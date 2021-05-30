  1. Home
  Govt mulls lifting lockdown curbs in a phased manner in Karnataka

News Network
May 31, 2021

Bengaluru, May 31: The Karnataka government is contemplating to unlock the lockdown in a phased manner by easing restrictions, provided Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

"I have given my opinion to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one sector after another," Ashoka told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

Replying to a query on lifting the restrictions on June 7 when the current lockdown which is in effect since May 10 comes to an end, Ashoka said there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage.

He, however, warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections do not come down.

"The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown," the Minister said.

According to him, the lockdown has helped to control the infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

Ashoka said the government has not yet received any report from the TAC.

Things will be clear only on June 6 when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with ministers, officials and the TAC members.

"We will decide whatever is in the interest of people," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official too said that there is talk about lifting curbs in a phased manner.

"There is a discussion going on at the government level to unlock the lockdown stage by stage. The coronavirus cases would be under control only if the restrictions are eased in a phased manner. Even we (officials) are also recommending the same," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

His statement came just a week before the current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

The daily Covid infections and fatalities in Karnataka had crossed 50,000 and over 600 respectively in the last week of April.

It reduced to 20,378 infections and 382 deaths on Sunday. There are 3.42 lakh active cases in the state as of Sunday.

May 17,2021

gazzaairstrike.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 17: The Israeli military launched new strikes on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

The home of Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, according to the group’s media.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree even a joint statement of concern.

Israel’s Monday air attacks “heavier, longer”

Israeli air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza says explosions “rocked the city” from north to south.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent Safwat al-Kahlout says there has been barely “one hour of peace” and that Israeli drones were “hovering overhead, controlling the skies”.

At least 55 Israeli air strikes carried out

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday.

Sources said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.

A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.

“The fire is intensifying on military bases, security bases, empty and evacuated training camps that belong to Palestinian fighting groups,” they said.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.

May 20,2021

Bengaluru, May 20: Karnataka has reported 28869 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic, so far in the state to 2335524 on Thursday.

According to official sources, the state had recorded the fresh death of as many as 548 people in the last 24-hours, taking the total number fatalities from the pandemic so far in the state to 23854.

The sources said that while the state capital Bengaluru reported highest number of 289 deaths due to the covid-19 disease, followed by 37 in Bengaluru Rural district, 22 in Ballari, 23 in Hassana, 21 in Tumakuru,17 in Shivamogga, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kalaburagi district.

While as many as 52257 covid-19 patients, got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely cured from the pandemic, there exists as many as 534954 active cases in the state.

The sources also said that while as many as 120711 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hours, the Positivity rate for the day accounted for 23.91 per cent and the Case. Fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 926 covid-19 cases and eight deaths. Udupi recorded 809 cases and six deaths.

May 18,2021

DrKKAggarwal.jpg

May 18: Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of Covid-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said. 

