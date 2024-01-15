Gold worth Rs 51 lakh seized from 2 UAE passengers at Mangaluru Airport

Bengaluru, Jan 9: A female chief executive officer of a Bengaluru-based AI startup was arrested last night for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa.

Police said the accused, Suchana Seth, 39, was caught from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son’s body stuffed in a bag.

According to the police, though the exact motive for the murder is yet to be established, during preliminary interrogation the accused woman mentioned ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband as one of the reasons. They said the woman had checked-in to a luxury apartment in North Goa’s Candolim on Saturday with her son and checked out on Monday, January 8, morning.

The incident was reported after one of the employees of the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains, said an officer. The hotel management contacted Goa police, and a team from Calangute police station rushed to the spot.

“While reviewing CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused had left the hotel without her son and was carrying a bag. During investigation, the hotel staff said the woman had asked the receptionist to arrange a cab to take her to Bengaluru. The hotel staff had advised her to take a flight instead, since a cab would be expensive, but the accused insisted on taking a cab,” said the investigator.

The Goa Police contacted the cab driver and spoke to the accused over the phone, enquiring about her son.

“On the call, she claimed her son was with a friend in Fatorda in Goa. Finding her answers evasive and suspicious, the police asked the driver to take the cab to the nearest police station in Karnataka. At the police station in Chitradurga, Karnataka police found the body of the boy stuffed in her bag and detained her,” said a police officer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ethics expert with 12 years of experience working in data science and the startup industry. The profile adds that she was on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List, and was a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.