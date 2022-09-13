  1. Home
  2. Ganesh procession organisers play song of bloodbath in front of masjid despite police presence

September 13, 2022

Kalaburgi, Sept 13: Police officials of Brhampur station have lodged a complaint against three people for playing loud DJ music with violent song in front of a masjid during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday.

Circle Inspector Sachin Chalawadi said that the organisers had played a song that would hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. 

They claimed that the organisers did not listen to the police despite the police insisting them to stop playing the song at 2 AM when the procession had reached Mehbas Masjid in Janata Bazar in the city. An FIR has been filed against the DJ provider and organisers on Sunday.

The police officials had banned DJ music after 10 AM during the Ganesh idol immersion programme but the organisers played the song Khoon Se Iss Dharti Ko Hum Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge.

"The song is objectionable and threatening. Therefore, we insisted they stop playing the song. But, they continued to play the song with a high-volume sound system. Therefore, we have booked three persons for violating noise norms and playing an inflammatory song that would hurt another community," circle inspector Sachin Chalawadi said.

September 6,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said agencies probing into the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam may also investigate into the audio clips purportedly showing a BJP MLA receiving Rs 15 lakh to help an aspirant get the job of a police sub-inspector.

In the purported conversation, a person named Parasappa, who claims to be the father of a PSI candidate, requests the Kanakagiri BJP legislator Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur to return Rs 15 lakh that was given to him to get the job for his son, as it has been one-and-a-half years.

In the audio clip, a voice, said to be that of Dadesugur replies he was in Bengaluru, and has given the money to the "government," and that it would take some time to get it back.

"Whoever or whatever it is, the investigation is on (regarding PSI recruitment scam), we have already filed the chargesheets. If anything new comes, it will also be investigated into," Bommai said in response to a question on the audio of the MLA's involvement in the scam.

The CID is investigating into the scam, which involves the alleged fraud in recruiting 543 PSIs in the state. Reacting to the audio clip, Dadesugur said that he, being a public figure, was approached with a request to resolve some litigation between two parties, and that he had told them that he would resolve the issue.

Asked about him in the audio speaking about money being given to the government and assuring to return it, he said, "I have only said I will resolve the issue, and have nothing to do with money or anything..."

On whether it was his voice in the conversation, the MLA said, "I had spoken regarding resolving issues between two parties, other than that I am not aware of anything on the money, and questions regarding it should be asked to the parties who have recorded and released the audio..." State Congress president D K Shivakumar has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

"Dadesugur has said he has given money to the government. Government means who? Government means Minister, Chief Minister...there has to be a judicial probe, Lokayukta will be of no use in this case...no one can stop the truth from coming out...it will somehow come out," he said.

September 11,2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for an open discussion on corruption at the time and venue of his choice.

Calling the present administration a "40 per cent sarakar" filled with "looters and scamsters", the former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, pointing out that BJP leaders claiming that they will expose scandals of his government, challenged them to do so.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to the ruling BJP leaders on Saturday going after him at their party's massive 'Janaspandana' rally in Doddaballapur.

In a fierce speech, Bommai had even said that the “real face” of the Congress will be out in the days to come and all of Siddaramaiah’s scams will be exposed soon.

"Let Bommai first clean his own house. 40 per cent sarakar is filled with looters and scamsters. Bommai, I challenge you for an open discussion on corruption. We are always ready. You fix the time and venue, and we will come," Siddaramaiah said.

"BJP leaders are claiming that they will expose scandals of our times. I challenge them to do that. I am ready to face it. Blackmail techniques won't work on me. High Court notice was issued to B S Yediyurappa (senior BJP leader and former CM) and not me. I suspect that Bommai actually targeted Yediyurappa," he said.

Amid allegations of corruption and scams giving negative publicity to his government, Bommai had on Saturday targeted Siddaramaiah accusing him of presiding over scams when the Congress was in power from 2013-18.

Mocking Bommai's speech on Saturday as "heroic", Siddaramaiah said, " Sangh Parivar will not tolerate such display of heroism. Don't forget that Yediyurappa unfortunately went to jail for performing similar acts."

Claiming that empty chairs at the BJP's Saturday rally clearly indicate that people have rejected them, he said, "Bommai, even you are aware that you are incapable of challenging us. If you think you are courageous enough, first expand the Cabinet or even at least take action against Yatnal (BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who has been openly criticising certain affairs in the party)."

September 3,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman after offering her a lift, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as 25-year-old G Akshilesh from Ballary and 21-year-old J L Deepu from Hassan district.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said that on Thursday, she was walking towards church in Ejipura when the accused offered her lift to the place of worship.

However, instead of church, they took her to an isolated place near Huskur, stripped her and gang-raped her. The accused also kept her in captivity. The victim somehow managed to escape from there in the darkness and took shelter behind the bushes for entire night, police said.

Early on Friday morning, the victim managed to reach a nearby house and requested for clothes. After managing to get them, she reached straight to Viveknagar police station where police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

