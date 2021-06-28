  1. Home
  2. In a fist, 11 private professionals to work with high ranking bureaucrats in Karnataka

News Network
June 28, 2021

Bengaluru, June 28: In a first of its kind move, eleven professionals from the private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats of Karnataka over a period of 18 months to solve development challenges of the state, authorities said.

These professionals will work with senior officials to solve development challenges in collaboration with the state government, The/Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The statement said it selected these senior professionals from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme.

The cohort has an average experience of 24 years, leading large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship, the statement read.

The/Nudge Foundation said the fellow designates have held leadership positions in some of the prominent organisations and have academic credentials from Stanford, Harvard, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

Each fellow designate will work with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The statement further read that the fellowship commences on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

It added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has conveyed his best wishes saying the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics said the Indian Administrative fellowship is a novel opportunity for citizens to create catalytic change by becoming collaborators with the government." 

News Network
June 17,2021

Myopia is on the rise. In the UK, the number of children with myopia has doubled in the last 50 years. Globally, it’s projected that by 2050 half of the world’s population will be myopic.

Although myopia – also known as near-sightedness or short-sightedness – can run in families, environmental factors, such as spending too much time indoors have a large influence.

For most people, myopia develops from a mixture of both genetics and environmental factors. But while evidence shows that modern lifestyle factors contribute to myopia, scientists still aren’t entirely sure why.

For instance, research shows that the amount of time a child spends outdoors can play a significant role in their risk of developing myopia.

Not only do most studies show that children who spend more time outdoors are less likely to develop myopia, studies requiring children to spend extra time outdoors during school hours have shown the rate of myopia onset decreased compared with children who didn’t spend additional time outdoors.

But researchers still aren’t quite sure why this is the case. One theory is that the higher levels of light outdoors releases more dopamine into our retinal receptors (the nerves that process light signals in the eye), thus protecting against myopia.

Another suggestion is that the greater amount of physical activity children typically get outdoors prevents myopia. But studies have now shown that this has little effect.

It’s also been suggested that the different patterns and details we see in outdoor versus indoor spaces might explain the increase in myopia.

For example, one study suggests that the abundance of plain features and walls in indoor environments is to blame. This may also be why myopia tends to be more common in urban areas, however, more research is needed to understand this.

Modern lifestyles

Nevertheless, modern lifestyles often require us to spend a lot of our time indoors. For example, children are spending longer in formal education thanks to increases in school leaving age and more people pursuing higher education, which evidence suggests can cause myopia.

Yet what aspects of formalised education are causing increases in myopia is still unknown. Prolonged reading, learning at close distances, time spent indoors and increased screen use might all be to blame.

While one study suggests reading at a distance closer than 25cm may be a risk for developing myopia, reading probably only has a small effect on developing myopia.

The effect of greater screen use on myopia in children also has mixed results – probably because estimating screen use and controlling it in a long-term experiment is difficult. Regardless, further research is needed to understand whether excessive screen use is to blame for higher rates of myopia, and why this is the case.

Given the risk factors for developing myopia, there are also concerns now that stay-at-home orders and home learning during the pandemic may have worsened children’s eyesight.

Although there has been no study yet looking at the effect on children in the UK, early results elsewhere suggest that the pandemic may cause more children to develop myopia – but it’s anticipated the effects will be small. Whether the pandemic will have caused permanent increases in myopia is also yet to be seen.

Currently, the best advice for limiting the risk of developing myopia is to increase time spent outdoors, even by 40 minutes a day. 
 

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in six more districts - Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura.

In an order issued on Monday, N Manjunath Prasad, Principal secretary, Department of Revenue, said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate'.

The State government had included Dharwad under Category-1 on the same grounds on Sunday.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

Now, Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Yadgir, Ramanagar, Bidar, Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 'after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate.'

In Category -1 districts, shops will be open form 6 am to 5 pm. Buses and Bengaluru Metro will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

While Category-2 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is 5-10 per cent, only essential shops are allowed to operate from 6 am to 2 pm and there is no permission for dine-in services at hotels among other restrictions. Category -2 districts are Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikmagalur, Davangere and Kodagu.

Mysuru, where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, will remain locked down, the order added.

News Network
June 21,2021

Bengaluru, June 21: Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect.

The new guidelines popularly called "Unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in force up to 5 AM on July 5.

In the 17 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent shops will be open from 6 AM to 5 PM beginning Monday and public transport including bus and metro began operations with 50 per cent capacity.

Though resumption of bus operations comes as a relief to office goers and others who depend on them for commuting, them plying in lesser numbers and with 50 per cent capacity is causing chaos at bus stands in several places in Bengaluru, with a high number of people wanting to avail services.

Similar reports are received from across the state.

While the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has said it is deploying 3,000 bues initially for local and inter-district long route bus operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had said it will ply 2,000 buses.

According to BMTC officials, till 8 AM, a total of 796 buses are being operated.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants without air conditioning have now been reopened for service until 5 PM with 50 per cent seating, however, liquor will not be permitted.

Gyms also began functioning at half capacity and parks will be open from 5 AM to 6 PM for walking and jogging.

Functioning of lodges and resorts with bookings up to 50 per cent, outdoor sports activities without spectators, outdoor film shooting are among the other things that are permitted from Monday.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 PM and 5 AM on weekdays and during weekends curfew will be in place from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday throughout the state.

Among those that continue to remain shut are swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks.

Steady increase has been seen in traffic movement in the city, with all government and private offices being permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength and offices dealing with essential and emergency services are permitted to function as per their requirement.

These relaxations are applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

In rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and movement of people till 7 PM.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

