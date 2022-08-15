  1. Home
  2. ‘Govt is not running; we’re pushing things till polls’: Karnataka law minster’s leaked clip leaves BJP red-faced

August 16, 2022

Bengaluru: A massive controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the viral audio clip of a sitting minister, in which he is reportedly heard saying that the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led Karnataka BJP government is not functioning as there are just seven-eight months left for elections.

In the audio clip, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy is heard telling a social worker that the Basavaraj Bommai administration is 'just managing the government' as there are just months left for the Assembly elections in the state. Reacting sharply to his comments, Madhuswamy's Cabinet colleague and Horticulture Minister Munirathna demanded that the Law Minister should resign as he is a part of the same government he has levelled allegations against.

In the purported audio-tape, which has been doing the rounds of Karnataka's political circles, Madhuswamy was approached by a social worker - Bhaskar, who complained that bank officials were demanding Rs 1300 as renewal fees from farmers over a loan of Rs 50,000. "... bank officials are asking for 1300 rupees as renewal fees & keeping this as interest, this is happening across the state," the social worker says.

In response, Madhuswamy says - "What can I do, I am aware of all of this, I had brought these issues to the notice of minister Somashekar, but he's not doing anything. What can we do? They have made me also pay interest not just farmers... Government is not running here; we are just managing somehow as (elections) are just eight months away, we are pushing things along”

"He says that the government is not functioning and only being managed, he must immediately resign as cabinet minister, he's a part of the govt through the cabinet, he is part of all decisions and discussions undertaken in the cabinet meetings, so if he's making such statements he has a role to play as well, being in a responsible position it's wrong to make such statements, if he really feels like this he must resign from his ministry and then speak," Munirathna said told reporters.

August 6,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In memory of Mohammed Fazil, 23, who was hacked to death in Surathkal on July 28 by communal hatemongers, the Blood Helpline Karnataka (BHK) will be organising four blood donation camps on August 7 in the Dakshina Kannada.

The blood donation camps will be organised at Puttur, Ullal, Ammunje and Ulaibettu. The BHK aims to collect more than 500 units of blood through the four camps to be held in the district.

According to Ifaz Bannur, administrator of BHK, Mohammed Fazil was also a member of the organisation. “He was our member and he had donated blood 14 times during his life. In addition, he was also helping the forum to organise blood donation camps in various parts of Surathkal and other surrounding areas,” he said.

About BHK

BHK was launched on August 8, 2016 by a group of friends through a WhatsApp group with the theme ‘Let us become blood relatives’, to reach out to people in case there was a requirement for blood.

BHK was officially registered in 2017. Now, there are over 50 administrations functioning through 45 WhatsApp groups with over 5,000 volunteers.

The 50 administrations are 50 working members, who engage in organising blood donation camps in various parts of the district and also outside the district.

In addition, the forum has a wide-member base of more than 7,000 volunteers on Facebook.

Over the past six years, BHK has organised 203 blood donation camps in Mangaluru, Sullia, Puttur, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Manipal, Madikeri, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Bengaluru and has collected 11,612 units of blood so far.

Along with blood donation camps, the forum has 2,383 volunteers who directly visit the hospitals in case of emergencies to donate blood. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 672 volunteers donated blood to the blood banks in the district, said Ifaz.

In fact, Fazil’s father Ummar Farooq, in his complaint to the police, had also informed how his son was living in harmony with all people in the region and had even donated blood several times in the past to save lives, irrespective of caste and religion. 

August 8,2022

Lucknow, Aug 8: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was hit by a truck and was dragged for more than 500 meters in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Yadav is the SP district president in the area. He did not suffer any serious injury.

A video of the freak accident shows Mr Yadav's vehicle being dragged for some distance before coming to a stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, many people present on the road rushed to the spot to try and rescue the Samajwadi Party leader.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when Mr Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Mr Yadav is the Samajwadi Party district president of Mainpuri.

According to the police, the truck driver was from Itawa.

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri as quoted by a news agency.

Following the accident, Mr Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station. The police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

August 6,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 6: BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru was killed by the local assailants and not Keralites, according to Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. 

He also claimed that the assailants were in touch with people from Kerala. The assailants had used Kerala registration motorbike. 

Police have already arrested four persons in connection with the case. However, the police have not yet revealed what was the role of those four persons in the murder.   

The Home Minister also said that the main accused will be arrested within days.

