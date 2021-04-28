  1. Home
  2. “Go, die!”: Karnataka Food Minister Umesh Katti tells farmer after slashing rice quantity under PDS

News Network
April 28, 2021

umeshkatti.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 28: In what can be termed as the height of arrogance, Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has asked a farmer to "go die". In a bid to avoid controversy, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has expressed apologies on behalf of the arrogant minister. 

An audio clip of a purported phone conversation between a Raitha Sangha member and the minister went viral on Wednesday. 

In the conversation, the farmer Eshwar called the minister and sought to know why the government had reduced the quantity of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Katti can be heard justifying the government's decision saying that even though the quantity of rice is reduced, the government has substituted it with Ragi for South Karnataka and Jowar for North Karnataka.

However, the farmer said the government had not yet begun the supply of Jowar. "Is this quantity enough for a family to sustain? What should we do until the government supplies Jowar? Should people die?" the irate farmer asked the minister. To which, Katti responded, "Go ahead, die and stop calling me."

The audio clip has gone viral and the opposition parties are attacking the government, forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to issue a statement expressing regret. "It is not right for a minister to make such a statement. I express regret," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have demanded the sacking of Katti.

"BJP minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka govt has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! The Chief Minister must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?" KPCC President DK Shivakumar demanded.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy too demanded that Katti be removed from the cabinet. "The minister's statement is arrogant and inhuman. When a minister does not have empathy for people, I urge the chief minister to throw him out of the cabinet," Kumaraswamy said.

News Network
April 24,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Customs officials of Mangaluru International airport seized 196 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Officials said on Saturday that the passenger identified as Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar, hailing from Po Kudlu, Kasargod, Kerala, landed at Adani Mangalore International Airport on Friday night and he was taken into custody.

The accused had concealed the mercury coated gold strips in Kitchenware, Gas lighters, MP3 Player and Earphone carried in checked in baggage.

Vishnu Prasad gn
 - 
Sunday, 25 Apr 2021

Join in crickets

News Network
April 25,2021

April 25: Israeli forces have for the third consecutive night attacked Palestinian worshipers outside one of the gates leading to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

The scuffles took place at Bab al-Amoud (Damascus) Gate overnight into Sunday, as the Israeli forces tried to prevent the Palestinians from holding their usual prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The regime forces attacked the worshipers using teargas canisters, stun grenades and foul-smelling water cannons.

They also physically assaulted some of the Palestinians while attempting to forcefully evacuate them from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In response, the Palestinians threw rocks at the Israeli forces and burned tires.

No serious injuries were reported, but at least one worshiper was arrested, according to Wafa news agency.

"The police are causing the problems. People want to sit down here at Damascus Gate in Ramadan," said Fares, a young Palestinian from East Jerusalem al-Quds.

"Everywhere else is closed because of the coronavirus, everybody is at home. Damascus Gate is very important to Palestinians, it's in the name and it's the way to our holy places."

Across the West Bank, Palestinians held protests in solidarity with the al-Quds residents.

Israeli forces launched a crackdown on the demonstrations, leading to clashes in the cities of al-Khalil (Hebron) and Tulkarm as well as the town of al-Ram and al-Quds at-Tur neighborhood.

In Jenin north of the West Bank, a child was injured by live Israeli gunshots at al-Jalama military checkpoint.

Additionally in Deir Sharaf west of the city of Nablus, several cases of injury from tear gas inhalation  were reported.

Solidarity protests also took place in the Gaza Strip along the fence separating the Israeli-blockaded enclave from the occupied territories.

Gaza tensions

On Saturday evening, a rocket fired from Gaza landed near a place of gathering for Israeli troops in the community of Kibbutz Nirim east of southern Gaza, causing alert sirens to go off.

Between Friday and Saturday, Gaza resistance fighters launched almost 40 rockets into the occupied lands.

Only seven of the rockets were intercepted by Israel, whose tanks and warplanes targeted Gaza.

Israeli army chief of staff Aviv Kohavi held a security assessment meeting with senior officers as well as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, minister of military affairs Benny Gantz and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, among others.

After the meeting, Gantz warned that Gaza “will be seriously hit” if rocket fire resumes.

“At the moment there is calm in the south, but if the calm is not maintained, Gaza will be seriously hit… and those responsible will be the leaders of Hamas,” he said in a statement, adding that the Israeli military “is prepared for the possibility of an escalation and will do what is necessary so the calm is preserved.”

Similarly, Netanyahu said that he had instructed security chiefs in the meeting to prepare for all scenarios with Gaza. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also.

His appeal comes in the wake of constant demand by the Hindutva leaders in coastal Karnataka to exempt Hindu religious events from the covid restrictions. 

The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act. 

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Monday, 19 Apr 2021

Dear Minister
I don't think you love Hindus instead you hate hindus

Sharanu Nellagi
 - 
Monday, 19 Apr 2021

I want to get Msil mrp outlet at moratagi 586123 plz help me
9945999793

