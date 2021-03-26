  1. Home
  2. Gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

Gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Custom officials of Mangalore international Airport on Friday seized gold worth Rs 57,14,940 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Official sources said that a case was registered against passenger Ismail Ahamad Kallar, hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai by Spicejet flight.

The gold was in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in his undergarments and gold in form crude chains totalling 1.23 Kgs in net valued Rs 57,14,940.

The operation was led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by K Shrikanth, Nagesh Kumar, Naveen who are all Superintendent rank officers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 21,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday warned saying that the second wave of Coronavirus has begun in the State and sought people's cooperation to contain the pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said "We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us join hands to curb its spread, next three months are crucial, as the cases have started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the Covid-19 situation and measures to be taken. The Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for trouble if certain activities were not controlled.

"We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts' report," Sudhakar said.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, "can any activity be an excuse for coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?"

The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the coronavirus situation since the byelections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.

The Chief Minister too had appealed to the people to exercise caution as coronavirus was on the rise at an alarming proportion.

He said that the State government would arrive at a decision on the functioning of Schools after observing the Covid situation for a week. Though Covid cases are on the rise in the State, the situation does not call for closure of schools. We will decide further course of action by observing the situation for a week."
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2021

passportinner.jpg

Dubai: The UAE passport ranks first in the Arab world with Kuwait second and Qatar third, according to Nomad Capitalist, the global consulting firm.

Internationally, the UAE passport ranks 38th, Kuwait 97th and Qatar 98th. Oman ranked fourth in the Arab world (103rd), and Bahrain fifth (105th). Kuwaiti passport holders can enter 96 countries without a visa or obtain visa online.

Nomad Capitalist released a list of the best passports in 2021, which included 199 international passports. According to the list, Luxembourg ranked first as the best passport, followed by Sweden, Ireland, Switzerland and Belgium.

The Passport Index is based on the following criteria: visa-free travel, international tax laws, happiness and development, dual citizenship and personal freedom. The passports of Eritrea, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Afghanistan are at the bottom of the list.

Iraq got only 23 points out of a hundred, as the Iraqi passport holder can travel to only 28 countries without a visa or with an online visa.

Nomad Capital is a tax and immigration consulting firm created by entrepreneur Andrew Henderson who offers advice to entrepreneurs on offshore legal tax planning issues, citizenship and lifestyle planning.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Five districts in Karnataka including two from coastal region are reporting higher than 2% daily positivity rates in the past one week, according to official data.  

While Udupi tops the list with 3.5%, Bidar has the second highest positivity rate of 3.1%. Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 2.5% each, and Bengaluru 2.3% share next three slots.

While apartments and educational institutions have turned out to be clusters in Bengaluru, students with travel history from other districts, especially Kerala, are the index cases in clusters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The highest number of active covid cases in the state comes from Bengaluru at 10,766, followed by Dakshina Kannada 563, Kalaburagi 545, Udupi 424, Mysuru 516 and Tumakuru 344 as on March 23.

The lack of restrictions in districts will lead to a rise in Covid transmission, as adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has largely vanished compared to the lockdown a year ago, said a district health officer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.