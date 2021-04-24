Gold worth Rs 10 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

  1. Home
April 24, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Customs officials of Mangaluru International airport seized 196 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Officials said on Saturday that the passenger identified as Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar, hailing from Po Kudlu, Kasargod, Kerala, landed at Adani Mangalore International Airport on Friday night and he was taken into custody.

The accused had concealed the mercury coated gold strips in Kitchenware, Gas lighters, MP3 Player and Earphone carried in checked in baggage.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The Mangaluru CCB sleuths arrested eight members of notorious TB gang that was planning highway robbery in Mangaluru city and in Dakshina Kannada.

The arrested are Tauseer alias Pathonji Tauseer (28) from Marnamikatte, Mohammed Arafat alias Arafa (29) from Farangipet, Taslim (27) from Ammemar, Naseer Hussain (20) from Bantwal, Mohammed Rafeeq (37) from Pudu, Mohammed Safwan alias Safwan (25) from Pudu, Mohammed Jainuddin (24) from Ammemar and Unaiz alias Mohammed Unaiz (26) from Pudu.

The CCB sleuths who were on special rounds for night curfew, arrested the gang members holding lethal weapons while trying to waylay the vehicles at Parari near Ulaibettu in Mangaluru Rural Police Station jurisdiction, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have recovered two swords, two knives, one dragon knife, eight mobile phones, five monkey caps, three packets of chilly powder, and one Innova car. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 10,89,490, informed the Police Commissioner.

Explaining the activities of the gang, the Commissioner said that the gang was led by Tauseer and history-sheeter Bathish (TB) who is absconding in foreign country. On the directions of Bathish, the gang members were involved in extortion in Mangaluru.

The gang was engaged in the settlement of financial deals of members of Muslim community in Mangaluru. Further, the Commissioner said on the direction of Bathish, the gang was conspiring to extort money from many, and even engage in kidnapping. The gang members had been to Bengaluru to kidnap Ziyad, a businessman. As they could not trace him, they returned back to Mangaluru and planned highway robbery.

Among the arrested, Tauseer had made a futile robbery attempt in a house in Dharmasthala in 2020 and had killed a dog in the house. There are six cases including murder attempt, dacoity, assault against him in various police stations in Dakshina Kannada. Taslim was involved in the double murder of Riyaz and Fayaz at Farangipet in 2017. In addition, there are 12 cases against him. He was absconding after the robbery attempt in a house at Dharmasthala.

Agencies
April 10,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned transport employees' strike, has been detained in Belagavi, sources said. 

"Police took Chandrashekar into their custody and are taking him to Bengaluru," sources said.

According to sources in the Belagavi administration, Chandrashekar wanted to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the district, which was not granted.

Angry over it, the leader decided to stage a demonstration there.

The district authorities then detained him and directed that he be sent out of the district.

Meanwhile, fissures seem to have opened among sections of the state owned transport corporation bus employees' federation as the strike over their salary related issues entered the fourth day on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Friday banned with immediate effect the indefinite strike by employees of the road transport corporations, which affected bus services across the State.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department issued the ban orders.

The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the employees to resume work, even as he made it clear that it was not possible to meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission.

With the government reiterating its stand on wages as per the 6th Pay Commission, RTC employees decided to continue with the strike on Saturday as well.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the strike is on and will continue for the fourth day on Saturday.

On Saturday a few union leaders expressed their displeasure over the way Chandrashekhar handled the issue.

The Karnataka Transport Employees Federation has chosen Chandrashekhar as their honorary president to lead their agitation and negotiate with the government for the implementation of the sixth pay commission.

"The strike is continuing, but we are caught in a problem due to the impractical demand. Now we cannot move forward, return backward," the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation union leader K Prakash said.

Chandrashekhar should not have put forth just one demand, which will fizzle out because it cannot be fulfilled in view of the present situation, another union leader said requesting anonymity.

Chandrashekhar was not available for his comment.

There are four state owned transport corporations and all of them have gone on strike demanding salaries on par with the state government employees.

The stalemate has caused inconvenience to the commuters, many of whom alleged that private transporters overcharged for the trips.

The government has sacked trainee and probationary employees of various corporations, including 216 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the past two days for taking part in the agitation.

The government also managed to run 652 buses till 10 am.

Yet, it was way too short of the demand.

The Railways too are operating nine special trains on Saturday.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 17: A 19-year-old Islamic seminary (dars) student, who had stayed in a mosque on the outskirts of the city after delivering a Ramadan related lecture there, passed away early today after ‘suhoor’, the predawn meal consumed before fasting. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan, son of Hasainar and Zuhra couple from Ajjavara near Sullia. He was a student of Karnataka Islamic Academy, Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada district. He was also perusing B.Com. 

The tragedy occurred at Marakada Juma Masjid near Kavoor, Mangaluru.

During the month of Ramadan some Islamic seminary students in coastal Karnataka and Kerala visit various mosques and deliver lectures as part of their training process. 

Sinaan had been to Marakada Juma Masjid last evening and delivered a lecture after night prayers. He had spent night in the same mosque. He collapsed after consuming suhoor. 

The people in the mosque immediately contacted his family members who informed them that he had epilepsy and other problems. As per family members suggestion, he was made to sleep there. Hover, when failed to wake up even after couple of hours, the cleric of the mosque tried to wake him up and realized that he had breathed his last. 

