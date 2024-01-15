  1. Home
  Gold worth Rs 51 lakh seized from 2 UAE passengers at Mangaluru Airport

Gold worth Rs 51 lakh seized from 2 UAE passengers at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
January 15, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh which was being smuggled by two passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi and Dubai by Air India Express flights.

A Customs release here said the seizure was made on January 12. The passengers had concealed the gold in various forms, including three oval-shaped objects with gold paste hidden in their rectum and gold paste concealed inside chocolate boxes in their checked-in baggage.

The 24-carat purity gold, weighing 815 gm, has an estimated value of Rs 50,93,750, the release said. 
 

News Network
January 9,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 9: A female chief executive officer of a Bengaluru-based AI startup was arrested last night for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa. 

Police said the accused, Suchana Seth, 39, was caught from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son’s body stuffed in a bag.

According to the police, though the exact motive for the murder is yet to be established, during preliminary interrogation the accused woman mentioned ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband as one of the reasons. They said the woman had checked-in to a luxury apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on Saturday with her son and checked out on Monday, January 8, morning.

The incident was reported after one of the employees of the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains, said an officer. The hotel management contacted Goa police, and a team from Calangute police station rushed to the spot.

“While reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had left the hotel without her son and was carrying a bag. During investigation, the hotel staff said the woman had asked the receptionist to arrange a cab to take her to Bengaluru. The hotel staff had advised her to take a flight instead, since a cab would be expensive, but the accused insisted on taking a cab,” said the investigator.

The Goa Police contacted the cab driver and spoke to the accused over the phone, enquiring about her son.

“On the call, she claimed her son was with a friend in Fatorda in Goa. Finding her answers evasive and suspicious, the police asked the driver to take the cab to the nearest police station in Karnataka. At the police station in Chitradurga, Karnataka police found the body of the boy stuffed in her bag and detained her,” said a police officer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ethics expert with 12 years of experience working in data science and the startup industry. The profile adds that she was on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List, and was a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

News Network
January 2,2024

Palestinian officials say the Israeli regime has assassinated another Palestinian prisoner who was in detention in one of the occupying entity's prisons.

The new fatality, which occurred on Monday, increases to seven the number of Palestinian inmates killed in the regime's prisons since October 7, 2023, when the Gaza Strip's resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) announced the development in a joint statement. 

They identified the victim as 23-year-old Abdul Rahman Bassem al-Bahsh from the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The assassination of al-Bahsh took place while he was being detained under a 35-month sentence at Megiddo prison near the city of Haifa in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, the commission and the PPS said.

They added that al-Bahash was the first Palestinian inmate to be killed by Israeli forces on the first day of 2024, and the seventh since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian bodies added that al-Bahsh's assassination "confirms that the occupation continues without no deterrent or any consideration to carry out more assassinations against prisoners...in addition to the systematic crimes of torture and abuse."

Israeli crimes will backfire on regime: Hamas

Reacting to Israel's new crime, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement, saying the crime coincides with reports about field executions, brutal torture, and inhumane conditions faced by the Palestinian inmates, especially those who are from Gaza.

"We affirm that these assassinations and crimes will backfire on the usurping occupation as fire and hell," Hamas said.

The movement added, "The resistance fighters will teach this occupier appropriate lessons for the continuation of its crimes and brutality against our men, women, and children."

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are currently languishing in Israeli jails. 

Back in April, a joint report by a group of Palestinian rights advocacy groups revealed that the occupying entity is keeping about 4,900 Palestinian inmates, including many women and children, behind bars.

The regime's jail authorities usually keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards. However, since Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the occupying regime has heightened its campaign of systematic torture, harassment, and repression against Palestinian inmates.

Following the operation, the regime also launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of close to 22,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

