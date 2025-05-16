Fraudsters on your phone! Udupi man loses ₹2.3 crore in WhatsApp stock scam

Udupi, May 16: In a chilling reminder of how digital scams are evolving, a 55-year-old man from Udupi has fallen prey to a sophisticated online stock market investment fraud, losing a staggering ₹2.3 crore.

The victim, identified as Jayananda, filed a complaint detailing how he was targeted and manipulated over a period of weeks. The ordeal began on March 20, when he was added — without consent — to a WhatsApp group named "The Wealth Architects", operated by unknown individuals.

Within the group, members presented themselves as financial experts offering high-return stock market advice. They promoted a demat account titled Kopernik Dmat, claiming it was a gateway to extraordinary profits. The group's activity appeared organized and convincing, often mimicking the tone and branding of legitimate financial institutions.

Lured by the promise of quick wealth, Jayananda allegedly transferred money in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the scammers between April 1 and May 13. Despite assurances and constant engagement from the group, no returns were received, and the invested amount vanished without a trace.

Realizing the deception, Jayananda approached the CEN Crime Police Station, where a case has now been registered. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and recover the funds.

A Broader Wake-Up Call

This case isn't just about one man’s financial loss — it highlights a rising trend in cybercrime, where fraudsters use fake WhatsApp groups, cloned identities, and psychological tactics to lure unsuspecting investors. The elderly and semi-retired professionals are increasingly being targeted.

Key Takeaways for the Public:

• Never trust financial advice from unknown WhatsApp groups or Telegram channels.

• Always verify investment platforms through official sources.

• Avoid transferring money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts.

• Report suspicious groups immediately to cybercrime authorities.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling for schemes that promise unrealistic returns. As investigations continue, Jayananda’s case serves as a sobering reminder: in the digital age, even the smartest can be swindled — if they let their guard down.