  Gold worth Rs 25 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport after intercepting passenger from Dubai

News Network
April 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The air customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport today thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold by intercepting a passenger from Dubai.

Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday.

Acting on a tip off the officers subjected him to checking and found out that he had concealed the gold in his socks. Gold of net weight 504 grams valued at Rs 24.44 lakh was seized from him.

A surveillance team led by deputy commissioner of customs Dr Kapil Gade profiled and intercepted the passenger soon after he disembarked the flight.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress.

Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by superintendent Bhomkar, Vikas and Kshiti in the team.

Agencies
April 12,2021

Kolkata, Apr 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent jibe at state BJP leaders, said on Monday that those threatening of more Cooch Behar-like killings should be banned politically.

She wondered what kind of human beings are politicians who say that there will be more Sitalkuchi-like incidents and that the death toll should have been higher.

Four people were killed in CISF firing after they "attempted to snatch the rifles of the central forces" while voting was underway in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district in the fourth phase on Saturday, sparking a political storm in the state.

"Some political leaders are threatening of more Sitalkuchi-like incidents, while others are saying that the death toll should have been higher. I am stunned and shocked to see such reactions. What are these leaders up to? They should be politically banned," Banerjee said, while addressing an election rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

BJP leaders were seen referring to the Cooch Behar killings and threatening that more such incidents may happen if "naughty boys" take the law into their hands and that more than four people should have been killed in the firing.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is killing its own workers and leaders and damaging their vehicles "to bring a bad name to the TMC".

"Before conspiring to kill four persons in CISF firing, the BJP, a party of murderers, killed a Rajbongshi brother," she said.

Apart from the four people who were killed in CISF firing, another man was shot dead outside a polling booth by unidentified persons in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that Banerjee paid tributes only to the four persons killed in CISF firing because they were from the minority community.

Accusing the BJP of communalising the murder of young voters on polling day, Banerjee said, "You cannot succeed in your nefarious game to divide the people of West Bengal. This is not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat."

Alleging that Shah had hatched the conspiracy of Cooch Behar killings with the full knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the feisty TMC leader said, "After returning to power, I will order a probe to unravel the sequence of events, who were involved, how it all started, whether any rumour was at play...everything."

She urged people not to vote for a party that encourages "firing on voters standing in a queue".

Claiming that her government has given land rights to people settled in refugee colonies in the state, the chief minister said, "The BJP has sent 14 lakh Bengalis in Assam to detention camps. The same fate may await you if they come to power in West Bengal."

She asserted that though she is a Brahmin woman and a devout Hindu who knows mantras by heart, caste identity is not important to her.

"I consider myself inseparable from Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, SCs, STs, OBCs and all other communities. We don't exclude anyone in the name of caste, community or religion. Unlike the BJP, we consider everyone as humans," she said.

"One of the BJP MPs, contesting the assembly polls, has herself damaged the windscreen of her car to give a bad name to the TMC," she said, in an apparent reference to an incident in which the car of saffron party leader Locket Chatterjee was damaged during a TMC protest in Chunchura assembly seat.  
 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 10,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 10: The night curfew imposed by Karnataka government in eight places to curb the spread of coronavirus will commence tonight and end on April 20. The curfew order calls for a halt of public movement between 10 pm and 5 am.

The 'Corona Curfew' will be observed in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town near Udupi.

What is allowed during the curfew

>> Essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted.

>> Factories and firms operating in the night hours are permitted to function, given the employees reach work before 10 pm.

>> Passengers travelling to and from the airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

>> Patients and others availing medical treatment and also those requiring medical attention are allowed.

What's not allowed during the curfew

>> All public gatherings and meetings will be prohibited during the night curfew

>> All commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants and other shops, will remain shut.

>> The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts. 

