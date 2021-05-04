  1. Home
  2. Full-fledged lockdown in Karnataka or not? Awaiting PM’s direction, says CM

May 5, 2021

Mangaluru, May 5: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control. 

“The country’s PM is scheduled to speak...whatever he says and decides, we will have to implement. We’re waiting for his directions. Based on his directives, we will decide in the evening,” Yediyurappa told reporters on the sidelines of former chief minister KC Reddy’s 119th birth anniversary. 

Speculation is rife that Karnataka might consider extending its ‘close down’ beyond May 12, when it is scheduled to end. The 2-week ‘close down’, which is akin to a lockdown, prohibits movement of people and essential shops are allowed to operate only for a few hours in the morning.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super-spreader events, as well as bring about a lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus "in the interest of public welfare".

May 1,2021

Bengaluru, May 1: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Saturday issued a notification mandating private hospitals to display the status of beds and set up help desks, warning them of “punishment” if they did not.

The state government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50% of their beds for Covid-19 patients referred by authorities. 

“However, some patients are finding difficulty in getting beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP. This is causing a lot of hardship to patients,” Kumar stated.

 “Therefore, it is mandatory that all hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act should display at the reception counter bed allocation display board.” 

The display board should have the hospital’s name, the total number of beds and the total number of beds allocated for Covid-19 patients referred by the BBMP, the notification said. 

“The above data must corroborate with the data of the central bed allocation system of BBMP,” Kumar stated.
 
“The availability of essential medicines and provision of help desk in all hospitals for Covid-19 positive persons shall also be provided,” he stated, adding that non-compliance would attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act. 

April 21,2021

Abu Dhabi, Apr 21: A national human rights commission has come into being in the United Arab Emirates with the members of the Federal National Council (FNC) passing a federal draft.

The commission aims to promote and protect human rights and freedom in accordance with the provisions of the UAE constitution, laws and legislation in force and the relevant international charters, covenants and agreements.

 According to the draft law which was passed in the FNC meeting on Tuesday evening, an independent body called the ‘National Commission for Human Rights’ shall be established to work to strengthen the position of the UAE in regional and international forums in the field of human rights, and to enhance the UAE's communication with individuals and regional and international institutions concerned with human rights.

In order to achieve its goals, the commission will coordinate with competent authorities in developing a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and suggest a mechanism for its implementation. It will work to spread the culture of human rights in the UAE and educate members of the society about it, submit proposals and recommendations and give advice to various authorities in everything that would promote and protect human rights.

The commission will also follow up on the suitability of legislation and laws to international charters, covenants and conventions on human rights to which the state is a party and follow-up thereof, and to contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

The human rights commission will work on promoting equality and the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State said the the establishment of the commission is a milestone for the country in the human rights records. “The commission will help in the application of international standards, and will push the country to achieve advanced ranks in the global competitiveness record, which is the government’s goal in raising the reputation and stature of the UAE,” he said.

Al Marar stressed the government's keenness to develop and strengthen its legislative and normative system in the field of human rights, and to continue its efforts towards empowering women, and promoting the rights of children, senior citizens, people of determination, and labour rights.

“The National Commission for Human Rights will strengthen the role of national mechanisms concerned with the protection of human rights,” he said adding that establishing the commission aims at completing and strengthening the system of existing national mechanisms in a way that contributes to strengthening the legal and organizational structure for the protection of human rights.

According to the Minister, the resolutions of relevant international charters on human rights grant any country the right to choose the framework that suits its special needs at the national level, when establishing their commission.

April 25,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Two prisoners suffered injuries in a clash among jail inmates at district prison in Mangaluru on Sunday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the injured are Ansar who was arrested by Mulki police last month and Jainuddin who was arrested on the charges of dacoity in Moodbidri recently.

The accused Sameer had assaulted the duo using a spoon and other kitchenware. Ansar suffered injuries on his arm and leg, while Jainuddin has suffered injuries on his shoulders and back. 

The accused Sameer was arrested in a robbery case reported in Panambur and has been lodged in prison since last July. City police commissioner and other police officers have visited the spot.  

