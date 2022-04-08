‘Govt has nothing to do with it’: Karnataka CM washes hands of campaign to ban Wakf Board

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today that the state government has nothing to do with the ongoing hate campaign which seeks a ban on the Wakf Board.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has, in a fresh campaign on various platforms, demanded a ban on the Wakf Board and the laws that govern it.

Reacting to the demand, Bommai said, “People practice their respective traditions. The government is run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns. All are equal in the government’s view. Maintaining law and order in the state is our objective.” The chief minister made the statement in Bidar on Saturday.

The state has, of late, witnessed several campaigns along religious lines, including a boycott on halal meat and a ban on Muslim shopkeepers at local temple fairs.

Reacting to AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala’s tweet on the Bitcoin issue, Bommai said, “I have replied to the issue in the Legislative Assembly itself. If he has any information on the issue, let him submit it instead of tweeting. It is meaningless.”

The Congress leader had on Friday posed a series of questions to Bommai and Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Twitter in connection with a post by Congress MLA Priyank Kharge which suggested that the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in New Delhi to investigate the Bitcoin scam which came to light in Karnataka.