  2. Fresh row in Karnataka Cong over nominated posts in Legislative Council

Fresh row in Karnataka Cong over nominated posts in Legislative Council

News Network
August 16, 2023

Congresskarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A fresh row has erupted within the ruling Congress over three nominated posts for the Legislative Council in Karnataka with a section of leaders taking objection to the selection of candidates and slamming the leadership for preferring senior leaders and their family members.

Sanket Yenagi, AICC Spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate, stated on Wednesday that the party needs to create special opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate and dedicated youths, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families.

“There is no surprise, the party will be left with no young leaders if this continues,” he said.

He also stated that preference should not be given only to senior politicians and their families and special opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.

The Congress has sent a list of candidates for three posts in the council to the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot. The names included Umashree, a famous actor-turned-politician, former minister M.R. Seetharam and H.P. Sudham Das, son of former Congress MLA H. Puttadasa.

Umashree is a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah. She represented Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district and became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah led government between 2013 and 2018. In 2018, she lost elections and in 2023, Umashree did not contest elections. She is considered for the post of MLC under the quota of artiste.

M.R. Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is highly resourceful and close to CM Siddaramaiah. He is considered for the post under the quota reserved for persons who contributed to Education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H. Puttadasa, who represented the Satanuru constituency. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later. Sources said that Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he has been considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shivakumar had brought him to the party promising him to give him the MLC post. The elevation of Sudham Das has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made in this regard to the high command. The nomination has also become a contention between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar.

Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in-charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and Dalit leaders in the party are opposing his nomination.

Meanwhile, sources said that a complaint has been filed with the Governor against the nomination of senior leader M.R. Seetharam to the post of MLC. It is alleged that Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer and his nomination should be rejected. The Governor is likely to get an explanation from the government in this regard.

News Network
August 15,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 15: In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for his 2024 election bid, expressing confidence that he would return to address the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort next year by defeating the Opposition.

In his speech to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Modi very much outlined the political theme of his campaign against the opposition parties which have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Giving a call for a collective fight against corruption, appeasement, and nepotism which he called the “three evils” that harm the country; Modi said Indian democracy has been afflicted by the ills of nepotism by “those who work with the mantra of the party for the family, by the family and for the family.”

“It is Modi’s life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption. My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries, and the seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20-times,” Modi said in an apparent response to opposition parties which have accused his government of using investigating agencies for political purposes.

Modi used his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 General Elections to showcase his government’s achievements promising “unprecedented development” in the next 5 years while giving a call to collectively promote probity, transparency, and objectivity to make India a developed nation by 2047.

India is now feeling a sense of security, serial bomb blasts are a thing of the past while violence in Naxal-hit areas has gone down, Prime Minister said even as he announced a host of other social sector schemes for the elections year while presenting a report card of the ones being implemented.

“We have to take more steps to minimise the burden of price rise on our people,” Modi said announcing his government would take measures to curb inflation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world order was at the cusp of a change similar to the one experienced after World War-2,” Modi said, giving India a unique advantage due to its “demography, diversity and democracy.”

During his 90-minute, the PM said the decisions taken in the next 25 years will have an impact over the next millennium. 

News Network
August 14,2023

inflation.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

News Network
August 14,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 14: The Mangaluru International Airport is coordinating with Indian carriers to introduce new international flights to Jeddah and Sharjah, with additional frequency planned for Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

The MIA spokesperson said that bilateral limitations to overseas destinations have affected moves by Indian carriers to introduce additional flights.

The MIA handled the highest number of passengers—domestic and international—for the current fiscal in July. The airport handled a total of 16,26,67 passengers in July, and this included 10,74,55 domestic and 55,212 international passengers.

The MIA spokesperson stated that this is the second-highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 16,71,80 passengers, which is the highest since COD.

The airport in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, handled 24,037 more passengers at 62,05,53 passengers, compared to 59,65,16 passengers it handled in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. This includes 14,06,33 passengers in April (14,60,80 passengers in April 2022), 16,18,57 in May (167180), 15,53,96 in June (13,93,31) and 16,26,67 in July (14,39,25). The buoyancy in passenger movement in July 2023 during monsoon, has helped boost numbers, the airport spokesperson added.

