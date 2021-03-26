Gold worth Rs 57 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Custom officials of Mangalore international Airport on Friday seized gold worth Rs 57,14,940 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.
Official sources said that a case was registered against passenger Ismail Ahamad Kallar, hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai by Spicejet flight.
The gold was in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in his undergarments and gold in form crude chains totalling 1.23 Kgs in net valued Rs 57,14,940.
The operation was led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by K Shrikanth, Nagesh Kumar, Naveen who are all Superintendent rank officers.
Comments
Add new comment