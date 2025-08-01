  1. Home
  2. Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life in maid rape case

Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life in maid rape case

August 2, 2025

Bengaluru: A special court for MPs and MLAs on Saturday sentenced former JD(S) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, to life imprisonment in a rape case involving a domestic worker. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on him.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, a day after Prajwal was convicted under IPC Sections 376(2)(k), 376(2)(n), 354A, 354B, 354C, 506, 201 and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act.

The case relates to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman who worked as a maid at the Gannikada guest house in Hassan, owned by the Revanna family. Prajwal was found guilty of raping her twice in 2021 — once at the guest house and later at a house in Bengaluru — and recording the act on his mobile phone. This is the first of four sexual harassment cases filed against him.

During sentencing arguments, prosecutors sought the maximum punishment, stressing that the offence was committed while Prajwal was a serving parliamentarian and that the victim, from a modest background, even contemplated suicide after the videos surfaced. They also urged the court to award a significant portion of the fine to her.

The defence, however, pleaded for leniency, citing Prajwal’s young age at the time of his election and the fact that he has been in judicial custody since his arrest in May 2024. They also argued that the videos were leaked during the 2024 elections and no such allegations were made earlier when he was an MP.

July 21,2025

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

July 22,2025

Mangaluru, July 22: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering school children in remote areas, a series of first aid and CPR training sessions has been launched in government and private schools across Charmadi and Neriya. The programme, led by Dr. Murali Krishna Irwathraya, Medical Director of Shri Krishna Hospital, is supported by the Emergency Department of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

What sets this effort apart? The sessions are held even on Sundays, and cover a wide spectrum of life-threatening emergencies—from heart attacks and strokes to electric shocks, dog bites, and lightning injuries—all tailored for rural students who often lack access to immediate care.

“Saving a life is not just a doctor’s job. Anyone with the right knowledge can step in and make a difference,” said Dr. Murali, who conceptualized the programme after observing an alarming rise in sudden cardiac incidents—even in rural belts.

Training the Next Line of First Responders

Since its launch in July, the programme has reached six schools so far:

St Savio School, Bendrala

Government High School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Thotathady

St Thomas High School, Gandibagilu

Karunya English Medium School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Bayalu

Students are being trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques like CPR, bleeding control, and how to respond during drowning, burns, or falls—a common risk in these hilly regions.

Busting Myths, Building Skills

“Many children have heard of CPR but don’t know how to do it right. Superstitions often take the place of science in emergencies. This initiative aims to change that,” Dr. Murali explained.

With paramedics on board, the sessions focus on practical, scenario-based learning that simulates real-life crises. The programme has already sparked interest among more schools in the region and may soon expand beyond Charmadi and Neriya.

Why It Matters

In remote areas where medical help is often delayed, a trained student or teacher could be the difference between life and death. By planting the seeds of first-aid awareness early, the initiative hopes to create a culture of proactive, informed response to emergencies.

July 28,2025

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

