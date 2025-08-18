Former Uttar Pradesh MLA booked for sexually assaulting woman in Karnataka

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
August 18, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Former MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit, has been booked for the alleged sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman and for "threatening to kill her when she resisted," police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the woman, along with her minor son, travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru on August 14 at the MLA’s insistence. On the same day, he allegedly took them to several places in the city.

The FIR states that on August 16, the MLA took them to Chitradurga, and the following day, while returning, arranged a room in a five-star hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. Inside the hotel room, he allegedly forced her into sexual relations against her will and threatened to kill her when she resisted.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on August 17 under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.
 

Agencies
August 15,2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Karnataka is already India's IT capital, and it is now stepping forward to become the world's 'Capital of Innovation'.

He said Karnataka ranks second nationally in attracting foreign direct investment, and remains among the nation's leading industrial states.

The Chief Minister said this while delivering his address at the 79th Independence Day celebrations here.

"Our government has never lagged in prioritising industrial growth. To manage and develop the state's largest industrial regions into global manufacturing hubs with world-class infrastructure, 18 industrial areas covering 44,166 acres have been declared Special Investment Regions. Alongside, we continue to encourage small industries," Siddaramaiah said.

He said, investors have expressed interest in bringing in over Rs 10 lakh crore in investments. Out of this, 48 per cent has already been processed under Single Window IT Platform.

Karnataka remains among the nation's leading industrial states, with the manufacturing sector contributing 23.6 per cent to the state's GSDP, and the state ranks second nationally in attracting foreign direct investment, he said.

"A new Tourism Policy has been implemented to boost tourism in the state by developing world-class infrastructure and fostering entrepreneurship in the sector."

Noting that the government has rolled out multiple programmes for the welfare of labourers, particularly in the unorganised sector, the CM said, "We will be soon implementing the Karnataka Labour Policy to ensure job security."

The state has made significant achievements in the services sector, which contributes 66.7 per cent to our GSDP, he said, "We are not only safeguarding the interests of all workers engaged in this sector, but enacting 'Platform-Based Gig Workers Bill' for the welfare of over five lakh gig workers." Under this Bill, the government is introducing an insurance scheme providing coverage of up to Rs 4 lakh for these workers, he added.

The government is undertaking various initiatives for job creation, Siddaramaiah said and added that at Invest Karnataka-2025 (Global Investors Meet), held in February 2025, a total of 3,250 entrepreneurs participated.

"We signed agreements with 98 companies for investment of Rs 6,23,970 crore, and 1,101 companies have obtained necessary approvals for investments worth Rs 4,03,533 crore. These initiatives are expected to generate over 6 lakh jobs," he said.

In 2023-24, Karnataka attracted Rs 54,427 crore in foreign investment, ranking third in the country, Siddarmaiah said.

"In 2024-25, we have attracted Rs 56,030 crore, moving up to second place nationally," he added.

Stating that Karnataka is at the forefront in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and biotechnology, Siddaramaiah said the country's first quantum computer is in Karnataka. "Our Karnataka Quantum Mission will shape the future of science." "We are not merely creating jobs. We are creating ideas, inventions, and innovations that change lives. These ideas are reaching far beyond our borders," he added.
 

August 14,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's “friend” actor Pavithra Gowda on Thursday was arrested by the Bengaluru police after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail in connection to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Pavithra, the accused #1, will be produced before a trial court, which will remand her to prison after a medical examination.

The police also arrested Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, Lakshman M, and Nagaraju R—three of the co-accused.

Other accused will be detained shortly, sources said. The whereabouts of Darshan remain unclear.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were granted bail last year after their arrest in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga in June 2024.

The state government had moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra, and co-accused Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, and Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, on Thursday.

Darshan is likely to be sent back to the central prison in Ballari, where he had been languishing for several months before being released on bail.

He was moved to Ballari from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after photographs of him were leaked where he was seen smoking and hobnobbing with notorious criminals.

August 9,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Three separate cases were registered by the police on Friday against individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and provocative content on social media platforms.

The complaints, received between August 6 and 7, have led to FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said.

According to police sources, the first FIR was registered following a complaint lodged regarding a video allegedly shared by Girish Mattannavar for posting an obscene and provocative video on Facebook that could incite public unrest.

In the second case, a man identified as Mahesh Timarody has been accused of publishing statements on YouTube that could promote enmity between groups and instil fear among the public.

The third FIR was filed following a complaint regarding a video uploaded by Puneeth Kerehalli on YouTube, in which he allegedly used obscene language.

All three cases were registered after complainants discovered the content on their mobile devices while using social media platforms.

Investigation is underway and further action will follow based on the findings, police added.

