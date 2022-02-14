Girls with hijab denied entry into Mandya school

  1. Home
News Network
February 14, 2022

Mandya, Feb 14: An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. 

In a video shared on social media, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.

A mild argument took place between parents and a teacher outside the school after Muslim girls were asked to take off hijab before entering campus.

A parent says, "Requesting to allow students in classroom, hijab can be taken off after that but they're not allowing entry with hijab"

However, the teacher refused and allowed students to enter only after the hijab was removed.

February 1,2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 1: The protesting Muslim girl students of the Government Girls Pre-University College here, who attended their Class wearing ‘hijab’ thereby defying the Karnataka government order, were sent out of the respective Classrooms on Tuesday.

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 is celebrated as the World Hijab Day.

The entry to media has been prohibited in the premises of the college and security has been beefed in the campus to avoid any untoward incident.

The government recently issued an order to maintain the status quo in the college until the high-level committee submitted a report on allowing hijab along with uniform.

Incidentally, February 1 is celebrated as World Hijab Day. Aliya Assadi, one of the protesting students, said on her social media platform that the protesting girls will come to the college wearing hijab, which is their religious and constitutional right. “The college is being run on the tax money that we gave to the government. There is no necessity for anyone’s interference. Our judicious fight can’t be sidelined by threats."

BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat had earlier stated that the police have been informed about the matter and no outer persons, including those from the Muslim as well as Hindu organisations will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of the 1,000 students studying in the college at stake. The students have to be ready for examinations, which are going to be held in another two months.

He further stated after holding a meeting that the students, who are protesting for wearing hijab in Classrooms, are being told to come to the college campus only if they decide to shun hijab. “Otherwise, we have clearly told them not to come to the college and spoil the academic environment," he said. On the other hand the students have moved a petition in the High Court seeking relief in this regard.

“We have told them clearly to come to the college only if they have decided to come to class without a hijab. They can’t come to the premises of the college and spoil the college academic environment. We have also informed the police regarding the entry of media and other organisations into the campus," he stated.

“In another 2 months exams are nearing. Parents are complaining that every day, international media is coming, various Muslim organisations and Hindu organisations are visiting. There will be no entry to the college from Tuesday. They can submit the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner," he said.

One among the protesting students moved the state High Court seeking relief. Resham Farooq, the student has said the ‘wearing of hijab as a fundamental right under Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian constitution’. The student has sought interim order from the High Court regarding students attending classes wearing hijab.

February 3,2022

sasika.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in a case relating to alleged irregularities and preferential treatment provided to V K Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa, at the Central Prison here.

The ACB informed the Karnataka High Court that a chargesheet has been filed against six people, including two senior prison officials of Karnataka and Sasikala. Sasikala, who was convicted in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case, had served four years imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here.

She was released from jail in January 2021. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, which was hearing a PIL filed by K S Gita, a Chennai-based social worker and educationist on Wednesday, was informed that the chargesheet was filed on January 7, 2022 after the state government accorded sanction on December 30, 2021, for prosecution of two prison officials.

The petitioner had claimed that despite a report submitted by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, indicating that preferential treatment was given to Sasikala inside the prison, the ACB had not completed the investigation.

The two officials who have been named as accused one and two in the chargesheet are Krishna Kumar, who was the Chief Superintendent and Anitha, the Superintendent of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara when the illegal facilities and preferential treatment were allegedly provided to Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also serving a sentence in the prison.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi have also been named as accused in the chargesheet. The court had earlier directed the government to take a decision on the sanction request forwarded to it by the ACB on July 15 last year. 

February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court, on Monday February 14, quashed a recent law enacted by the state to ban online gambling, and stated that it was unconstitutional. This move comes as a huge relief to all the skill-based gaming platforms that had to close operations in Karnataka last year.

The high court had in December reserved its order after conducting a series of hearings from a host of petitioners who challenged the constitutional validity of Karnataka’s new online gambling law that was implemented on October 5 last year. The petitioners included gaming industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), self-regulatory fantasy sports industry body Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), real-money gaming firms Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7, A23(Ace2Three), Junglee Games, Gameskraft and Pacific Games among others.

The HC’s judgement is likely to affect  gaming firms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League, Games24x7 (RummyCircle, My11Circle), and Ace2Three who will be eligible to make a comeback in the state.

The ‘Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ was tabled in the assembly by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The bill to amend the Karnataka Police Act of 1963 states “games means and includes online games, involving all forms of wagering or betting, including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it, or electronic means and virtual currency, electronic transfer of funds in connection with any game of chance.”

The law, after being passed, was challenged on grounds of its constitutional validity. It was initially heard by a single-judge bench and later on transferred to a division bench comprising Dixit and Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The bench on December 22 told the parties that they could file written submission.

Initially, the plea was listed for interim relief but later was heard for final arguments amid a consensus among counsel appearing for the petitioners as well as the state’s Advocate General appearing for the respondents. This was done as the arguments already were lengthy enough.

The state government had in July informed the High Court, hearing a petition seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling, that it had drafted a Bill.

 Last November, Tamil Nadu had promulgated an ordinance banning online gambling, and earlier this year, Kerala too had imposed a ban on online rummy games.

All this comes despite a growing gaming population in India, who had  around 80 million real-money gamers in 2020. This number is expected to grow over 150 million by 2023, according to an EY-All India Gaming Federation report.

