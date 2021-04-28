“Go, die!”: Karnataka Food Minister Umesh Katti tells farmer after slashing rice quantity under PDS

Bengaluru, Apr 28: In what can be termed as the height of arrogance, Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has asked a farmer to "go die". In a bid to avoid controversy, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has expressed apologies on behalf of the arrogant minister.

An audio clip of a purported phone conversation between a Raitha Sangha member and the minister went viral on Wednesday.

In the conversation, the farmer Eshwar called the minister and sought to know why the government had reduced the quantity of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Katti can be heard justifying the government's decision saying that even though the quantity of rice is reduced, the government has substituted it with Ragi for South Karnataka and Jowar for North Karnataka.

However, the farmer said the government had not yet begun the supply of Jowar. "Is this quantity enough for a family to sustain? What should we do until the government supplies Jowar? Should people die?" the irate farmer asked the minister. To which, Katti responded, "Go ahead, die and stop calling me."

The audio clip has gone viral and the opposition parties are attacking the government, forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to issue a statement expressing regret. "It is not right for a minister to make such a statement. I express regret," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have demanded the sacking of Katti.

"BJP minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka govt has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! The Chief Minister must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?" KPCC President DK Shivakumar demanded.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy too demanded that Katti be removed from the cabinet. "The minister's statement is arrogant and inhuman. When a minister does not have empathy for people, I urge the chief minister to throw him out of the cabinet," Kumaraswamy said.