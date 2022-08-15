‘Govt is not running; we’re pushing things till polls’: Karnataka law minster’s leaked clip leaves BJP red-faced

Bengaluru: A massive controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the viral audio clip of a sitting minister, in which he is reportedly heard saying that the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led Karnataka BJP government is not functioning as there are just seven-eight months left for elections.

In the audio clip, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy is heard telling a social worker that the Basavaraj Bommai administration is 'just managing the government' as there are just months left for the Assembly elections in the state. Reacting sharply to his comments, Madhuswamy's Cabinet colleague and Horticulture Minister Munirathna demanded that the Law Minister should resign as he is a part of the same government he has levelled allegations against.

In the purported audio-tape, which has been doing the rounds of Karnataka's political circles, Madhuswamy was approached by a social worker - Bhaskar, who complained that bank officials were demanding Rs 1300 as renewal fees from farmers over a loan of Rs 50,000. "... bank officials are asking for 1300 rupees as renewal fees & keeping this as interest, this is happening across the state," the social worker says.

In response, Madhuswamy says - "What can I do, I am aware of all of this, I had brought these issues to the notice of minister Somashekar, but he's not doing anything. What can we do? They have made me also pay interest not just farmers... Government is not running here; we are just managing somehow as (elections) are just eight months away, we are pushing things along”

"He says that the government is not functioning and only being managed, he must immediately resign as cabinet minister, he's a part of the govt through the cabinet, he is part of all decisions and discussions undertaken in the cabinet meetings, so if he's making such statements he has a role to play as well, being in a responsible position it's wrong to make such statements, if he really feels like this he must resign from his ministry and then speak," Munirathna said told reporters.