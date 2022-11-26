  1. Home
  2. Govt seriously mulling implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka: CM Bommai

November 26, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government is 'seriously' mulling implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state to ensure equality.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, he said, "his government was very seriously considering implementing the UCC as it was part of the main manifesto of the BJP at the national level."

According to Bommai, the state government is looking at the various committees formed in different states to implement the UCC to study all the aspects before taking a call on it.

Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga on Friday, the CM said the preamble of the constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.  Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, “.. we have been talking about Uniform Civil Code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay.

There is a serious thought going on at the country and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes.”

“I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality, but also we will take all strong measures to implement it,” he explained.

On the new anti-conversion law, Bommai had said many people called it anti-constitutional, but now the Supreme Court has passed an order saying forced conversion is a crime.

Regarding management of temples in the state, he said his party strongly believed that devotees should manage the shrines. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.

November 23,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 23: A differently-abled woman’s dead body was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at Beeramangala in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, it is suspected that Imran Sheikh, working as a helper at a bar in Sullia and living in a rented house for the past few months, allegedly killed his wife and fled after stuffing the body in a plastic gunny bag.

Imran is said to be a native of West Bengal and was working at the bar owned by Santhosh K for the last eight months. He had left for his native place within 15 days of joining the work and later returned with his wife. He had stayed in a room in the bar with his wife for 15 days and later shifted to a rented house at Beeramangala.

The complainant Santhosh said that Imran had informed him that his wife was pregnant and there was no one to take care of her here in Sullia. Hence, he availed his salary on November 19 to leave for his native place along with his wife. 

On November 21, Keerthan Shetty, who was working as a waiter in the bar, was informed by Imran’s neighbour Rohith that they had heard a woman screaming in the house of Imran on the night of November 20. 

When asked, Imran had informed the neighbour that his wife fell in the toilet. Suspecting something fishy, Keerthan informed his owner Santhosh of the incident, who in turn tried to contact Imran but his phone remained switched off. 

Santhosh visited the rented house of Imran on Tuesday and noticed light in the room. When he peeped through the window, he noticed a phone on the table and light in the toilet. He also noticed a gunny bag near the toilet. On enquiring, Rohith had informed Santhosh that Imran had left with a bag on November 20 at 8.30 pm. However, his wife had not accompanied him. The Sullia police who rushed to the spot found the body of a woman stuffed inside the gunny bag.

November 17,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation and arrest of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in connection with a major electoral data theft scandal that has come to light in Bengaluru.

A nonprofit named Chilume Educational & Rural Development Trust was roped in by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct an awareness campaign under the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

However, it turned out that the nonprofit went door-to-door to allegedly collect personal details of citizens - caste, education, mother tongue, Aadhaar and so on. This was done using people who were given identity cards saying they were booth-level officers (BLO).

On Wednesday, the BBMP withdrew its consent that was given to the Chilume Trust because it “violated the conditions of the permission.”

“The shocking expose has revealed that those sitting in the citadels of power, including Bommai, are overtly and covertly responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation through brazen misdemeanors,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told a news conference here.

Surjewala said voter data collected by Chilume was uploaded on a private app called Digital Sameeksha, owned by its sister concern Chilume Enterprises Pvt Ltd. “Voters were made to believe that their information was being given to BLOs as a part of the voter registration drive,” he said.

The Congress also said that one Krishnappa Ravikumar, director at Chilume and DAP Hombale Pvt Ltd, is linked to IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Malleswaram MLA. Surjewala released pictures showing the minister cutting a cake with Ravikumar.

Apparently, Chilume was first allowed to conduct ‘voter awareness activities’ in the Shivajinagar constituency. Then, the BBMP gave the nonprofit permission to cover all 28 Assembly segments in Bengaluru.

“The sum and substance of this conspiracy is to deny the ordinary voter his right to vote and to tamper electoral list by surreptitious means,” Surjewala said, demanding action against Bommai, under whom the BBMP functions.

The Congress said it wants an investigation under the supervision of the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice.

“Never has such a fraud happened before,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said his party investigated this over the past two months. “About 18,000 people, who are (BJP) workers, were given ID cards,” he said. “They even identified vacant houses. Their plan is to get voters from somewhere else enrolled here. Also, they’re removing minority, SC, ST and OBC voters who don’t support them from the electoral rolls,” he claimed.

November 12,2022

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka police have arrested four minors in Chikkamagaluru district on charge of celebrating Pakistan's victory in the Twenty20 World Cup.

The alleged incident of victory celebration had taken place at N R Pura near Balehonnur on November 9. 

According to Hindutva activists, the boys come out in celebration after Pakistan beat New Zealand. They started shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans. 

According to police, the locals who were witnessing the development complained to the farm manager where the boys worked. Investigation revealed that the accused minors were employed in a local coffee farm by claiming that they are from Assam.

The farm manager had suspected that the minor boys were illegal immigrants. Following the complaint, police have detained the accused and are conducting investigations.

