  2. Freedom fighter and activist H S Doreswamy, 103, passes away in Bengaluru

News Network
May 26, 2021

doreswamy.jpg

Bengeluru, May 26: Freedom fighter and activist HS Doreswamy, who was 103 years old, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He had recovered from COVID-19 on May 12 but was hospitalised at the Jayadeva Hospital in the city again, where he passed away after a cardiac arrest. 

CN Manjunath, the cardiologist at Jayadeva Hospital said, “He had heart failure and a cardiac arrest and passed away today (Wednesday) around 1.30 pm.”

The doctor said that he had a pre-existing valvular heart disease for the last 10 years and that he was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital multiple times in this period. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. “This could be a precipitating factor since he tested positive and was hospitalised till May 12. He was readmitted to the hospital on May 14,” Dr. CN Manjunath added. 

Born on April 10, 1918, in the village of Harohalli, in the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy was brought up by his grandfather, after his parents passed away at the age of five. He joined the freedom struggle at a young age — from planting small scale time bombs in postboxes and in the record rooms of British government officials to burn documents, to organising protests and general strikes in the state of Mysore against the British rule — and actively participated in the freedom struggle including the Quit India movement. He was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944. The Gandhian had also participated in the Mysore Chalo movement to compel the Mysore Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence.

With a Bachelor of Science from the Central College, Bengaluru, Doreswamy was a teacher at a high school and later tried his hand at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called ‘Pauravani.’ Post Independence, in the 1950s, Doreswamy became a part of the Bhoodan movement and also began to fight for the unification of Karnataka. He was actively involved in the Jayaprakash Narayan movement against the Emergency. During the 1980s, he fought for the rights of farmers and other marginalised communities. He was also part of the India Against Corruption movement. Age did not diminish Doreswamy’s spirit, as he stayed active until his final days. He took part in various agitations until the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. In February 2020, at the age of 102, HS Doreswamy sat on a five-day protest in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Doreswamy ran the publication house Sahitya Mandira and an Indian newspaper ‘Pauravani’ during the British Raj and the period afterwards. 

“I was 23-years-old when I was arrested. I had just got a new job as a teacher in a high school then. I started working in June but by then, the Quit India Movement had begun. I helped organise a 14-day strike at the mills across Mysore state and also blew up government record rooms and postboxes with very small time-bombs. Our intention was to disrupt the British government’s daily functioning. By December, I was arrested, and I lost my job as well,” Doreswamy had told Hindustan Times’s Arun Dev in February.

Over the decades, Doreswamy has been a constant figure at various civil rights struggles in Karnataka. He was involved in a number of agitations and committees working against the encroachment of water bodies and dumping of garbage near impoverished areas in and outside Bengaluru. In October 2014, he led an anti-encroachment protest in Bengaluru, demanding the implementation of the Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2007 by the state government. He was also involved in agitations against the eviction of adivasis from their tribal lands in Kodagu district.

He had also been one of the prominent figures in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC. Before the pandemic began, he had vowed to hold a protest every month against CAA and NRC.

A huge controversy had broken out in February 2020 after Doreswamy attended a protest event called ‘Save the Constitution’. An enraged BJP MLA had accused the freedom fighter of acting like a Pakistani agent. "There are many fake freedom fighters. There is one in Bengaluru. Now we have to say what Doreswamy is. Where is that old man? He behaves like a Pakistan agent," BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had said. Though the issue reached the Karnataka Assembly and snowballed into a huge controversy, Yatnal refused to apologise.

In February 2021, following the detention and arrest of the climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru, Doreswamy shared a message of support for the young activist and asked her “to stay strong”.

News Network
May 12,2021

New Delhi, May 12: An expert panel on Wednesday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech for the phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to be conducted on 2 to 18-year-olds, sources said.

The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source said.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. 
 

Agencies
May 12,2021

The head of the main Indian health agency responding to the coronavirus has said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease.

