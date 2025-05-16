  1. Home
  2. Fraudsters on your phone! Udupi man loses ₹2.3 crore in WhatsApp stock scam

Agencies
May 16, 2025

Udupi, May 16: In a chilling reminder of how digital scams are evolving, a 55-year-old man from Udupi has fallen prey to a sophisticated online stock market investment fraud, losing a staggering ₹2.3 crore.

The victim, identified as Jayananda, filed a complaint detailing how he was targeted and manipulated over a period of weeks. The ordeal began on March 20, when he was added — without consent — to a WhatsApp group named "The Wealth Architects", operated by unknown individuals.

Within the group, members presented themselves as financial experts offering high-return stock market advice. They promoted a demat account titled Kopernik Dmat, claiming it was a gateway to extraordinary profits. The group's activity appeared organized and convincing, often mimicking the tone and branding of legitimate financial institutions.

Lured by the promise of quick wealth, Jayananda allegedly transferred money in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the scammers between April 1 and May 13. Despite assurances and constant engagement from the group, no returns were received, and the invested amount vanished without a trace.

Realizing the deception, Jayananda approached the CEN Crime Police Station, where a case has now been registered. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and recover the funds.

A Broader Wake-Up Call

This case isn't just about one man’s financial loss — it highlights a rising trend in cybercrime, where fraudsters use fake WhatsApp groups, cloned identities, and psychological tactics to lure unsuspecting investors. The elderly and semi-retired professionals are increasingly being targeted.

Key Takeaways for the Public:
•    Never trust financial advice from unknown WhatsApp groups or Telegram channels.
•    Always verify investment platforms through official sources.
•    Avoid transferring money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts.
•    Report suspicious groups immediately to cybercrime authorities.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling for schemes that promise unrealistic returns. As investigations continue, Jayananda’s case serves as a sobering reminder: in the digital age, even the smartest can be swindled — if they let their guard down.

News Network
May 11,2025

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that around 1,500 citizens have lost their eyesight due to the war and another 4,000 are at risk of blindness because of severe shortages of medications and medical equipment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in a report on Sunday said that the eye care services in Gaza have been facing a catastrophic collapse because of the genocidal war.

“The health sector is witnessing a critical shortage of consumables and medical equipment for eye surgeries, which is leading to an almost total collapse of surgical services, particularly for retinal diseases and diabetic retinopathy with internal bleeding,” said Dr. Abdelsalam Sabah, director of Gaza’s Eye Hospital.

“The Eye Hospital currently has only 3 worn-out surgical scissors in use, which greatly increases risks to patients’ lives and prevents effective treatment,” he added.

The majority of eye injuries are caused by shrapnel from ordnance explosions and need medical materials such as Healon and fine sutures, which are almost impossible to find in the Strip due to the blockade.

Unless immediate and urgent intervention is made by relevant bodies and international organizations, the Eye Hospital will be unable to provide any surgical services in the near future.

The siege has forced hospitals and medical centers in Gaza to ration medications such as painkillers, provide less effective treatment, or turn patients away.

Hospitals and medical centers have run out of surgical supplies such as anesthetics, pediatric antibiotics, and medicines for chronic conditions.

Since March 18, when the Israeli regime broke its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, it has killed around 1,900 Palestinians and wounded several thousand more, most of whom are children and women. 

News Network
May 10,2025

Mangaluru, May 10: A new chapter in Mangaluru’s infrastructure story unfolds on May 16, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives to inaugurate two transformative projects: the newly built Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Padil and a world-class indoor stadium at Urwa.

These developments signal a strong push toward better governance and enhanced urban amenities in the coastal city.

₹75 Crore DC Office

The new DC Office, spread across a modern campus at Padil, comes with a price tag of ₹75 crore. Initially budgeted at ₹55 crore, the project received an additional ₹20 crore under the Smart City Mission, aimed at integrating technology and convenience in public administration.

“This facility reflects our vision of a centralized, people-friendly government. With 23 departments under one roof, citizens can now access services more efficiently,” said District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The phased relocation of departments will begin on the day of inauguration and be completed over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

₹35 Crore Indoor Stadium Opens Doors

Also on the agenda is the grand opening of Mangaluru’s new indoor sports complex in Urwa, built for ₹35 crore. This ultra-modern facility is equipped to host national-level indoor events and will offer quality training infrastructure for emerging sports talent in the region.

Initiated during Siddaramaiah’s previous term, both the stadium and DC Office projects are now ready for public use and are expected to create lasting impact.

“These projects are not just buildings. They are investments in governance, youth, and the future of Mangaluru,” said Rao.

