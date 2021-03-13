  1. Home
  2. Gold worth over Rs 33 lakh seized from innerwear of passenger from Dubai at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
March 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 13: Officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport today seized 737 grams (net) gold after intercepting an international passenger. 

Mammini Khalid (45) hailing from Koppa in Kerala, had disembarked the Air India flight from Dubai early in the morning. 

Acting on a tip off, the officers subjected him to complete body search. He had tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his specially designed inner wear. Gold valued at Rs 33,75,470 was seized from him. 

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS deputy commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Bhomkar, Rakesh Kumar and Bikram Chakraborty who are all superintendent rank officers.

Just two days ago, the Customs at Mangaluru Airport had seized a whopping 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore from a female passenger from Dubai.

News Network
March 13,2021

Colombo, Mar 13: Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools, the latest actions affecting the country’s minority Muslim population.

Minister for Public Security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference on Saturday that he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the burqa on “national security” grounds.

A “burqa” is an outer garment that covers the entire body and the face, and is worn by some Muslim women.

“In our early days, Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it.”

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by armed fighters that killed more than 250.

The move drew a mixed response, with activists saying the move “violated Muslim women’s right to practise their religion freely”.

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

“Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children,” he said.

The government’s moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims – against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has rekindled the debate on chief minister post’s in Karnataka by stating that Dr C N Ashwath Narayan is fit to lead the state.

Mr Gowda was speaking after launching the Mahashivarathri Utsav organized by the Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation, at Malleswaram in Bengaluru last night.

“Let Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan who is making honest and good efforts become a Chief Minister soon,” wished Mr Gowda.

“Ashwath Narayan is not a person who just speaks, but he is the person who gives you results. He is a person who shows off or shouts. His good works are proof of this. He is going to become much busier in the coming days,” he added.  

Padmshri award-winning sports person Venkatesh and retired police officer B K Shivaram were felicitated on the occasion.

News Network
March 7,2021

New Delhi, Mar 7: Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases, accounting for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The other states reporting high daily Covid-19 cases are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases. 

The Centre is continuously engaging with the states and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new Covid-19 cases, the ministry said.

It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

Also read: India's Covid-19 vaccination drive must increase by sixfold, say health experts: Report

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry highlighted.

India's total Covid-9 active cases increased to 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) which now consists of 1.65 per cent of the total infections.

According to the data, 100 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 87 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Punjab reported 12 deaths.

In the past two weeks, 10 states have not reported any Covid-19 deaths while 12 states reported between 1 and 10 deaths.

Read more: 'Stepping up vaccine coverage by May-end will help check Covid-19 cases'

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

More than 2 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till Sunday 7 am.

These include 69,82,637 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the 1st dose, 35,42,123 HCWs who have been given the 2nd dose, 65,85,752 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-50 of the vaccination drive (6th March), more than 14 lakh vaccine doses were given. 

Out of which, 11,71,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17,654 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,53,020 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The 11,71,673 beneficiaries include 7,45,639 aged over 60 and 1,29,295 aged 45 to 60 with comorbidities.