Dr. Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in an interview that lockdown restrictions should remain in place in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10% of those tested.

Currently, three-fourths of India's 718 districts have what is known as a test-positivity rate above 10%, including major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and the tech hub of Bengaluru.

Bhargava's comments are the first time a senior government official has outlined how long lockdowns, which already encompass large parts of country, need to continue to rein in the crisis in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has shied away from imposing a nationwide lockdown because of the economic impact and has left it to state governments.

Several states have introduced varying levels of curbs on economic activity and public movement to stop the spread of the virus, which are mostly being reviewed and extended on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

"The high positivity districts should remain (shut). If they come to 5% from 10% (positivity rate) we can open them, but that has to happen. That won't happen in six-eight weeks, clearly," Bhargava said in an interview at the New Delhi headquarters of the ICMR, the country's top medical research body.

Referring to the capital, one of India's hardest-hit cities where the positivity rate reached around 35% but has now fallen to about 17%, Bhargava said: "If Delhi is opened tomorrow, it will be a disaster."

India is in deep crisis in the current wave of Covid-19 infections with around 350,000 cases and 4,000 deaths being reported daily. Hospitals and morgues are overflowing, medical staff is exhausted and oxygen and drugs are running short.

Many experts say the actual case tallies and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

Modi and other top political leaders have faced a public backlash for addressing mass election rallies where no major Covid-19 safety protocols were followed. The federal government also didn't intervene to stop a religious festival in a northern state in March that was attended by millions of devout Hindus.

'Slight delay'

Bhargava did not criticise the Modi government but conceded there had been a delay in responding to the crisis.

"I think the only discontent we have was there was a slight delay accepting the 10% (recommendation), but that did happen," he said.

He said an April 15 meeting of the National Task Force on Covid-19 had made the recommendation to the government to lock down areas with a 10% positivity rate or higher.

Yet, in a televised speech on April 20, Modi dissuaded states and said a lockdown should be used as "last resort" and the focus should remain on "micro containment zones".

On April 26 - more than 10 days after the task force meeting - India's home (interior) ministry wrote to states, asking them to implement strict measures for "large containment areas" in hard-hit districts, but only for 14 days.

India's home and health ministries, as well as Modi's office, did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month the head of the National Centre for Disease Control had privately told an online gathering that strict lockdown measures were required in early April.

Two senior ICMR officials told Reuters the organisation was frustrated about political leaders addressing large rallies and allowing religious gatherings, saying the actions publicly flouted required safety measures. Modi himself addressed several of the political meetings, maskless.

"Our messaging has been completely incorrect, not in sync with the situation," said one of the officials, referring to the government. "We have miserably failed."

Bhargava denied there was any discontent within the ICMR and added the agency was on the same page with policymakers. Without commenting directly on political leaders, he said mass gatherings during Covid-19 should not be acceptable in India or anywhere else.

"It's common sense," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 23,2021

accident1.jpg

Mangaluru, May 23: A one-year-old child who was severely injured when a family from coastal Karnataka met an accident in Saudi Arabia last week, passed away yesterday (22/5/2021) at the National Guard hospital in Riyadh.

The mishap took place when NRI Adil, his wife and their two children - a daughter and a son - were returning to Dammam in their RAV4 Toyota car from Jizan city after spending their EID holidays. 

At around 8 am, near a checkpoint, around 50 kms away from Riyadh, the car overturned as Adil lost control over it. The car moved off-road upside down. 

While the younger child Owais Adil suffered critical injuries, others escaped with minor injuries. The child was immediately taken to the hospital. Due to the internal bleeding, the child succumbed to the wounds in the hospital yesterday afternoon.

The body is in the morgue of the hospital awaiting the legal formalities. The funeral rites will be done most probably tomorrow afternoon in the RIYADH Naseem cemetery.

Adil has been working in a travel agency in Dammam. He hails from Guntalkatte, Moodabidri on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Many expressed their deep commiserations over the death of the child.

accident2.jpg

