IT Act 67a - Publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act.