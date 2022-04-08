  1. Home
  2. ‘Govt has nothing to do with it’: Karnataka CM washes hands of campaign to ban Wakf Board

‘Govt has nothing to do with it’: Karnataka CM washes hands of campaign to ban Wakf Board

News Network
April 9, 2022

cmmutalik.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today that the state government has nothing to do with the ongoing hate campaign which seeks a ban on the Wakf Board. 

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has, in a fresh campaign on various platforms, demanded a ban on the Wakf Board and the laws that govern it.

Reacting to the demand, Bommai said, “People practice their respective traditions. The government is run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns. All are equal in the government’s view. Maintaining law and order in the state is our objective.” The chief minister made the statement in Bidar on Saturday.

The state has, of late, witnessed several campaigns along religious lines, including a boycott on halal meat and a ban on Muslim shopkeepers at local temple fairs.

Reacting to AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala’s tweet on the Bitcoin issue, Bommai said, “I have replied to the issue in the Legislative Assembly itself. If he has any information on the issue, let him submit it instead of tweeting. It is meaningless.”

The Congress leader had on Friday posed a series of questions to Bommai and Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Twitter in connection with a post by Congress MLA Priyank Kharge which suggested that the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in New Delhi to investigate the Bitcoin scam which came to light in Karnataka.

News Network
April 3,2022

harshashimogga.jpg

Bengaluru, April 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the probe of former Barjrang Dal worker Harsha murder case in Karnataka's Shivamogga, has in preliminary investigations found that the crime was committed to orchestrate communal violence in the backdrop of the hijab controversy, sources said on April 3, Sunday.

NIA sleuths, who visited Shivamogga and taken all documents and materials in connection with the Harsha murder case from the local police on Saturday, have found out in the that Harsha was murdered with a conspiracy and plan to create communal violence. Sources in NIA also said the agency in its FIR has mentioned this aspect.

Sources further stated that the murder was also executed to create fear and to spoil the peace and harmony in the society. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had also stated that the probe by the local police found that there was a communal agenda behind the murder.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had earlier stated that it was clear at the outset that Harsha's murder did not take place for personal reasons.

"I don't think it is a personal decision by someone out of enmity. There is a possibility of a well-organised racket behind it. The aspects of who provided finance, who conspired, who provoked, who supported them at courts have to be investigated. The aim of handing over the case to NIA is to stop murders of Hindu activists. Let the probe begin and we will find out whether the culprits are in the state or in another state," he explained.

Harsha was murdered on February 20 in Shivamogga at the height of the hijab controversy. Curfew orders were clamped for seven days in Shivamogga district to control any incident of communal violence. The murder was also followed by large-scale violence.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Multiple private schools in Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via e-mail, following which City Police were rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats have turned out to be “hoax”.

According to senior police officials, they have received information that at least five schools in the city received the bomb threat.

Stating that bomb detection and disposal teams were also sent to schools that received threats separately, Additional Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (East) A Subramanyeswara Rao said, “Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found.” 

Investigating teams are probing the e-mail, Rao said. “We will find out at the earliest as to who is behind it and take necessary action,” he said, adding that mails have come from different email-ids and it will be investigated.

Police officials said they have assured parents and teachers that there is no need for worry.

Police evacuated schools that received the threat and parents were asked to come and pick up the children, they said, adding that it was also ensured that exams that were going on at few schools, were not disturbed. Class 10 exams are currently on in the state.

The e-mail threats to schools read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there seems to be a conspiracy to disturb peace in Karnataka, which is a progressive state.

Stating that he has instructed police to take it seriously and to not take any chances, he said, “Those behind (the hoax threat) will be arrested soon. All the necessary precautionary measures will be taken and thorough investigation will be done...there is no need to worry.”

News Network
April 9,2022

kolar.jpg

Kolar, Apr 9: The Kolar district administration of Karnataka on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders for three days following alleged stone pelting incident during Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal town.

Tension prevailed in the town following the stone pelting incident and the decision has been taken to avoid untoward incidents.

When the Shobha Yatra was being taken out on Friday night, a few saffron activists claimed that stones were pelted on them. Meanwhile, unknown miscreants attacked the cars, shops and vehicle riders and torched a motorcycle. Adding to this, there was a power cut, which created tension and triggered concerns.

However, the police department reined in the situation and disbursed the mob indulging in violence. The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell the mob. The authorities have gathered information and taken six accused into custody and are investigating them in connection with the violence.

Central IGP Chandrashekar has rushed to the town and is monitoring the situation. Two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order.

The trouble mongers had reportedly pelted stones on a 16-feet tall Sri Ram idol which was carried out in a procession. Police sources say that three bikes have been torched in the incident. The media was not allowed to cover the incident of violence. Police are further investigating the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.