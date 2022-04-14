  1. Home
  2. God will do good to Eshwarappa; he will become minister again: BSY

News Network
April 15, 2022

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who resigned from his ministerial post would become a minister again, soon.

"I am confident that he will come out clean on corruption charges and he will become part of the cabinet again."

Addressing the media in Shivamogga he said, "If probe into contractor Santosh's suicide case is completed within three months, it will become clear that Eshwarappa is innocent and can become minister again.

Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the top post to pave the way for Basavaraj Bommai, said that Eshwarappa had to step down even though he did not commit any mistake.

"God will do good to him. After the probe, it will be evident that Eshwarappa is innocent in this case," he said. 

News Network
April 6,2022

The two-day ‘Suvarthe Ujjheeva Mahasabhe’ organised by the King of Kings Church at the Valmiki Bhavan in Karnataka’s Ballari, was cancelled on Tuesday, the second day of the event.

The King of Kings Church had booked the Bhavan for two hours on Monday and on Tuesday evening.

On Monday evening, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene visited the Bhavan and warned the organisers to cancel the event. 

However, the members relented after the organisers convinced them, but only after issuing them a warning to cancel the Tuesday event. 

News Network
April 7,2022

Udupi, Apr 7: Three students of an engineering college from Kerala, met watery grave at St Mary’s Island in Udupi today. 

The deceased have been identified as Allen Reji, Amal C Anil and Antony Shenoy, all said to be aged around 22 years. 

They were on a tour to the island with a group of 42 students and two lecturers from Mangala Engineering College in Kottayam of Kerala.

The students got down to swimming in the sea at the most dangerous spot in the Island. 

While bodies of Allen and Amal have been fished out of the sea, the search is on for Antony Shenoy.

News Network
April 1,2022

New Delhi, Apr 1: The Indian government has ruled that domestic tour operators do not have to collect tax on the sale of overseas tour packages for NRIs.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has relaxed the provision of tax collected at source of five per cent under the Income Tax act.

The CBDT said domestic tour operators claimed they faced difficulties in collecting tax from NRIs visiting India, who had bought overseas packages from them.

“Since such persons may not have a PAN (Permanent Account Number) card, tax is required to be collected at higher rates,” said a CBDT release. “Further, such non-residents may find it difficult to furnish their ITR and claim refunds.”

The move has been welcomed by many people involved with NRI-related taxation issues.

“The purpose was to collect information and monitor tax compliances of high spending individuals,” Neeraj Agarwala, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, told a newspaper.

“However, the way the provisions were drafted, tour operators were even required to collect taxes from non-residents, who are otherwise not taxable in India, at the time of booking their return tickets from India.”

The five per cent tax was introduced in April 2020. However, the tour operators complained to the government about the difficulties they experienced and how they could not collect the tax from NRIs who did not have PAN/Aadhaar cards and could not claim tax refunds.

