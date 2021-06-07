  1. Home
Former minister, columnist Prof. Mumtaz Ali Khan dies aged 94

coastaldigest.com news network
June 7, 2021

MAkhan.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Professor-turned-politician Mumtaz Ali Khan, who was once the Muslim face of BJP in Karnataka, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru today. 

The 94-year-old was suffering from age related multiple ailments for past few years. He is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Khan was a cabinet minister under B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in Karnataka over a decade ago. He was Minister for Haj, Waqf and Minority welfare. He was also a writer and columnist. 

However, in 2013, he quit the BJP in protest against saffron party’s decision to project Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013. 

He was a professor of Sociology in Bengaluru’s Krishi University for several years. Despite taking voluntary retirement he continued his service in the field of education. 

He was running an unaided Primary and High School named after his late son Noor Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru’s R. T. Nagar for last three decades. He was providing the poor children with free education along with mid-day meals, books and uniforms.

News Network
May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it was necessary to hold the second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future.

An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, he said.

The Minister, who participated in the meeting of the Education Ministers of all states organised by the Centre's Ministry of Education, stressed the need to hold exams for second PU students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had postponed the second PUC (class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing a surge in Covid cases as the reason.

Holding the exams, by simplifying the process after Covid completely comes under control, will also be adequate, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases is high everywhere, it has been decided for now that once the situation comes under control in Karnataka, giving 15-20 days time, dates for exams be announced in advance," he said.

It has also been planned to provide an opportunity for students who will be unable to attend exams due to Covid reasons to take it up, during the current year itself. Noting that many were of the view that the exam process has to be simplified, Kumar said 45 days are required to complete the exam process in such a manner.

Karnataka has the experience of holding SSLC (class 10) exams last year amid Covid, he pointed out.

Though it will not be a major issue to hold second PU exams with this experience, an appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come in the interest of students' future, considering aspects like students learning, parents mindset, suggestion from the centre and overall preparatory measures.

The process of preparing the question paper for the second PU exams has been completed in the state, the Minister said.

The number of exam centres will be increased, and all the preparatory measures are being taken for the safe conduct of exams, whenever it happens.

"In case the exams can be held in July, it will be possible to announce results in August, so NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive exams can be held on appropriate dates in August," he suggested.

According to the statement, at the meeting attended by Union Ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among others, Ministers from several states expressed their opinion in favour of holding exams.

News Network
May 30,2021

Dubai, May 30: The suspension of carriage of passengers on India-UAE flights has been extended, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced.

This came as India's official count of Covid-19 cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

The suspension of entry for travellers from India was to have ended today, May 4, but now it has been extended until further notice.

Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carriers. The only exemptions are UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen.

Exempted travelers must take a Covid PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to travel – down from 72 hours.

They must also take a PCR test at the airport and on the fourth and the eighth days of entry. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The NCEMA did not specify when the suspension would be lifted.

An official with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) told Khaleej Times: “A final date about when the suspension will be lifted is under continuous assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation in India.”

India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24.

Cargo flights between the two countries are not affected.

Transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India can operate.

Travellers coming from India through other countries must have stayed in those countries for at least 14 days in order to be allowed entry to the UAE.

The GCAA called on all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights.

With 3.45 million active cases, India recorded 357,229 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Republic of India and its tireless efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic, underscoring its full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over Covid-19 victims and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The ministry also expressed hope that India would overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.

News Network
June 2,2021

United Nations, June 2: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said only B.1.617.2, one of the three strains of the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant first detected in India, is a “variant of concern” now and noted that lower rates of transmission have been observed for the other two lineages.

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India and was divided in three lineages - B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3.

In the Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update published on Tuesday, WHO said available findings for lineages B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 were initially used to designate B.1.617 a global Variant of Concern (VOC) on May 11 this year.

“Since then, it has become evident that greater public health risks are currently associated with B.1.617.2, while lower rates of transmission of other lineages have been observed,” WHO said.

The UN health agency said that in order to reflect this updated information, B.1.617 has been “delineated”.

“B.1.617.2 remains a VOC and labelled variant Delta – we continue to observe significantly increased transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant. Further studies into the impact of this variant remain a high priority for WHO.”

The Delta variant has now been reported in 62 countries around the world as of June 1, the update said.

It added that the B.1.617.1 strain has been reclassified to a Variant of Interest (VOI) and labelled variant “Kappa”. While Kappa is also demonstrating increased transmissibility (in specified locations), “global prevalence appears to be declining. This variant will continue to be monitored and reassessed regularly.”

The B.1.617.3 lineage is "no longer classified as either a VOI or VOC – relatively few reports of this variant have been submitted to date.”

On Monday, the WHO announced the new naming system for key Covid-19 variants and the labels are based on the Greek alphabet (i.e. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, etc), “making them simple, easy to say and remember.”

“The labels do not replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information & will continue to be used in research. The naming system aims to prevent calling #COVID19 variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatising & discriminatory,” WHO said in a tweet.

WHO said that as the global public health risks posed by specific Covid-19 variants becomes better understood and evolves, it will continue to update the list of global VOIs and VOCs.

“This is necessary to adjust to the emergence of new variants, their changing epidemiology (e.g., the incidence of some variants is rapidly declining), and our understanding of their phenotypic impacts as new evidence becomes available and is shared.”

Variants no longer classified as VOCs or VOIs will continue to be monitored as part of the overall evolution of SARS-CoV-2, and may be reassessed pending new evidence indicating an increased public health risk, WHO said.

The update further said that India reported the highest numbers of new Covid-19 cases in the past week at 13,64,668, a 26 per cent decrease compared to the previous week. Other countries reporting the highest numbers of new cases are Brazil (4,20,981 new cases; 7 per cent decrease), Argentina (2,19,910 new cases; 3 per cent increase), the United States of America (1,53,587 new cases; 18 per cent decrease), and Colombia (1,50,517 new cases; 40 per cent increase).

The South-East Asia Region reported over 1.5 million new cases and over 29,000 new deaths, a 24 per cent and an 8 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

“Case incidence continued to follow a sharp decline for a third consecutive week, and death incidence decreased for the first time since early March 2021, primarily driven by trends reported in India,” the update said.

In the South-East Asia Region, the highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (26,706 new deaths; 1.9 new deaths per 100,000; an 8 per cent decrease), Indonesia (1057 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 15 per cent decrease), and Nepal (1010 new deaths; 3.5 new deaths per 100,000; a 22 per cent decrease).

Globally, the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to decrease, with over 3.5 million new cases and 78,000 new deaths reported globally in the past week; a 15 per cent and 7 per cent decrease respectively, compared to the previous week, the update said.

The European and South-East Asia Regions reported the largest decline in new cases and deaths in the past week, while case incidence increased in the African and Western Pacific regions. “Although the number of global cases and deaths continued to decrease for a fifth and fourth consecutive week respectively, case and death incidences remain at high levels and significant increases have been reported in many countries in all regions,” the WHO update said.

